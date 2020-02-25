Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited Related Research Credit Opinion: HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited: Update following change in outlook Announcement: Moody's: US-China trade tensions and slowing economic growth cloud 2020 outlook for Asian (ex-Japan) non-financial companies Covenant Quality Assessment: HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited: Covenant Quality Post-Sale Snapshot: US$300m 5.45% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 Rating Action: Moody's assigns Ba2 to HMEL's proposed bonds Rating Action: Moody's affirms HMEL's ratings; changes outlook to negative Rating Action: Moody's downgrades HMEL to Ba2; changes outlook to stable 25 Feb 2020 Singapore, February 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) to Ba2 from Ba1. Moody's has also downgraded HMEL's senior unsecured bond rating to Ba3 from Ba2. At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on the rating to stable from negative. RATINGS RATIONALE "The downgrade to Ba2 CFR reflects the deterioration in HMEL's credit metrics, driven by the weak refining environment in Asia as well as the company's expansion into petrochemicals, which has kept HMEL's borrowings at elevated levels "says, Sweta Patodia, a Moody's Analyst. The weak industry conditions are reflected in the Singapore benchmark refining margins, which declined to around $3.7/barrel (bbl) for 2019 compared to its historical average of $6-$7/bbl. This decline in the benchmark was due to the extremely weak fuel oil spreads, which in turn were driven by International Maritime Organization's new regulation restricting the use of heavy fuel oil in marine transportation. Moody's has also downgraded HMEL's senior unsecured bond rating to Ba3 from Ba2. At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on the rating to stable from negative. RATINGS RATIONALE "The downgrade to Ba2 CFR reflects the deterioration in HMEL's credit metrics, driven by the weak refining environment in Asia as well as the company's expansion into petrochemicals, which has kept HMEL's borrowings at elevated levels "says, Sweta Patodia, a Moody's Analyst. The weak industry conditions are reflected in the Singapore benchmark refining margins, which declined to around $3.7/barrel (bbl) for 2019 compared to its historical average of $6-$7/bbl. This decline in the benchmark was due to the extremely weak fuel oil spreads, which in turn were driven by International Maritime Organization's new regulation restricting the use of heavy fuel oil in marine transportation. HMEL's credit metrics were also impacted by its ongoing expansion into petrochemicals which has led to an increase in its borrowings. The company is in the process of setting up a dual feed petrochemical capacity of 1.2 million metrics tons per annum (mtpa). The project, which commenced in October 2017, was originally planned to be completed by March 2022. However, the company now intends to complete it by April 2021, accelerating its capital spending and keeping its borrowings at elevated levels. Nonetheless, there have been no material cost over-runs so far and the total project cost continues to largely remain within management's initial estimates. Consequently, HMEL's leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA, increased to around 6.9x for the last twelve months ended December 2019 compared to 5.3x for the last twelve months ended June 2019. At the same time, its interest cover, as measured by EBIT/Interest, declined to 1.4x from 2.9x over the same period. Tightening regulations on the use of heavy fuel oil in the shipping industry, which kicked off in January 2020, could lead to higher demand for middle distillates and thus provide some support to refining margins, particularly for complex refiners like HMEL. Moody's expects HMEL's debt/EBITDA will improve to around 5.5x by March 2022, while its EBIT/interest cover will improve to around 2.6x over the same period. However, the industry environment continues to remain uncertain and a sustained weakness in regional refining margins could delay an improvement in HMEL's credit metrics. Moreover, the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the regional demand growth for petroleum products remains uncertain. Furthermore, HMEL's refinery will undergo 35 days of planned shutdown during September-October 2020, which will constrain its earnings and cash flow during the fiscal year ending 31 March 2021 (fiscal 2021). The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the company will maintain a high utilization of its refinery resulting in strong operating cash flow such that its credit metrics will continue to support its standalone credit profile. HMEL's Ba2 CFR is supported by the company's high complexity refinery that generates strong refining margins, and by its 15-year offtake agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL, Baa2 negative) that provides high visibility on sales volumes. The rating, however, is constrained by the moderate scale of the company's operations, with a single refinery and crude distillation unit, and by its exposure to the cyclical nature of the refining industry. HMEL's Ba2 CFR incorporates a two-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation that the company will receive extraordinary support from its shareholder and key off-taker, HPCL. This reflects HMEL's strategic importance to HPCL, its 49% ownership by HPCL, as well as HPCL's management oversight and track record of providing financial and operational assistance to HMEL. On 31 March 2019, 73% of the total debt in HMEL's capital structure was secured. As such, the claims of bondholders are subordinated to those of secured lenders. Consequently, Moody's rates the company's senior unsecured bonds one notch below its CFR. HMEL's ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. First, HMEL is exposed to increasing environmental regulations and safety risks associated with its refining business, which is among the 11 sectors that Moody's has identified as having elevated environmental risk. However, these risks are somewhat mitigated by the company's track record of environmental compliance and its high refining complexity with increasing downstream integration. Second, the ratings consider HMEL's aggressive financial strategy, as evidenced by its largely debt funded and ongoing petrochemicals capacity expansion. This is mitigated by the company's low shareholder returns, long dated debt maturity profile and an undertaking from its sponsors to cover certain shortfalls in internal cash generation and cost overruns. The ratings also take into consideration HMEL's limited public disclosure of its financial and operating performance given its status as a private company in India. Third, HMEL is privately owned and its ownership is concentrated in HPCL and Mittal Energy Investments, which each hold a 49% stake. HMEL's board consists of nine directors, out of which only two are independent. HPCL is in turn 51.1% owned by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (Baa1 negative), which is 67.7% owned by the Government of India (Baa2 negative). Mittal Energy Investments is a 100% subsidiary of Mittal Investments SARL. The indirect, partial ownership by the Government of India mitigates some of the risks arising from its concentrated ownership structure. As of 31 December 2019, HMEL had cash and cash equivalents of INR7.9 billion which along with expected cash flow from operations of around INR26-27 billion will be sufficient to cover routine capital expenditures of around INR10.6 billion and INR9.3 billion of debt maturities over the next 12 months. Moody's is unlikely to upgrade the ratings until HMEL completes its ongoing expansion and successfully ramps-up its petrochemical plant. A sustained improvement in the regional refining margin environment leading to a material increase in earnings and cash flow would also be beneficial for the ratings. Specific metrics that would indicate upward ratings pressure include adjusted debt/EBITDA staying below 4.0x and debt/capitalization remaining below 60% on a sustained basis. Moody's could downgrade the ratings if there is a sustained decline in either refining margins or operational efficiency, which results in a significant deterioration in HMEL's earnings and cash flow. At the same time, any material cost overruns that necessitate higher borrowings or delays in construction and/or ramp-up after physical construction that defer the earnings contribution from the project, will also exert negative ratings pressure. Specifics metrics that would indicate downward ratings pressure during the project construction phase include adjusted debt/EBITDA staying above 6.0x and debt/capitalization staying above 70% beyond March 2021. Moody's could also downgrade the ratings if HMEL's credit metrics fail to recover after project completion and stabilization, such that debt/EBITDA stays above 5.0x and debt/capitalization stays above 65%. HMEL's ratings could face further downward pressure if (1) Moody's downgrades HPCL's ratings, or (2) there is a change in the relationship between HPCL and HMEL that lowers Moody's assessment of the level of support incorporated into HMEL's ratings. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing Industry published in November 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited, which commenced operations in 2011, owns an 11.3 million metric tons per annum (mmtpa) refinery in Bathinda, Punjab, with a Nelson Complexity Index of 12.6, making it one of the highest complex refineries in Asia. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. 