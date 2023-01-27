Moody's downgrades Hamburg, NY's issuer and GOLT ratings to Aa3

New York, January 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the Town of Hamburg, NY's issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings to Aa3 from Aa2. The issuer rating reflects the town's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. This action concludes a review for possible downgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The town has about $13.0 million in outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Aa3 reflects Hamburg's high long-term liabilities offset by its above average resident incomes and wealth and healthy reserves and liquidity. Located south of Buffalo, several sectors contribute to the local economy, including manufacturing (including a Ford Motor Company (Ba2 stable) stamping plant), logistics and warehousing. Resident income, measured as median household income adjusted for regional price parity, is typically within 110% and 115% of the national metric. Full value per capita, totaling about $104,530 in 2021, has been increasing which reflects modest valuation growth and development.

Hamburg's financial operations are expected to remain balanced given preliminary estimates of a surplus in fiscal 2022 (Dec. 31 year-end). Although the town contended with rising utility and fuel costs and two severe winter storms, the town was able to readily absorb those costs. At the close of fiscal 2021 the town held about $10 million in available fund balance across all funds, equal to 20.5% of total revenue. The town's governmental revenues are primarily derived from property taxes (62%), sales tax (19%) and intergovernmental revenue (9%). The town's business-type enterprises include golf course and ice arena funds. The ice arena fund regularly requires transfers from the general fund to support operations; management accounts for this support during the budget process.

The town's leverage is elevated, with pension and OPEB liabilities and debt equaling 415% of revenue in 2021. Nearly half of the town's leverage is from unfunded OPEB liabilities; the town is limited to financing its OPEB obligations on a pay-go basis given state restrictions against the establishment of an OPEB trust. The town's future debt plans are limited as the town looks to utilize the $11.5 million received from the American Rescue Plan Act for various capital needs. Fixed costs are moderate, equaling about 17% in 2021.

Management is currently in the process of developing a variety of formal policies and processes that will contribute to sound operations going forward. These initiatives include the development of a capital budget process separate from the general budget which will include a plan to build capital reserves, adoption of a formal fund balance policy, and a reduction of fund balance appropriation in crafting budgets. Further, the town will approve a comprehensive plan that will focus on investment in the downtown and lakeshore areas as well as areas near the proposed new stadium for the Buffalo Bills, which will be located in neighboring Orchard Park.

The Aa3 rating on the town's GOLT bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating because the town has pledged its full faith, credit and taxing authority for repayment of the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material, sustained improvement in available fund balance and cash

-Reduction in long-term liabilities and fixed costs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Structurally imbalanced operations resulting in reserve depletion

-Material growth in long-term liabilities and fixed costs

-Contraction of the economic base and property wealth levels

LEGAL SECURITY

The town's outstanding bonds are backed by the town's faith and credit supported by its authority to levy such ad valorem property taxes as may be necessary to pay the bonds, as limited by New York State's legislative cap on property taxes (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

PROFILE

Hamburg has a population of approximately 58,500 and is located in Erie County (A1 stable) approximately 10 miles south of downtown Buffalo (A1 stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

