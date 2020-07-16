Moody's downgrades Hammerson Plc to Baa3; ratings under review

London, 16 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded to Baa3 from
Baa2 the issuer rating and the senior unsecured ratings of Hammerson Plc
(Hammerson). The outlook remains ratings under review.
Today's action reflects continued strain of the coronavirus pandemic
on the retail sector and Moody's expectation of prolonged downward
pressure on rents and values. As a result, the rating agency
no longer believes that the company can sustain credit metrics that are
commensurate with a Baa2 rating.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. The outbreak has compounded and accelerated the structural
changes already in progress for the retail sector. The risks to
the sector include an accelerated trend towards e-commerce,
a weaker tenant base with a rising number of insolvencies, and customers
negotiating rent reductions. Lower investor interest in retail
real estate assets will result in continued and accelerated pressure on
valuations.
Hammerson's leverage stood as of year-end 2019 at 44.7%
based on Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets on a full proportional
consolidation of Hammerson's stakes in premium outlets and 38.5%
based on Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets including the
equity consolidation of its stake in premium outlets, leaving little
capacity under Moody's 45% leverage guidance for maintaining
the Baa2 rating. Hammerson has made disposals of GBP1.1
billion in the last 12 months (or GBP1.4 billion in the last 18
months) and it intends to continue with substantial sales in the short
to medium term to further reduce debt. However, Moody's is
now of the view that any potential sales will not be enough to fully offset
the expected value declines. Furthermore, the rating agency
expects the company's Moody's-adjusted fixed charge
coverage to deteriorate significantly from its 2.9x level as of
year-end 2019.
OUTLOOK
The ratings review that Moody's initiated for Hammerson on 8 April 2020
as part of a wider review of companies exposed to the retail sector remains
unresolved.. The review for downgrade will assess the impact
of the coronavirus outbreak on Hammerson. During the rating review
process, Moody's will focus on (1) a review of the expected impact
on the retail industry in general, considering governmental and
policy support, and retailers in Hammerson's centers, also
compared to peers (2) the company's actions to protect its balance sheet
against a backdrop of falling rents and property values and (3) the company's
ability to maintain sufficient capacity under its covenants.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure is unlikely in the near term given the review for
downgrade without significant disposals or capital raisings.
Negative rating pressure could develop if Moody's expects a high level
of retailer distress to translate into sustained weakened credit quality
or occupancy. Other factors that could lead to a downgrade include:
» Weak operating performance, including a persistent,
widespread and structural inability to sustain or improve like-for-like
(LFL) net rental income (NRI), footfall and overall retail sales
across the company's portfolio
» Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage below 2.25x
» Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets above 50%,
considering both the proportional consolidation of Hammerson's joint ventures
with an equity consolidation of the stake in premium outlets and the full
proportional consolidation of its stakes in premium outlets.
LIQUIDITY
Hammerson has enough liquidity to withstand a prolonged period of rental
income deterioration. As of 1 July 2020, the company had
GBP1.2 billion of liquidity comprising GBP0.5 billion of
cash and GBP0.7 billion of undrawn committed facilities.
Hammerson also has access to an additional GBP300 million of liquidity
under HM Treasury and the Bank of England's Covid Corporate Financing
Facility (CCFF) facility.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Governance risks taken into consideration in Hammerson's credit profile
include governance regulations imposed on the company because of its listing
on the UK stock exchange. The company has a financial policy of
maintaining a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio below 40%
on a headline basis (using equity treatment of Premium Outlets) and 45%
on a fully proportionally consolidated basis and an interest cover ratio
above 2x, and net debt / EBITDA below 10x.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Hammerson Plc
....LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to
Baa3 from Baa2; Placed On Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2; Placed On Review for further Downgrade
PROFILE
Hammerson is a European real estate investment trust (REIT) focusing on
retail properties, at 31 December 2019 the portfolio included 21
prime shopping centres in the UK, France and Ireland, and
nine retail parks in the UK. Hammerson also has significant interests
in 20 premium outlets in 14 European countries. As of 31 December
2019, its 2.2 million square metre (sqm) portfolio was valued
at GBP8.3 billion, of which around half is in the UK,
19% in France, 10% in Ireland and the rest spread
across several European countries. Non-UK assets represent
around 49% of the portfolio by value. The portfolio generates
more than GBP300 million of annual NRI from more than 4,700 tenants
and attracts 410 million visitors per year.
Hammerson is listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary listing
on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. As of 14 July 2020, the
company had a market capitalisation of GBP586 million and its shares were
trading at 77 pence per share, an 87% discount to the reported
601 pence per share NAV as of 31 December 2019.
