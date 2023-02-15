Moody's downgrades Guitar Center's CFR to B3

New York, February 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Guitar Center Inc. (NEW)'s ("Guitar Center") corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, its probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD and its senior secured note rating to Caa1 from B3. The outlook remains stable.

The downgrades reflect Moody's expectation that interest coverage will continue to be weak at approximately 0.9x at the end of fiscal 2023 and recovering to 1.2x in fiscal 2024 as demand for musical instrument merchandise reverts toward pre-pandemic levels. Moody's also expects gross margins to be pressured as the company reduces excess inventory during 2023 and 2024.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Guitar Center Inc. (NEW)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... Senior Secured Notes, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Guitar Center Inc. (NEW)

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Guitar Center's B3 CFR reflects the company's weak interest coverage and Moody's expectation that business conditions will remain challenging. Moody's projects that lease-adjusted EBIT-to-interest coverage of 1.65x as of LTM Q3 2022 will fall to about 0.9x by the end of 2023 and recover to only about 1.2x by 2024. On an EBITA basis, which strips out intangible asset amortization primarily related to fresh start accounting, Moody's projects interest coverage remains above 1x for 2023 and 2024.

Moody's expects gross margin pressure as inventory normalizes, while free cash flow generation will be dependent on working capital benefits. However, the evergreen nature of musical instrument products which typically have long product cycles, ample warehousing capacity, and manufacturers' minimum advertised pricing which limits price competition amongst retailers support the company's ability to adjust inventories at a measured pace. While smaller in scale than merchandise sales, revenue from services such as rentals, lessons, and repairs will help offset some of the margin pressure on the merchandise side of the business. Lessons and concert band categories, for example, are expected to grow as students are back to in-person schooling.

Guitar Center's B3 CFR is also constrained by governance considerations, including its ownership by private equity sponsors and former creditors. Governance is always a key concern for privately-owned companies given the potential for higher leverage, extractions of cash flow via dividends or more aggressive growth strategies. In addition, the credit profile incorporates the discretionary nature of demand for musical instruments sales and rentals and the intense competition in the category, including from online and used instrument marketplaces.

Guitar Center's B3 CFR is supported by moderate leverage which Moody's expects to remain in the 4x range going forward as well as good liquidity, including Moody's expectation for positive free cash flow driven by the rightsizing of inventory. Moody's expects free cash flow to be used to pay down borrowings under the company's $375 million asset based revolving credit facility ("ABL"). The company's liquidity profile is also supported by well-laddered maturities with the $375 million ABL expiring in December 2025 and the $550 million senior notes maturing in January 2026.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for good liquidity over the next 12-18 months and positive free cash flow, driven by inventory rightsizing. Moody's expects free cash flow will be used to pay down borrowings under the company's ABL.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens for any reason, including if the company does not return to meaningfully positive free cash flow as inventory is rightsized. The ratings could also be downgraded if earnings decline or the company undertakes aggressive financial strategy actions. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is maintained above 6.5x or EBITA/interest expense is maintained below 1.0x.

The ratings could be upgraded if earnings grow beyond Moody's expectations and at least good liquidity is maintained, including consistent and solid positive free cash flow and ample revolver availability. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is maintained below 5.5x and EBITA/interest expense is maintained above 1.75x.

Guitar Center, Inc. is the largest retailer of musical instruments and related products and services in the US. The company operates 554 stores under the Guitar Center and Music & Arts brands, has a growing audio visual professional services business and is the only large-scale retailer in the category with omnichannel capability. Guitar Center is controlled by funds affiliated with Ares Capital Management, Brigade Capital Management and The Carlyle Group following its bankruptcy emergence in December 2020. Revenue for the LTM period ended October 29, 2022 was approximately $2.6 billion.

