Moody's downgrades Grubhub's CFR to B3; outlook stable

New York, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Grubhub Holdings Inc.'s (Grubhub) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the rating for its senior unsecured notes to B3, from B1. The rating outlook is stable. Moody's has withdrawn Grubhub's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating as the company no longer files financial statements publicly. These actions conclude the review of the ratings that was initiated on June 17, 2021, following the acquisition of Grubhub Inc., Grubhub's parent, by Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. on June 16, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the CFR to B3 reflects a substantial erosion in Grubhub's liquidity and its sustained negative adjusted EBITDA in the YTD 3Q 2021 period. Grubhub's cash and short-term investments have declined to $184 million at 3Q '21, from $467 million a year ago. The company also terminated its $225 million revolving credit facility following its acquisition by Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Governance and social risk considerations are key drivers of the rating action. Just Eat Takeaway.com management expects to focus Grubhub's investments in its key strongholds and expand into additional non-food delivery categories. However, there is no clarity about standalone's Grubhub's financial policy, including levels at which cash balances will stabilize, and potential financial support from the parent. Grubhub's high social risks reflect the heightened regulatory scrutiny of the online food delivery industry and the uncertainty from the potential reclassification of independent drivers and couriers as employees.

The B3 CFR reflects sustained pressure on Grubhub's profitability and high business uncertainty. Grubhub's growth in order volumes and overall transaction volumes on its platform have slowed significantly after the dramatic growth it experienced following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The new strain of the coronavirus has increased uncertainty. It is also unclear how food order volumes will trend and if competition for market share will intensify as demand returns to normal growth patterns. Grubhub's adjusted EBITDA turned negative in the YTD 3Q '21 period primarily due to delivery fee restrictions mandated in several cities and counties. In addition, profitability was pressured by the significant increases in courier costs resulting from the increasing mix of Grubhub-delivered ordered as well as higher courier costs amid tight labor conditions, and increase in advertising spending. Just Eat Takeaway.com estimates that delivery fee caps have reduced Grubhub's adjusted EBITDA by about $150 million in the YTD 3Q 2021 period, and excluding the fee caps, adjusted EBITDA would have been positive. The fee caps were mandated after the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic, initially as a temporary measure to support restaurants. However, New York City and San Francisco have passed legislation to make delivery fee limitations permanent, which Grubhub and its peer online delivery vendors have challenged in a federal court. The B3 rating reflects the high business uncertainty about the continuing impact from the delivery fee caps and the company's growth strategy and levels of investments under Just Eat Takeaway.com.

The B3 CFR additionally reflects the intensely competitive online food ordering and delivery industry. The online food ordering business is also characterized by low switching costs for diners and restaurants using online platforms. Grubhub's credit profile is supported by the good operating scale of its online marketplace and food delivery services. The company has strong market positions in certain large urban markets, including Manhattan. Although Just Eat Takeaway.com has not committed to financially supporting Grubhub amid the challenges, Moody's believes that given Grubhub's scale in the US market and the sizeable value of the acquisition of Grubhub, the parent will support Grubhub if investments and delivery fee limitations continue to pressure liquidity.

Moody's views Grubhub's liquidity as weak given its $184 million of cash balances (which could decline further absent support from the parent), relative to the company's restaurant liability obligations that Moody's estimates exceed its cash position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given Grubhub's operating trends and business uncertainty, an upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's could upgrade Grubhub's rating over time if the company meaningfully improves its liquidity position and a sustained turnaround in adjusted EBITDA leads to free cash flow in the high single digits of total adjusted debt. In addition, evidence of support from Just Eat Takeaway.com to Grubhub will incrementally enhance Grubhub's credit profile. Conversely, the rating could be downgraded if liquidity continues to weaken and Grubhub sustains adjusted EBITDA losses.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Grubhub Inc. is a provider of online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders and offers delivery services to restaurants.

