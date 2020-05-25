Moody's downgrades Hamkorbank's local currency deposit rating to B2, stable outlook

London, 25 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B2 from B1 the long-term local currency deposit rating of Uzbekistan-based Hamkorbank. The outlook on this rating is stable. Concurrently, Hamkorbank's long-term local currency Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) was downgraded to B1 from Ba3 and its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA were downgraded to b2 from b1. Hamkorbank's long-term foreign currency deposit rating was affirmed at B2 with a stable outlook. The bank's long-term foreign currency CRR was affirmed at B1. Moody's also affirmed Hamkorbank's Not Prime (NP) short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings, as well as the bank's Not Prime short-term local and foreign currency CRRs. The bank's long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) was downgraded to B1(cr) from Ba3(cr), whilst its short-term CR Assessment of Not Prime(cr) was affirmed.

The rating action completes the review of Hamkorbank's BCA, adjusted BCA, its long-term local currency deposit rating, long-term local currency CRR and long-term CR Assessment initiated on 11 March 2020.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

According to Moody's, the downgrade of Hamkorbank's BCA, adjusted BCA and its long-term local currency deposit rating primarily reflects an expected future increase in the bank's stock of problem loans following the slowdown in global and domestic economic activities as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which is further aggravated by Hamkorbank's legacy problem exposures. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rating agency expects that the unprecedented lockdown measures implemented by the Uzbek government, combined with the deteriorating global economic outlook and lower commodities prices, will result in financial hardship for a number of Hamkorbank's borrowers, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individuals (including individual entrepreneurs). This, in turn, will lead to a weakening of Hamkorbank's solvency metrics, in particular asset quality and profitability.

The bank's loan book comprises a large proportion of loans to individuals and micro-entities, as well as to SMEs. As of the beginning of 2020, these three lending segments in aggregate accounted for more than 60% of the bank's total gross loans. According to the bank management data, as of 1 March 2020, the sub-segments most hit by the lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak (such as nonfood retail, transport, hotels and restaurants) accounted for a material 27% of the bank's total loans. Furthermore, foreign-currency-denominated loans accounted for 37% of Hamkorbank's total gross loans as of 30 April 2020. Moody's expects the corporate borrowers will find it increasingly difficult to serve their foreign-currency debt, as the decreased commodity prices, coupled with the lockdowns and board closures, pose hurdles to international trade, whereas emerging countries' local-currency exchange rates are under pressure.

As of 31 December 2019, problem loans accounted for 3.9% of the bank's total gross loans, a decrease from the 6.3% ratio reported as of 30 June 2019. The latest reported problem loan ratio is mainly driven by one sizeable problematic loan to a corporate borrower operating in the textile segment. Because of the expectation of a fast resolution of this loan, and taking into account a collateral coverage behind this loan, Hamkorbank set aside low loan-loss provisions for this loan in 2019, which ultimately led to the modest loan-loss reserve coverage ratio of 32% of problem loans reported as of 31 December 2019. As of May 2020, the deteriorated operating conditions have hindered any progress in the resolution of this large problematic exposure, contrary to the bank management's initial plan.

The rating agency expects that, although Hamkorbank's pre-provision earnings will remain relatively good, the bottom-line profits will likely be eroded by increased provisioning charges. The lower profitability, together with the expected moderate lending growth, may lead to a decline in Hamkorbank's currently solid capital adequacy level. Moody's estimates that the bank's ratio of tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted assets (RWAs) of 14.8% as of 31 December 2019 may decline by approximately 2 percentage points over the next 12 to 18 months, in the absence of external capital injections.

At the same time, the rating agency expects that Hamkorbank's funding and liquidity positions will remain satisfactory, as they have historically been, supported by a stable and committed core customer funding base and the bank's access to long-term funding from a diversified number of international financial institutions. Hamkorbank's liquidity cushion is at a comfortable level of around 20% of total assets.

OUTLOOK ON THE LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS

The stable outlook on Hamkorbank's long-term deposit ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the increasing asset risk challenges will be broadly offset by the bank's solid pre-provision earnings and its sound capital buffer.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Hamkorbank

Downgrades:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to b2 from b1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to b2 from b1

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to B1(cr) from Ba3(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Local Currency), Downgraded to B2 from B1, Outlook Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

Affirmations:

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed B1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed NP

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency), Affirmed B2, Outlook Remains Stable

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the bank's ratings is unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months given the current challenging operating conditions.

The bank's deposit ratings could be downgraded if its financial fundamentals, notably asset quality, capitalisation and profitability were to deteriorate materially, beyond Moody's current expectations.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Olga Ulyanova

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Nicholas Hill

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

