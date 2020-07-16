Moody's downgrades Hammerson Plc to Baa3; ratings under review

London, 16 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2 the issuer rating and the senior unsecured ratings of Hammerson Plc (Hammerson). The outlook remains ratings under review.

Today's action reflects continued strain of the coronavirus pandemic on the retail sector and Moody's expectation of prolonged downward pressure on rents and values. As a result, the rating agency no longer believes that the company can sustain credit metrics that are commensurate with a Baa2 rating.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. The outbreak has compounded and accelerated the structural changes already in progress for the retail sector. The risks to the sector include an accelerated trend towards e-commerce, a weaker tenant base with a rising number of insolvencies, and customers negotiating rent reductions. Lower investor interest in retail real estate assets will result in continued and accelerated pressure on valuations.

Hammerson's leverage stood as of year-end 2019 at 44.7% based on Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets on a full proportional consolidation of Hammerson's stakes in premium outlets and 38.5% based on Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets including the equity consolidation of its stake in premium outlets, leaving little capacity under Moody's 45% leverage guidance for maintaining the Baa2 rating. Hammerson has made disposals of GBP1.1 billion in the last 12 months (or GBP1.4 billion in the last 18 months) and it intends to continue with substantial sales in the short to medium term to further reduce debt. However, Moody's is now of the view that any potential sales will not be enough to fully offset the expected value declines. Furthermore, the rating agency expects the company's Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage to deteriorate significantly from its 2.9x level as of year-end 2019.

OUTLOOK

The ratings review that Moody's initiated for Hammerson on 8 April 2020 as part of a wider review of companies exposed to the retail sector remains unresolved.. The review for downgrade will assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Hammerson. During the rating review process, Moody's will focus on (1) a review of the expected impact on the retail industry in general, considering governmental and policy support, and retailers in Hammerson's centers, also compared to peers (2) the company's actions to protect its balance sheet against a backdrop of falling rents and property values and (3) the company's ability to maintain sufficient capacity under its covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure is unlikely in the near term given the review for downgrade without significant disposals or capital raisings.

Negative rating pressure could develop if Moody's expects a high level of retailer distress to translate into sustained weakened credit quality or occupancy. Other factors that could lead to a downgrade include:

» Weak operating performance, including a persistent, widespread and structural inability to sustain or improve like-for-like (LFL) net rental income (NRI), footfall and overall retail sales across the company's portfolio

» Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage below 2.25x

» Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets above 50%, considering both the proportional consolidation of Hammerson's joint ventures with an equity consolidation of the stake in premium outlets and the full proportional consolidation of its stakes in premium outlets.

LIQUIDITY

Hammerson has enough liquidity to withstand a prolonged period of rental income deterioration. As of 1 July 2020, the company had GBP1.2 billion of liquidity comprising GBP0.5 billion of cash and GBP0.7 billion of undrawn committed facilities. Hammerson also has access to an additional GBP300 million of liquidity under HM Treasury and the Bank of England's Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF) facility.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Governance risks taken into consideration in Hammerson's credit profile include governance regulations imposed on the company because of its listing on the UK stock exchange. The company has a financial policy of maintaining a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio below 40% on a headline basis (using equity treatment of Premium Outlets) and 45% on a fully proportionally consolidated basis and an interest cover ratio above 2x, and net debt / EBITDA below 10x.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Hammerson Plc

....LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2; Placed On Review for further Downgrade

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2; Placed On Review for further Downgrade

PROFILE

Hammerson is a European real estate investment trust (REIT) focusing on retail properties, at 31 December 2019 the portfolio included 21 prime shopping centres in the UK, France and Ireland, and nine retail parks in the UK. Hammerson also has significant interests in 20 premium outlets in 14 European countries. As of 31 December 2019, its 2.2 million square metre (sqm) portfolio was valued at GBP8.3 billion, of which around half is in the UK, 19% in France, 10% in Ireland and the rest spread across several European countries. Non-UK assets represent around 49% of the portfolio by value. The portfolio generates more than GBP300 million of annual NRI from more than 4,700 tenants and attracts 410 million visitors per year.

Hammerson is listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. As of 14 July 2020, the company had a market capitalisation of GBP586 million and its shares were trading at 77 pence per share, an 87% discount to the reported 601 pence per share NAV as of 31 December 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

