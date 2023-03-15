Moody's downgrades HDT Holdco, Inc.'s CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, March 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded HDT Holdco, Inc. ("HDT"), including the Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B2 and Probability of Default rating to Caa1-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the ratings on the company's senior secured bank credit facility to Caa1 from B2. The outlook is negative.

The ratings downgrades reflect the company's declining revenue, significant cash burn and weak liquidity. Annual revenue in fiscal 2023 (fiscal year end June 30) will decline by 15% year-over-year due to lower spending by the US Department of Defense on hard and soft wall shelter structures due to shifting US military priorities. Lower demand has resulted in a buildup of inventory and cash burn. Moody's believes HDT has limited availability under the senior secured revolving credit facility because any further draws would spring a covenant that the company would be in breach of. As a result, its private equity sponsor provided additional liquidity through another revolving credit facility that is secured by a priority claim on inventory of commensurate value.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: HDT Holdco, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: HDT Holdco, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 CFR reflects HDT's relatively modest revenue base compared to other rated issuers and Moody's expectation for 2023 revenue of $300 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. This level of revenue is considerably below Moody's expectations at the time of the leveraged buyout by Nexus Capital in July 2021. HDT's revenue will remain volatile as it is vulnerable to shifting priorities in US defense spending and heavily reliant on a limited number of customers. Moody's estimates that weak operating results will result in adjusted debt/EBITDA of around 13.0x at fiscal year-end 2023 and 10.0x at fiscal year-end 2024. Liquidity is weak with negative free cash flow and limited availability under the revolving credit facilities.

The Caa1 CFR is supported by HDT's good competitive standing within expeditionary markets, underpinned by sole-sourced and incumbency positions on many of its contracts. The company benefits from patent protection on some of its proprietary technology. The recent return of more normalized defense spending following the passage of the US defense budget will support incremental improvement in revenue beginning in the second half of fiscal 2023. Expense reduction initiatives will contribute to improved profitability longer-term.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that HDT's liquidity will remain week over the next several quarters, driven by negative free cash flow despite higher customer bookings and declining inventory levels. Revenue volatility will remain with no large active deployments of the US army in active war zones.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded with a sustained return to at least break even free cash flow, EBITA/interest expense approaching 1.0x, Debt/EBITDA below 8.0x or greater scale. The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity further weakens or if Moody's expects HDT's probability of default to increase.

HDT Holdco, Inc. ("HDT") is a leading provider of expeditionary solutions serving defense and government customers. Products include expeditionary shelters and accessories, environmental control units, power generators and management systems, specialty vehicles, robotics, and other technical products. The company is owned by entities of Nexus Capital Management. HDT generated $298 million of revenue during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

