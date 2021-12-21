Moody's downgrades Grubhub's CFR to B3; outlook stable

New York, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
Grubhub Holdings Inc.'s (Grubhub) Corporate Family Rating (CFR)
and the rating for its senior unsecured notes to B3, from B1.
The rating outlook is stable. Moody's has withdrawn Grubhub's
Speculative Grade Liquidity rating as the company no longer files financial
statements publicly. These actions conclude the review of the ratings
that was initiated on June 17, 2021, following the acquisition
of Grubhub Inc., Grubhub's parent, by Just Eat
Takeaway.com N.V. on June 16, 2021.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Grubhub Holdings Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Grubhub Holdings Inc.
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Grubhub Holdings Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of the CFR to B3 reflects a substantial erosion in Grubhub's
liquidity and its sustained negative adjusted EBITDA in the YTD 3Q 2021
period. Grubhub's cash and short-term investments
have declined to $184 million at 3Q '21, from $467
million a year ago. The company also terminated its $225
million revolving credit facility following its acquisition by Just Eat
Takeaway.com.
Governance and social risk considerations are key drivers of the rating
action. Just Eat Takeaway.com management expects to focus
Grubhub's investments in its key strongholds and expand into additional
non-food delivery categories. However, there is no
clarity about standalone's Grubhub's financial policy,
including levels at which cash balances will stabilize, and potential
financial support from the parent. Grubhub's high social
risks reflect the heightened regulatory scrutiny of the online food delivery
industry and the uncertainty from the potential reclassification of independent
drivers and couriers as employees.
The B3 CFR reflects sustained pressure on Grubhub's profitability
and high business uncertainty. Grubhub's growth in order
volumes and overall transaction volumes on its platform have slowed significantly
after the dramatic growth it experienced following the outbreak of the
coronavirus pandemic. The new strain of the coronavirus has increased
uncertainty. It is also unclear how food order volumes will trend
and if competition for market share will intensify as demand returns to
normal growth patterns. Grubhub's adjusted EBITDA turned
negative in the YTD 3Q '21 period primarily due to delivery fee
restrictions mandated in several cities and counties. In addition,
profitability was pressured by the significant increases in courier costs
resulting from the increasing mix of Grubhub-delivered ordered
as well as higher courier costs amid tight labor conditions, and
increase in advertising spending. Just Eat Takeaway.com
estimates that delivery fee caps have reduced Grubhub's adjusted
EBITDA by about $150 million in the YTD 3Q 2021 period, and
excluding the fee caps, adjusted EBITDA would have been positive.
The fee caps were mandated after the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic,
initially as a temporary measure to support restaurants. However,
New York City and San Francisco have passed legislation to make delivery
fee limitations permanent, which Grubhub and its peer online delivery
vendors have challenged in a federal court. The B3 rating reflects
the high business uncertainty about the continuing impact from the delivery
fee caps and the company's growth strategy and levels of investments
under Just Eat Takeaway.com.
The B3 CFR additionally reflects the intensely competitive online food
ordering and delivery industry. The online food ordering business
is also characterized by low switching costs for diners and restaurants
using online platforms. Grubhub's credit profile is supported
by the good operating scale of its online marketplace and food delivery
services. The company has strong market positions in certain large
urban markets, including Manhattan. Although Just Eat Takeaway.com
has not committed to financially supporting Grubhub amid the challenges,
Moody's believes that given Grubhub's scale in the US market
and the sizeable value of the acquisition of Grubhub, the parent
will support Grubhub if investments and delivery fee limitations continue
to pressure liquidity.
Moody's views Grubhub's liquidity as weak given its $184
million of cash balances (which could decline further absent support from
the parent), relative to the company's restaurant liability
obligations that Moody's estimates exceed its cash position.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given Grubhub's operating trends and business uncertainty,
an upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's
could upgrade Grubhub's rating over time if the company meaningfully
improves its liquidity position and a sustained turnaround in adjusted
EBITDA leads to free cash flow in the high single digits of total adjusted
debt. In addition, evidence of support from Just Eat Takeaway.com
to Grubhub will incrementally enhance Grubhub's credit profile.
Conversely, the rating could be downgraded if liquidity continues
to weaken and Grubhub sustains adjusted EBITDA losses.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Grubhub Inc. is a provider of online and mobile platform for restaurant
pick-up and delivery orders and offers delivery services to restaurants.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
