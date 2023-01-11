Moody's downgrades Greenway's CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, January 11, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Greenway Health, LLC's ("Greenway") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the ratings on the senior secured bank credit facilities to Caa1 from B3. The outlook is negative.

The ratings downgrade and the negative outlook reflect the increasing refinancing risks that Greenway is facing in addressing the February 2024 maturity of its term loan. Following weaker operating performance over the past few years, Moody's views the company's ability to restore organic revenue growth as uncertain and expects negative free cash flow in 2023. This combined with challenging debt market conditions could impair Greenway's ability to refinance timely with favorable economic terms.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Greenway Health, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Greenway Health, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 CFR reflects Greenway's refinancing risks related to the February 2024 term loan maturity (approximately $502 million outstanding as of fiscal 2022 ended September 30, 2022). The rating also incorporates Greenway's very high leverage, negative free cash flow, modest scale and operations in the electronic health record software and revenue cycle management services market, which features larger, better capitalized competitors.

In fiscal 2022 Greenway's leverage increased to 7.5x debt/EBITDA, including addbacks for restructuring and other non-recurring expenses (excluding these add-backs leverage would be 13.5x), following continued declines in sales. Greenway's revenue has been pressured due to the loss of certain Prime Suite customers, operational challenges that led to lower revenue cycle management services (RCM) revenue in 2022, and a slower pace acquiring new customers. In addition, Greenway incurred significant cash expenses primarily related to the implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act certification, costs of setting up operations in India, and product investments. These expenses reached $40 million in fiscal 2022 and drove free cash flow negative.

In fiscal 2023, Moody's projects flat topline growth and a material reduction in non-recurring expenses as the certification and Indian operations related projects have been largely completed. However, in addition to rising SOFR, Moody's expects a significant step up in interest spread versus current LIBOR plus 3.75%, assuming Greenway is able to successfully refinance, which will likely negate the operational improvements and potentially result in ongoing negative free cash flow.

Greenway's liquidity is weak since the company's term loan matures in February 2024. The revolver remains undrawn ($30 million availability) and expires in November 2023. The cash balance is $28 million as of September 30, 2022 and Moody's projects negative free cash flow of around $10 – $15 million in fiscal 2023.

The negative outlook reflects the significant risks that Greenway faces in refinancing its capital structure as well as the uncertainty regarding the inflection point for generating sustained positive free cash flows.

Greenway's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), primarily driven by the company's governance risks characterized by aggressive financial policies and high leverage under private equity ownership, as well the reputational harm and negative financial impact from the past product litigation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes that there is an increased probability of a debt restructuring.

The ratings could be upgraded if Greenway successfully refinances its February 2024 maturities, Moody's expects that free cash flow will turn positive for a sustained period, and leverage is expected to decline below 7x debt/EBITDA.

Headquartered in Tampa, FL, Greenway provides ambulatory solutions and services for electronic health records, practice management, electronic data interchange, practice analytics, population health, and revenue cycle management. Controlled by affiliates of Vista Equity Partners, the company reported approximately $275 million of revenue in fiscal 2022.

