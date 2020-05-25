Moody's downgrades Hamkorbank's local currency deposit rating to B2, stable outlook

London, 25 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded to B2 from B1 the long-term local currency deposit
rating of Uzbekistan-based Hamkorbank. The outlook on this
rating is stable. Concurrently, Hamkorbank's long-term
local currency Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) was downgraded to B1 from
Ba3 and its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA were downgraded
to b2 from b1. Hamkorbank's long-term foreign currency
deposit rating was affirmed at B2 with a stable outlook. The bank's
long-term foreign currency CRR was affirmed at B1. Moody's
also affirmed Hamkorbank's Not Prime (NP) short-term local
and foreign currency deposit ratings, as well as the bank's
Not Prime short-term local and foreign currency CRRs. The
bank's long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment)
was downgraded to B1(cr) from Ba3(cr), whilst its short-term
CR Assessment of Not Prime(cr) was affirmed.
The rating action completes the review of Hamkorbank's BCA,
adjusted BCA, its long-term local currency deposit rating,
long-term local currency CRR and long-term CR Assessment
initiated on 11 March 2020.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
According to Moody's, the downgrade of Hamkorbank's
BCA, adjusted BCA and its long-term local currency deposit
rating primarily reflects an expected future increase in the bank's
stock of problem loans following the slowdown in global and domestic economic
activities as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which is further
aggravated by Hamkorbank's legacy problem exposures. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The rating agency expects that the unprecedented lockdown measures implemented
by the Uzbek government, combined with the deteriorating global
economic outlook and lower commodities prices, will result in financial
hardship for a number of Hamkorbank's borrowers, especially
small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individuals (including
individual entrepreneurs). This, in turn, will lead
to a weakening of Hamkorbank's solvency metrics, in particular
asset quality and profitability.
The bank's loan book comprises a large proportion of loans to individuals
and micro-entities, as well as to SMEs. As of the
beginning of 2020, these three lending segments in aggregate accounted
for more than 60% of the bank's total gross loans. According
to the bank management data, as of 1 March 2020, the sub-segments
most hit by the lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak (such as
nonfood retail, transport, hotels and restaurants) accounted
for a material 27% of the bank's total loans. Furthermore,
foreign-currency-denominated loans accounted for 37%
of Hamkorbank's total gross loans as of 30 April 2020. Moody's
expects the corporate borrowers will find it increasingly difficult to
serve their foreign-currency debt, as the decreased commodity
prices, coupled with the lockdowns and board closures, pose
hurdles to international trade, whereas emerging countries' local-currency
exchange rates are under pressure.
As of 31 December 2019, problem loans accounted for 3.9%
of the bank's total gross loans, a decrease from the 6.3%
ratio reported as of 30 June 2019. The latest reported problem
loan ratio is mainly driven by one sizeable problematic loan to a corporate
borrower operating in the textile segment. Because of the expectation
of a fast resolution of this loan, and taking into account a collateral
coverage behind this loan, Hamkorbank set aside low loan-loss
provisions for this loan in 2019, which ultimately led to the modest
loan-loss reserve coverage ratio of 32% of problem loans
reported as of 31 December 2019. As of May 2020, the deteriorated
operating conditions have hindered any progress in the resolution of this
large problematic exposure, contrary to the bank management's initial
plan.
The rating agency expects that, although Hamkorbank's pre-provision
earnings will remain relatively good, the bottom-line profits
will likely be eroded by increased provisioning charges. The lower
profitability, together with the expected moderate lending growth,
may lead to a decline in Hamkorbank's currently solid capital adequacy
level. Moody's estimates that the bank's ratio of tangible
common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted assets (RWAs) of 14.8%
as of 31 December 2019 may decline by approximately 2 percentage points
over the next 12 to 18 months, in the absence of external capital
injections.
At the same time, the rating agency expects that Hamkorbank's funding
and liquidity positions will remain satisfactory, as they have historically
been, supported by a stable and committed core customer funding
base and the bank's access to long-term funding from a diversified
number of international financial institutions. Hamkorbank's
liquidity cushion is at a comfortable level of around 20% of total
assets.
OUTLOOK ON THE LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The stable outlook on Hamkorbank's long-term deposit ratings reflects
Moody's expectation that the increasing asset risk challenges will
be broadly offset by the bank's solid pre-provision earnings
and its sound capital buffer.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Hamkorbank
Downgrades:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Downgraded to b2 from b1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded
to b2 from b1
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Downgraded to B1(cr) from Ba3(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Local Currency), Downgraded to B1 from Ba3
.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Downgraded to B2 from B1, Outlook Changed To Stable
From Rating Under Review
Affirmations:
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed B1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed NP
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed NP
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed B2, Outlook Remains Stable
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of the bank's ratings is unlikely in the next 12 to 18
months given the current challenging operating conditions.
The bank's deposit ratings could be downgraded if its financial
fundamentals, notably asset quality, capitalisation and profitability
were to deteriorate materially, beyond Moody's current expectations.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
