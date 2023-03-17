Moody's downgrades Grifols' CFR to B2; outlook negative

Paris, March 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Grifols S.A. (Grifols or the company) to B2 from B1 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD. At the same time, Moody's has downgraded the senior unsecured rating of Grifols and the backed senior unsecured ratings of Grifols Escrow Issuer, S.A.U. to Caa1 from B3 and affirmed the Ba3 senior secured ratings of Grifols, Grifols World Wide Operations Ltd. and Grifols World Wide Operations USA, Inc.. The outlook on all entities remains negative.

A full list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to B2 reflects Grifols weak credit metrics and our expectation that they will remain outside of the boundaries for the B1 rating in the next 12 to 18 months. Persistence of an elevated leverage and weaker-than expected operating performance also prompted management changes, notably the appointment of a new Executive Chairman, and the launch of an extensive cost savings program. Grifols will start to face large debt maturities in 2025, with two bond maturities in the first half of 2025 totaling close to EUR1.9 billion, and the refinancing of these instruments well in advance of their maturity will be key to supporting the B2 rating. Under its ESG framework Moody's regards the company's high tolerance for leverage and the recent successive changes in management as governance risks.

Grifols' profitability has remained well below pre-pandemic levels: its Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin reached 20.4% in 2022 against 28.7% in 2019. While Grifols' plasma collection volumes have recovered to pre-pandemic levels, the fees it has to pay to plasma donors have remained high. During 2022, Grifols' cash flow generation was also affected by a large working capital outflow of EUR609 million as the company rebuilt its inventories following their depletion when it faced a pandemic-induced shortage of plasma. Grifols' Moody's-adjusted leverage (gross debt/EBITDA) was still elevated at about 9.5x as of year-end 2022. Although it will remain above pre-pandemic levels, Moody's projects a gradual decline in leverage to around 7x in 2024, mainly driven by EBITDA growth supported by the cost optimization program, which targets about EUR400 million of cost savings. Moody's also projects that free cash flow (FCF) generation will turn positive in 2023 but not permit to reduce debt materially.

Grifols has publicly stated its intention to focus on deleveraging and to refrain from paying a dividend and making meaningful acquisitions until it reaches a net leverage level, as per its definition, of 4x. The company also indicated that it could consider different strategic options to accelerate deleveraging including asset sales, although these have yet to materialize.

Grifols' B2 CFR also reflects its good market position and vertical integration in human blood plasma-derived products; favorable fundamental drivers supported by growing healthcare spending in emerging markets, better diagnostics and new products; high barriers to entry because of regulation, customer loyalty and capital intensity; as well as good safety track record.

LIQUIDITY

Grifols' liquidity is currently adequate. As of 31 December 2022, the company had a cash balance of EUR548 million and Moody's projects that it will generate positive FCF of about EUR50 million-EUR100 million in 2023. As of 31 December 2022, it reported about EUR500 million of current financial debt.

The company has a USD1.0 billion backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due November 2025, which is currently undrawn and is subject to a springing leverage covenant (net debt/EBITDA at a maximum of 7x) that is activated if drawings exceed 40%. Grifols' leverage covenant has been above the limit during 2022 and it stood at 7.1x at the end of 2022, still limiting the drawing potential on the RCF to up to USD400 million. Moody's projects that Grifols will regain full drawing capacity on its backed senior secured RCF during the course of 2023, which will improve its liquidity.

Grifols will face large debt maturities in the first half of 2025 with two bonds totaling close to EUR1.9 billion maturing in February and May 2025. If these bonds are not refinanced at least 12 months before their maturity, that is likely to put further pressure on the rating.

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that Grifols may not be able to improve its credit metrics as projected and also considers the upcoming large debt maturities that the company will be facing in 2025 and would need to address in advance.

A stabilization of the outlook is, however, likely if there is evidence of firm leverage reduction and conservative liquidity management, including the timely management of upcoming maturities.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Grifols reported EUR9.7 billion in financial liabilities (excluding EUR1.0 billion of leases) as of 31 December 2022. This comprises a mix of senior secured debt instruments (term loans, RCF and notes) rated Ba3, two notches above the CFR, and senior unsecured notes that are ranked behind the senior secured debt in the waterfall and are rated Caa1, two notches below the CFR. All these instruments benefit from guarantees of subsidiaries representing about 70% of Grifols' EBITDA. The senior secured debt instruments benefit from collateral which includes among others certain tangible and intangible assets and plasma inventories.

The B2-PD PDR is in line with the B2 CFR, assuming a 50% corporate family recovery rate appropriate for debt structures comprising bank and bond debt.

In 2021, GIC, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore, invested USD990 million to acquire a minority stake in Grifols' US subsidiary Biomat USA, Inc. through non-voting shares. Considering the terms of transaction, the agency has treated these non-voting shares as debt. As part of the GIC transaction, Grifols obtained consent from lenders and bondholders to remove Biomat USA, Inc. from the guarantor pool of pre-existing debt instruments.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Grifols's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4). Main ESG considerations for Grifols are related to governance and industry-wide social risks. With regards to governance, Grifols has a track record of high leverage tolerance, debt-funded acquisitions and some material related party transactions, reflected in its G-4 issuer profile score. The company has also faced recent management turnover.

Grifols is exposed to high industry-wide social risks which is reflected in its S-4 issuer profile score and include product safety risk, litigation exposure, high manufacturing compliance, and exposure to regulatory changes which can affect product prices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Grifols' rating if its leverage (Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA) ratio improves towards 5.5x and it achieves a Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest ratio above 2.5x and materially positive free cash flow, on a sustained basis. A positive rating action would also require that Grifols maintains good liquidity and consistently follows a more conservative financial policy.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Grifols' rating if its liquidity becomes weak, which could notably happen if its FCF remains negative or it does not refinance its 2025 maturities in a timely manner. If Grifols' leverage does not improve towards 6.5x or below or its Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest ratio declines materially below 2.0x, this could also lead to a negative rating pressure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Grifols Escrow Issuer, S.A.U.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

..Issuer: Grifols S.A.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Grifols S.A.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3

..Issuer: Grifols World Wide Operations Ltd.

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3

..Issuer: Grifols World Wide Operations USA, Inc.

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Grifols S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Grifols Escrow Issuer, S.A.U.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Grifols World Wide Operations Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Grifols World Wide Operations USA, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Grifols, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, is a global healthcare company that is primarily focused on human blood plasma-derived products and transfusion medicine. Its Biopharma division involves the extraction of proteins from human blood plasma and the use of these proteins to produce and distribute therapeutic medical products to treat a range of rare, chronic and acute conditions. Grifols also supplies devices, instruments and assays for clinical diagnostic laboratories. It generated €6.1 billion in revenue and €1.2 billion in Moody's-adjusted EBITDA in 2022.

