Moody's downgrades HSS to B3; ratings under review for downgrade

London, 27 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of HSS Hire Group plc
("HSS", or the "company") to B3 from B2, and the
probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD.
The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a
severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and
markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are
unprecedented. The equipment rental sector has been one of the
sectors affected by the shock given global restrictions on movement and
focus on essential equipment rental. More specifically, HSS's
is at risk of revenue losses in these unprecedented operating conditions
and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak for as long as the
current situation persists. Today's action reflects the impact
on HSS of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
Moody's expects leverage to increase temporarily under a base case
scenario which assumes that revenue will decrease by around 15%
in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus and resulting recessionary pressure,
recovering to 2019 levels in 2021. Under this scenario Moody's
expects HSS' free cash flow to be weak but positive, however
this assumes a very low level of fleet replacement and capex which could
weaken the company's prospects in the recovery phase, although
positively the company's OneCall rehire business does not require
capex and should benefit during the recovery phase. If the lockdowns
continue and/or recessionary pressure is more severe than currently envisaged,
Moody's expects HSS' business to be more severely impacted.
Moody's views HSS' liquidity as currently adequate,
but cautions that this could weaken materially if the crisis is pro-longed
and financial covenant headroom may be eroded, requiring relief
from lenders. Moody's also notes the that liquidity may also
be increasingly impacted by working capital outflows, the relatively
high interest burden, and contractual amortization repayments including
a GBP15 million principal repayment due in January 2021.
HSS's rating is also constrained by the geographic concentration of HSS'
operations within the UK where economic uncertainties exist; and
the cyclicality and high capital spending requirements in the tool and
equipment rental industry.
The company's B3 rating is supported by the company's improved
performance prior to the coronavirus outbreak following the reconfiguration
of its network and sale of UK Platforms, which resulted in a decrease
in Moody's adjusted leverage to 3.1x in 2019 from around
4.2x at LTM September 2018. The rating also reflects the
company's leading position in the UK with a wide network coverage
of around 240 trading branches, albeit in a market that remains
highly fragmented ; its relatively better diversification in terms
of end markets compared with its rental peers that focus on construction,
and the large customer base.
The review process will be focused on a review of operating performance
in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as short and
medium term and measures being taken by the company to alleviate balance
sheet, credit metrics and any potential liquidity stress,
including any changes to terms and conditions of the company's loan
documentation.
Whilst unlikely in the near term, upward pressure on the rating
could occur over time if HSS achieves (1) Moody's-adjusted leverage
reducing below 3.5x on a sustained basis, and; (2) consistent,
positive FCF while maintaining at least adequate liquidity.
Negative pressure could arise if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
fails to return sustainably towards 5x, and/or if free cash flow
turns negative or if the company does not maintain adequate liquidity.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
HSS is publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a good corporate
governance track record. The company has also demonstrated adherence
to a prudent financial policy over the last few years, which we
regard as commensurate with the company's rating level.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation
Rental Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061773.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CORPORATE PROFILE
HSS provides tool and equipment hire and related services in the UK and
Ireland. The company operates mainly in the business-to-business
market through HSS Hire, its flagship brand for core tool and equipment
rental activities. HSS Hire Group plc is listed on the London Stock
Exchange, with a market capitalisation of c. GBP41 million
as of 21 April 2020.
