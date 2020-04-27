Moody's downgrades HSS to B3; ratings under review for downgrade

London, 27 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of HSS Hire Group plc ("HSS", or the "company") to B3 from B2, and the probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The equipment rental sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given global restrictions on movement and focus on essential equipment rental. More specifically, HSS's is at risk of revenue losses in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak for as long as the current situation persists. Today's action reflects the impact on HSS of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Moody's expects leverage to increase temporarily under a base case scenario which assumes that revenue will decrease by around 15% in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus and resulting recessionary pressure, recovering to 2019 levels in 2021. Under this scenario Moody's expects HSS' free cash flow to be weak but positive, however this assumes a very low level of fleet replacement and capex which could weaken the company's prospects in the recovery phase, although positively the company's OneCall rehire business does not require capex and should benefit during the recovery phase. If the lockdowns continue and/or recessionary pressure is more severe than currently envisaged, Moody's expects HSS' business to be more severely impacted.

Moody's views HSS' liquidity as currently adequate, but cautions that this could weaken materially if the crisis is pro-longed and financial covenant headroom may be eroded, requiring relief from lenders. Moody's also notes the that liquidity may also be increasingly impacted by working capital outflows, the relatively high interest burden, and contractual amortization repayments including a GBP15 million principal repayment due in January 2021.

HSS's rating is also constrained by the geographic concentration of HSS' operations within the UK where economic uncertainties exist; and the cyclicality and high capital spending requirements in the tool and equipment rental industry.

The company's B3 rating is supported by the company's improved performance prior to the coronavirus outbreak following the reconfiguration of its network and sale of UK Platforms, which resulted in a decrease in Moody's adjusted leverage to 3.1x in 2019 from around 4.2x at LTM September 2018. The rating also reflects the company's leading position in the UK with a wide network coverage of around 240 trading branches, albeit in a market that remains highly fragmented ; its relatively better diversification in terms of end markets compared with its rental peers that focus on construction, and the large customer base.

The review process will be focused on a review of operating performance in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as short and medium term and measures being taken by the company to alleviate balance sheet, credit metrics and any potential liquidity stress, including any changes to terms and conditions of the company's loan documentation.

Whilst unlikely in the near term, upward pressure on the rating could occur over time if HSS achieves (1) Moody's-adjusted leverage reducing below 3.5x on a sustained basis, and; (2) consistent, positive FCF while maintaining at least adequate liquidity.

Negative pressure could arise if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA fails to return sustainably towards 5x, and/or if free cash flow turns negative or if the company does not maintain adequate liquidity.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

HSS is publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a good corporate governance track record. The company has also demonstrated adherence to a prudent financial policy over the last few years, which we regard as commensurate with the company's rating level.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation Rental Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

HSS provides tool and equipment hire and related services in the UK and Ireland. The company operates mainly in the business-to-business market through HSS Hire, its flagship brand for core tool and equipment rental activities. HSS Hire Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with a market capitalisation of c. GBP41 million as of 21 April 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

