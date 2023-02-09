Moody's downgrades HSE's rating to B3; outlook changed to negative

Paris, February 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of HSE Finance S.a r.l. (HSE or the company) to B3 from B2. Moody's also downgraded the probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD and the instrument rating on the €630 million backed senior secured notes due 2026 to B3 from B2. The outlook has changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects HSE's weak operating performance since the beginning of 2022 on the back of weak consumer demand especially in DACH region (which is the company's main market with 86% of group net sales), excess inventory orders, high inflation, exceptionally high freight costs, covid-19 outbreak in warehouse and persistent global supply chain challenges which have led to significant decline in earnings. HSE had to implement unusually high discounts and sales incentives to clear the excess inventory and the aforementioned factors together have led to a 7% decline in revenue and 38% decline in management adjusted EBITDA for the 9 months ending September 2022 versus the same period in 2021.

This has resulted in Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA of 8.6x and free cash flow (FCF) to debt of 3% for the last twelve months (LTM) ending 30 September 2022. Moody's estimates that HSE's leverage for 2022 will be around 7.9x based on slightly improved trading performance and further stock clearance in Q4 2022.

Moody's expects HSE's operations to improve slightly in the next 12-18 months from the lows of 2022, on the back of normalising inventory levels, reduced need for discounting, declining freight costs and slight improvement in consumer sentiment and inflation. Under Moody's base case for 2023 and 2024, which includes Russian operations that contribute 14% of net sales and 15% of EBITDA to the company's results and which the company intends to dispose, Moody's expects some decline in volumes which will be partially offset by price increases and product mix leading to revenue in the range of €785-810 million and Moody's adjusted EBITDA of €102-112 million. This will result in Moody's adjusted leverage of 6.6x in 2023 which will reduce towards 6x in 2024 while FCF/debt will remain modest at around 2-3%, which is still materially above the thresholds set for the rating.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers HSE's liquidity to be adequate and supported by €28 million of cash on balance sheet as of 30 September 2022, €35 million of undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) and no meaningful debt amortization before 2026.

The RCF is subject to a springing senior net leverage covenant, with sufficient capacity, tested quarterly if more than 40% of the facility is drawn.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects (i) the risk that the underlying trajectory of the business could be going back to pre-covid levels with declining or low level of earnings growth and, (ii) the risk involved in stabilising operations and improving its cost structure in a difficult economic environment pressured by weaknesses in consumer demand and elevated inflation.

It also reflects that HSE's credit metrics will remain stretched in 2023 and will meaningfully improve only in 2024. The negative outlook also incorporates Moody's expectations that HSE will continue to maintain an adequate liquidity profile.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 rating of the €630 million backed senior secured notes due 2026 reflects their presence as the largest debt instrument in the capital structure, ranking behind the €35 million super-senior RCF. The backed senior secured notes and the RCF benefit from a similar guarantor package, including upstream guarantees from guarantor subsidiaries. Both instruments are secured, on a first-priority basis, by share pledges in each of the guarantors, security assignments over intercompany receivables; security over material bank accounts; and security over certain material intellectual property rights. However, the backed senior secured notes are contractually subordinated to the RCF with respect to the collateral enforcement proceeds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A stabilisation of the outlook will require HSE to improve its operating performance in the next 12-18 months from 2022 levels with an increase in revenue, EBITDA and margins, all on a sustainable basis.

Positive pressure while unlikely at this stage could occur if the company's operating performance improves such that Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 5x on a sustainable basis and its EBIT/interest expense ratio rises sustainably above 2x. An upgrade would also require HSE to generate positive FCF to debt in the mid-single digits and to maintain an adequate liquidity profile while also demonstrating less shareholder friendly financial policies than in the past.

Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could materialise if earnings do not grow materially such that HSE's debt/EBITDA ratio does not come below 6.5x, deteriorating interest coverage or if the company's earnings decline further. Downward rating pressure could also arise if FCF weakens significantly or adequate liquidity is not maintained at all times.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Ismaning, Germany, HSE is a multichannel home shopping operator that offers a wide range of own, exclusive and third-party brand products on its TV platform, online, via smartphone and tablet applications, and through smart TV. For the nine months ending 30 September 2022, the DACH region -- Germany (D), Austria (A) and Switzerland (CH) -- accounted for approximately 86% of group net sales, with the remainder generated in Russia (14%). HSE generated revenue of €806 million and Moody's adjusted EBITDA of €80 million for the LTM ending 30 September 2022. HSE has been owned by private-equity company Providence Equity Partners since 2012.

