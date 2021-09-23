Moody's downgrades Grifols' CFR to B1; outlook negative

Paris, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the corporate family (CFR) of Grifols S.A. (Grifols or the company) to B1 from Ba3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD. At the same time, Moody's has downgraded the senior secured ratings of Grifols, Grifols World Wide Operations Ltd. and Grifols World Wide Operations USA, Inc. to Ba3 from Ba2 and Grifols' senior unsecured rating to B3 from B2. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to B1 and negative outlook reflect the announcement of Grifols' debt-funded acquisition of Biotest AG (Biotest) for an enterprise value of about EUR2.0 billion, which will further increase Grifols' already high leverage. Biotest is a German company that specializes in innovative hematology and clinical immunology solutions. Pro forma the acquisition, Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA amounts to 6.8x for the 12 months ended 30 June 2021 and Moody's would expect the company's leverage to improve to below 6.0x for it to be more comfortably positioned in the B1 rating.

The downgrade also considers the effects of the COVID pandemic that are continuing and Moody's expectation that the low US plasma collection volumes of H1 2021 and high donor fees will continue to affect Grifols' revenue and cash flows in the next 12 to 18 months, keeping its leverage elevated. Finally, the downgrade to B1 also incorporates evidence of Grifols' more aggressive financial policy: the company has recently undertaken several debt and cash funded acquisitions, and some share buybacks, at a time when its leverage was already high, and which have also reduced the company's available liquidity.

Under its ESG framework Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak and the effects that this has had on plasma collections as a social risk and the company's more aggressive financial policy as a governance risk.

The Biotest acquisition will add two promising products to Grifols portfolio, which will improve its profitability if they are successfully launched. Both products, IgM and fibrinogen, are still in phase 3 clinical trials and their launch is only expected in late 2023-early 2024, meaning additional EBITDA contributions from these products will take time. With these products, Grifols will produce and sell plasma proteins that are currently not used at a marginal additional cost, and it expects to increase its gross margin to 50% by 2026 from 45% currently. Biotest will also add 26 plasma collection centers located in Europe and a fractionation site in Germany, and improve Grifols' geographic spread. However, Grifols is funding Biotest acquisition with debt, initially through a bridge facility that will eventually be refinanced with long-term senior unsecured debt instruments.

Grifols' B1 CFR still reflects its good market position and vertical integration in human blood plasma-derived products; favorable fundamental drivers supported by growing healthcare spending in emerging markets, better diagnostics and new products; high barriers to entry because of regulation, customer loyalty and capital intensity; as well as good safety track record.

LIQUIDITY

Grifols' liquidity weakened during H1 2021 and is now considered as adequate rather than good. The company used cash on its balance sheet and made drawings under its USD1.0 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2025 to fund about EUR500 million in acquisitions and a EUR125 million share buyback programme. The USD990 million proceeds from the GIC transaction, which is expected to close in Q4 2021, will repay the drawings under its RCF, and allow Grifols to regain some liquidity, but Moody's projects that free cash flow will be negative in 2021 by about EUR150 million and still slightly negative in 2022.

There are no significant debt maturities until 2025. The RCF is subject to a leverage covenant (net debt/EBITDA at a maximum of 7x) that is activated if drawings exceed 40%. According to Moody's projected net debt/EBITDA, Grifols would be limited in its ability to draw more than 40% under the RCF in 2021 and part of 2022.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that Grifols may not be able to improve its leverage below 6.0x in the next 12 to 18 months, considering the ongoing effects from the pandemic, the need to integrate various acquired companies and its active strategy to expand its plasma collection network. A stabilization of the outlook is, however, likely if there is evidence that the company is committed to reducing leverage and strengthening its balance sheet, cash flow generation and liquidity.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Grifols reported EUR7.7 billion in financial debt as of 30 June 2021, to which EUR2.0 billion will be added to fund the Biotest acquisition, bringing total debt to about EUR9.7 billion on a pro forma basis. This comprises a mix of senior secured debt instruments (term loans, RCF and notes) rated Ba3, one notch above the CFR, and senior unsecured debt instruments (notes and bridge facility to fund Biotest) that are ranked behind the senior secured debt in the waterfall and are rated B3, two notches below the CFR. All these instruments benefit from guarantees of subsidiaries representing about 70% of Grifols' EBITDA. The senior secured debt instruments benefit from collateral which includes among others certain tangible and intangible assets and plasma inventories.

The B1-PD PDR is in line with the B1 CFR, assuming a 50% corporate family recovery rate appropriate for debt structures comprising bank and bond debt.

In June, Grifols announced that GIC, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore, will invest USD990 million to acquire a minority stake in its US subsidiary Biomat USA. Under the terms of the transaction, an affiliate of GIC will hold a 23.8% minority stake in Biomat USA through the acquisition of newly issued non-voting stock of Biomat USA and Biomat Newco, the parent company of Biomat USA. Considering the transaction and terms of the non-voting stock, the agency has treated these non-voting shares as debt. As part of the GIC transaction, Grifols has also obtained consent from lenders and bondholders to remove Biomat USA from the guarantor pool of existing debt instruments.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The COVID pandemic, which we have considered as a social risk under our ESG framework, has increased plasma collection prices and reduced supply with Grifols' plasma collection declining by about 15% in 2020. Plasma collection levels remained low in H1 2021. Considering a gradual recovery in plasma collection and the 9 to 12-month time lag between collection and sale of plasma-derived products, Grifols' revenue and profits will continue to be affected in H2 2021 and 2022.

With regards to governance, Grifols has a high tolerance for leverage, a history of debt-funded acquisitions and some material related party transactions. This has been further illustrated by the acquisitions announced by the company since the beginning of 2021, totaling about EUR2.5 billion, all debt or cash funded, at a time of already elevated leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 months in light of the negative outlook. Over time, the rating agency could upgrade Grifols' rating if it achieves a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio of less than 5.0x and cash flow from operations (CFO)/debt of more than 10%. A positive rating action would also require that Grifols commits to maintaining a financial policy commensurate with a higher rating.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Grifols if it looks unlikely that it will be able to bring its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA down to below 6.0x by the end of 2023; if its Moody's adjusted free cash flow is forecast to stay negative beyond 2022; or if its liquidity becomes weak. Further evidence that the company is adopting more aggressive financial policies could also lead to negative rating pressure.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Grifols, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, is a global healthcare company that is primarily focused on human blood plasma-derived products and transfusion medicine. Its Bioscience division involves the extraction of proteins from human blood plasma and the use of these proteins to produce and distribute therapeutic medical products to treat a range of rare, chronic and acute conditions. Grifols also supplies devices, instruments and assays for clinical diagnostic laboratories. It generated €5.3 billion in revenue and €1.3 billion in Moody's-adjusted EBITDA in 2020.

