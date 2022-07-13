Moody's downgrades HDT Holdco, Inc.'s CFR to B2; outlook negative

New York, July 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of HDT Holdco, Inc. ("HDT"), including the Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B2 from B1 and Probability of Default Rating to B2-PD from B1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the ratings on the company's senior secured bank credit facility to B2 from B1. The outlook was revised to negative from stable.

The ratings downgrades reflect the company's significant contraction in revenue and earnings in recent quarters, as well as negative free cash flow. Annual revenue in 2022 will decline by more than 15% over to prior year due to lower defense department spending and weak operating results caused by staffing shortages and supply chain constraints at a major production facility.

The change in outlook to negative reflects the risk of further negative rating pressure if the company's financial performance does not significantly improve in the coming months. While bookings have improved since the defense budget passed in March 2022, uncertainty remains given the very recent improvement and an expected volatile recovery as labor shortages and supply chain constraints persist.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: HDT Holdco, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: HDT Holdco, Inc.

....Outlook, Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects HDT's small revenue base with expected 2022 revenue under $400 million. HDT's revenue will continue to be subject to volatility as it is vulnerable to cuts or delays in US defense spending and heavy reliance on a limited number of customers. Adjusted Debt/EBITDA was over 8.0x at March 31, 2022 but Moody's expects significant improvement in the coming quarters with the return of more normal US military spending following passage of the defense budget this past March. While liquidity is adequate, supported by an undrawn revolver and $25 million of cash, HDT has absorbed significant cash burn to fund working capital investments and poor execution over the last 12 months.

The B2 is supported by HDT's good competitive standing within expeditionary markets, underpinned by sole-sourced and incumbency positions on many of its contracts. A return to normal defense spending already underway will continue to support improved revenue and profitability after an inflection point in the last quarter of 2022.

The negative outlook reflects high financial leverage and breakeven free cash flow over the next year despite higher customer bookings. Uncertainty remains given the very recent improvement in revenue and an expected volatile recovery as labor shortages and supply chain constraints persist.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded with a meaningful increase in scale and if EBITDA margins were sustained around 20%. Debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.5x with FCF-to-debt in excess of 10% would also support an upgrade. The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity were to further weaken, if Debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.5x or if HDT is unable to improve adjusted EBITDA margins to at least the mid-teens.

HDT Holdco, Inc. ("HDT") is a leading provider of expeditionary solutions serving defense and government customers. Products include expeditionary shelters and accessories, environmental control units, power generators and management systems, specialty vehicles, robotics, and other technical products. The company is owned by entities of Nexus Capital Management.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Safat Hannan

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

