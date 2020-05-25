Moody's downgrades Guangzhou R&F to B1 and R&F HK to B2; outlook negative

Hong Kong, May 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to B1 from Ba3 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (Guangzhou R&F) and to B2 from B1 the CFR of R&F Properties (HK) Company Limited (R&F HK).

All the outlooks are changed to negative from rating under review.

This concludes the review on the ratings of Guangzhou R&F and R&F HK initiated on 3 April 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The downgrade of Guangzhou R&F's CFR reflects our concern over its weak operating cash flow and the sizeable amount of debt maturing over the next 12-18 months," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

Despite the company's reported annual contracted sales of RMB138 billion in 2019, Moody's estimates that its operating cash flow before land payments registered around RMB10 billion, representing about 7% of contracted sales, a level that is far below that of its rated Chinese property peers.

This weakness in Guangzhou R&F's operating cash flow is unlikely to materially improve in the near term, given its weak 5% growth in contracted sales in 2019 and the 23% year-on-year decline in contracted sales in the first four months of 2020.

The company's cash collection rate also declined in 2019 while its accounts receivable increased. If there is no improvement in these areas, the company's financial strength will remain weak.

Guangzhou R&F had RMB62 billion in debt maturing over the next 12 months at the end of 2019. The company's cash holdings of RMB38 billion at the end of 2019 and estimated operating cash flows for the next 12 months will not be sufficient to cover these debt repayments. Therefore, the company will need to raise new debt to fund its upcoming debt maturities.

The company's debt leverage is high with its low revenue/adjusted debt ratio of 45% in 2019. Moody's expects the ratio will be at 50%-55% over the next 12-18 months. The company's high debt leverage reduces its ability to borrow more, in turn constraining business growth. Guangzhou R&F's high debt levels will also keep EBIT/interest modest at 2.2x-2.7x in the next 12-18 months, compared with 2.2x in 2019.

Moreover, the weak economic situation in China and cautious investor risk appetite increase uncertainty over Guangzhou R&F's ability to raise new debt at reasonable cost to repay its maturing debt.

Guangzhou R&F's B1 CFR reflects the company's track record of operating through the cycles in China's residential development market and its geographically diversified land bank in China. It also considers the rating constraints of weak liquidity and high debt leverage.

The downgrade of R&F HK's CFR to B2 reflects the weakened ability of its parent to provide financial and operational support in times of need and the potential deterioration in its standalone credit quality in view of the challenging operating environment for its hotel business.

R&F HK's CFR B2 rating incorporates a one-notch uplift based on Moody's assessment of support from Guangzhou R&F in times of need, because of (1) Guangzhou R&F's full ownership of R&F HK and its intention to maintain its stake; (2) R&F HK's role as the primary platform for the group to raise funds from offshore banks and capital markets to invest in property projects in China, as well as for overseas investments; (3) Guangzhou R&F's track record of financial support to R&F HK, including the provision of keepwell deeds and equity interest purchase undertakings of R&F HK's guaranteed bonds in recent years; and (4) the reputational risks for Guangzhou R&F if R&F HK were to default.

R&F HK's liquidity position is also weak. As of 31 December 2019, R&F HK had cash holdings, including restricted cash, of RMB 7.99 billion, compared to short-term debt of RMB12.3 billion. The company relies on support from Guangzhou R&F to access funding.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the concentrated ownership by Guangzhou R&F's key shareholders.

Nevertheless, Guangzhou R&F's nine-member board of directors includes three independent non-executive directors and two non-executive directors. Additionally, the company is subject to other internal governance structures and standards required under the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The company is transparent in disclosing its business and financial activities. Its financial management favours the use of debt leverage that maximizes return to shareholders, and its dividend payouts are higher than many of its rated peers.

The negative outlooks reflect Guangzhou R&F and R&F HK's high refinancing needs over the next 12-18 months. The negative outlook of Guangzhou R&F also reflects its weak operating cash flow due to low cash collection rates and/or rising accounts receivable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade Guangzhou R&F's CFR if (1) it does not improve its liquidity position in the near term; (2) contracted sales decline to a greater extent than that of its rated peers; or (3) its credit metrics weaken, with revenue/debt falling below 50% or EBIT/interest falling below 2x.

An upgrade of Guangzhou R&F's CFR is unlikely given the negative rating outlook. However, the outlook could return to stable if the company refinances its existing short-term debt, improves its operating cash flow, and cash coverage over short term debt -- i.e. cash/short-term debt -- to 1x.

Moody's could downgrade R&F HK rating if (1) Guangzhou R&F's rating is downgraded, (2) there is a reduction in the ownership by or weakening in support from Guangzhou R&F, or (3) it accelerates its development business and/or takes on aggressive land acquisitions that lead to a material deterioration in its debt leverage and liquidity.

The outlook on R&F HK's CFR could return to stable if its liquidity improves and the outlook on Guangzhou R&F returns to stable.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 1994 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2005, Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. is a large developer in China's residential and commercial property sector. At the end of 2019, the company's land bank totaled 57.9 million square meters (sqm) in attributable saleable area, spread across 97 cities in China and 6 cities overseas, including Australia, the UK, Malaysia, Korea, and Cambodia. Mr. Li Sze Lim and Mr. Zhang Li are the company's co-founders and owned 30.99% and 29.52% equity interests, respectively, as of 31 December 2019.

R&F Properties (HK) Company Limited (R&F HK) and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the development and sale of properties, property investments and hotel operations in China. The company was established in Hong Kong on 25 August 2005. It serves as an offshore funding vehicle and holding company for some of Guangzhou R&F's property projects in China.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

