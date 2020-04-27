Moody's downgrades Grupo Posadas' ratings to Caa1 from B2, outlook is negative

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded Grupo Posadas, S.A.B. de C.V. (Posadas)'s corporate family rating and the senior unsecured rating on its 2022 notes to Caa1 from B2. The outlook was changed to negative. The action follows the rapid deterioration of its operating performance during the sanitary emergency in Mexico as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak and considers the refinancing risk related to Posadas' 2022 notes, with tightening capital markets conditions and the high likelihood of a distressed exchange. This action concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on March 6, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The lodging sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Today's action reflects the impact on Posadas of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The downgrade also reflects our view that there is a high likelihood of a distressed exchange in light of the sharp deterioration in Posadas' operating performance, coupled with its need to refinance its 2022 notes amid tightening capital markets conditions.

On April 10, 2020 Posadas announced that in line with the measures taken by the Mexican authorities to face the coronavirus outbreak amid the declaration of sanitary emergency state, it has suspended activities in virtually all the properties under its management. Also since then, bookings for stays during the lockdown have been suspended. Originally, the period was expected to conclude on 30 April but has recently been extended through the end of May. Posadas could resume its operations in the second half of 2020. The company has reported that, while cancellations for stays through the second quarter of 2020 have been historically high, there have not yet been meaningful group cancellations related to the coronavirus outbreak for 2021, and many group customers are at least rebooking for 2021. However, there are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios as the situation is fluid and the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions are still uncertain.

Posadas' liquidity is tempered by the need to refinance its 2022 notes amid a challenging environment. The bulk of Posadas' debt is $393 million outstanding under senior notes maturing in June 2022. As of March 23, 2020, Posadas had MXN1.6 billion of cash on hand, out of which some MXN1.2 billion or $51 million is denominated in US dollar, representing 75% of total cash. We expect that current cash will be enough to cover short term needs including lease commitments of MXN750 million, interest expense amounting $30 million (MXN615 million) and maintenance capex. However, the MXN1.5 billion cash burn reported in 2019 highlights the risk of a rapid deterioration.

Under the current environment, the company has made clear its priority of preserving liquidity. Therefore, the company has not repurchased shares and is working with vendors and other partners in order to preserve working capital or, if needed, raise additional liquidity resources in compliance with its financial covenants.

The negative outlook reflects the risk of a weaker scenario from coronavirus given the fluid situation and the tightening liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if Posadas is not able to fully resume its operations this year and if the cash burn continues, threatening Posadas' ability to cover corporate expenses such as interests, salaries, taxes and working capital with internal sources or if committed investments are at risk.

Ratings could be upgraded once the pandemic is over and there are clear signs of recovery in Posadas operations. Moreover, Posadas liquidity should be enough to cover short term needs with internal sources, cash generation or committed funding sources.

Posadas is the leading hotel operator in Mexico that owns, leases, franchises and manages 184 hotels and 29,851 rooms in the most important and visited urban and coastal destinations in Mexico. Urban hotels represent 81% of total rooms and coastal hotels represent 19%. Posadas trades in the Mexican Stock Exchange since 1992.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sandra Beltran

VP-Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marianna Waltz, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

