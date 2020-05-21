Moody's downgrades Guitar Center's CFR to Ca following distressed exchange

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Guitar Center Inc.'s
(GCI) ratings following the company's entry into a transaction support
agreement (TSA) on May 13, 2020 with the majority of its lenders.
Moody's downgraded GCI's corporate family rating (CFR) to
Ca from Caa3, probability of default rating (PDR) to Ca-PD/LD
from Caa3-PD, secured notes rating to Caa3 from Caa2 and
unsecured notes rating to C from Ca. The "/LD" probability
of default rating designation indicates a limited default and will be
removed after 3 business days. The outlook remains negative.
Moody's views the TSA as a distressed exchange for the secured and
the unsecured notes, because it resolves the company's missed
April 15, 2020 interest payments on its notes, and represents
an economic loss relative to the original obligations. The downgrades
reflect the high likelihood of further restructuring transactions to address
the company's high leverage and upcoming maturities.
"While the transaction addresses the company's missed April
15 interest payments and alleviates liquidity stress, it does not
fundamentally change GCI's capital structure, which in Moody's view
remains untenable," said Moody's analyst Raya Sokolyanska.
The transaction contemplates that supporting parties of the $635
million 9.5% secured notes due 2021 (representing 63.36%
of the secured noteholders) will purchase $32 million of new super
priority notes due 2022, the proceeds of which will pay the April
15 secured notes interest payment. In addition, the company's
$358 million 13% (5% cash, 8% pay-in-kind)
unsecured notes due April 2022 will be exchanged into 107.75%
principal of new unsecured notes with essentially the same terms.
The unsecured notes' April 15 interest payment will be canceled.
GCI's $7 million 9.625% unsecured notes due April
2020 will be exchanged into $5 million additional secured notes.
Moody's took the following rating actions for Guitar Center Inc.:
.... Corporate family rating, downgraded
to Ca from Caa3
.... Probability of default rating,
downgraded to Ca-PD/LD from Caa3-PD
.... $635 million senior secured regular
bond/debenture due October 2021, downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from
Caa2 (LGD3)
.... $325 million ($358 million
outstanding amount) senior unsecured regular bond/debenture due April
2022, downgraded to C (LGD5) from Ca (LGD5)
. Outlook, remains negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ca CFR reflects Moody's view that Guitar Center faces a heightened
probability of a debt restructuring as a result of its October 2021 secured
notes maturity, high leverage and expected earnings deterioration
over the next 12 months. The proposed transaction will increase
debt by up to $60 million to an estimated $1.336
billion as of March 2020. Moody's expects leverage to increase
significantly in 2020 from 7 times (Moody's-adjusted, as
of February 1, 2020, pro-forma for the transaction),
driven by steep EBITDA declines from COVID-19-related temporary
store closures and weak consumer spending. While the company's
e-commerce sales and cost reduction measures will mitigate the
initial impact of store closures, demand for musical instruments
is highly discretionary and unlikely to recover rapidly when stores reopen.
Moody's expects the company to have weak liquidity over the next 12-18
months. The rating also reflects governance risks, specifically
aggressive financial strategies associated with GCI's ownership.
In addition, as a retailer, GCI needs to make ongoing investments
in its brand and infrastructure, as well as in social and environmental
drivers including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability,
privacy and data protection.
GCI's enterprise value is supported by its leading market position
and very strong brand awareness within the highly fragmented specialty
retailing segment for musical instrument sales and rentals. The
company's revenue and earnings increases over the past several years
prior to the coronavirus outbreak also support the ratings.
The negative outlook reflects the elevated risk of near-term default.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's estimates of recovery in an
event of default decline.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company addresses its capital structure
and debt maturities in a manner that leaves it with adequate liquidity.
Guitar Center Inc. (GCI) is the largest retailer of music products
in the United States based on revenues. The company operates stores
and websites under the Guitar Center and Music & Arts brands,
and the Musician's Friend website. GCI has been controlled by Ares
Partners following a distressed exchange in 2014. Revenues for
the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020 were approximately $2.3
billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
