Moody's downgrades Hanesbrands' CFR to Ba2; assigns Ba3 to its senior unsecured notes

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Hanesbrands,
Inc.'s ("Hanesbrands") corporate family rating
("CFR") to Ba2 from Ba1, probability of default rating ("PDR") to
Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD, and existing senior unsecured
notes to Ba3 from Ba2. Moody's also downgraded Hanesbrands
Finance Luxembourg S.C.A's ("HF Lux") senior unsecured notes
to Ba2 from Ba1. At the same time, Moody's affirmed
Hanesbrands' senior secured credit facilities at Baa3 and HBI Australia
Acquisition Co. Pty Ltd's ("HBI Australia") senior
secured credit facility at Baa2. Hanesbrands' SGL-2
speculative grade liquidity ("SGL") rating is unchanged, and its
rating outlook was changed to stable from negative.
In addition, Moody's assigned a Ba3 rating to Hanesbrands,
Inc.'s ("Hanesbrands") proposed senior unsecured
notes offering. Proceeds will be used to repay outstanding borrowing
under its revolving credit facility, to pay related fees and expenses,
and for general corporate purposes.
The downgrades reflect Moody's view that credit metrics will weaken significantly
as a result of the severe COVID-19 related disruptions, including
temporary store closures, reduced consumer spending, and deleveraging
of manufacturing costs. Despite expectations for a gradual recovery
beginning in the second half of 2020, metrics will remain weak over
the next 12-18 months. Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
will likely exceed 6 times in 2020, up from around 3.6x at
the end of 2019, with improvement towards 4.5 times in 2021
as performance gradually recovers and as the company permanently reduces
debt.
The affirmation of the senior secured credit facilities reflects the significant
increase in more junior debt in the capital structure in the form of the
new unsecured notes.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Hanesbrands performance
will begin to improve in the second half of 2020, that its financial
strategy will remain focused on reducing debt and leverage, and
that liquidity will remain good, with improving free cash flow in
the second half of 2020 and ample covenant cushion.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Hanesbrands, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Hanesbrands, Inc.
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba2 from Ba1
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD4)
..Issuer: Hanesbrands Finance Luxembourg S.C.A
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from Ba1 (LGD4)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Hanesbrands, Inc.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Baa3 (LGD2)
..Issuer: HBI Australia Acquisition Co. Pty
Ltd
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Baa2 (LGD2)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Hanesbrands, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed to Stable from
Negative
..Issuer: HBI Australia Acquisition Co. Pty
Ltd
....Outlook, Changed to Stable from
Negative
..Issuer: Hanesbrands Finance Luxembourg S.C.A
....Outlook, Changed to Stable from
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The apparel sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Hanesbrands' credit profile, including its
exposure to widespread store closures and discretionary consumer spending
have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and Hanesbrands remains vulnerable to the outbreak
continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on Hanesbrands of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the
broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Hanesbrands' Ba2 corporate family rating reflects governance considerations
including Moody's expectation that its financial strategy will remain
conservative, with a focus on reducing debt and leverage over the
next two years as operating performance recovers. The rating also
reflects Hanesbrands' significant scale in the global apparel industry,
its well-known brands, and leading share in the inner wear
product category. Also considered are Hanesbrands' double digit
operating margins that are a result of product innovation, a low
cost supply chain, and the company's ability to successfully leverage
its brands. Liquidity is good, supported by balance sheet
cash and excess revolver availability, along with ample covenant
cushion given the recent amendment to its secured credit facilities.
Hanesbrands' ratings are constrained by high leverage as a result
of earnings and cash flow deterioration in the face of the coronavirus
pandemic. Also considered is its significant, but improving,
customer concentration with two of its largest customers accounting for
25% of its 2019 total net sales, and its exposure to volatile
input costs such as cotton, which can have a meaningful and unfavorable
impact on earnings and cash flows.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if it appears that the company will be
unable to improve 2021 EBITDA to a level within 30% below 2019.
Ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates for any reason,
or financial strategy becomes more aggressive, including share repurchases
before returning to more normalized operating performance and reducing
debt and leverage. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded
if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA were maintained above 4.75
times.
A higher rating would require sustained improvement in operating performance
and credit metrics while maintaining good liquidity. Quantitative
metrics include maintaining Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
below 4.0 times.
Headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, Hanesbrands is
a manufacturer and distributor of basic apparel products under brands
that include: Hanes, Champion, DIM, Maidenform,
Bali, Bonds and Playtex, among others. Annual revenue
approaches $7 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology
published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
