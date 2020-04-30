Moody's downgrades Hanesbrands' CFR to Ba2; assigns Ba3 to its senior unsecured notes

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Hanesbrands, Inc.'s ("Hanesbrands") corporate family rating ("CFR") to Ba2 from Ba1, probability of default rating ("PDR") to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD, and existing senior unsecured notes to Ba3 from Ba2. Moody's also downgraded Hanesbrands Finance Luxembourg S.C.A's ("HF Lux") senior unsecured notes to Ba2 from Ba1. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Hanesbrands' senior secured credit facilities at Baa3 and HBI Australia Acquisition Co. Pty Ltd's ("HBI Australia") senior secured credit facility at Baa2. Hanesbrands' SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity ("SGL") rating is unchanged, and its rating outlook was changed to stable from negative.

In addition, Moody's assigned a Ba3 rating to Hanesbrands, Inc.'s ("Hanesbrands") proposed senior unsecured notes offering. Proceeds will be used to repay outstanding borrowing under its revolving credit facility, to pay related fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes.

The downgrades reflect Moody's view that credit metrics will weaken significantly as a result of the severe COVID-19 related disruptions, including temporary store closures, reduced consumer spending, and deleveraging of manufacturing costs. Despite expectations for a gradual recovery beginning in the second half of 2020, metrics will remain weak over the next 12-18 months. Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA will likely exceed 6 times in 2020, up from around 3.6x at the end of 2019, with improvement towards 4.5 times in 2021 as performance gradually recovers and as the company permanently reduces debt.

The affirmation of the senior secured credit facilities reflects the significant increase in more junior debt in the capital structure in the form of the new unsecured notes.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Hanesbrands performance will begin to improve in the second half of 2020, that its financial strategy will remain focused on reducing debt and leverage, and that liquidity will remain good, with improving free cash flow in the second half of 2020 and ample covenant cushion.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Hanesbrands, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Hanesbrands, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Hanesbrands Finance Luxembourg S.C.A

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from Ba1 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Hanesbrands, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa3 (LGD2)

..Issuer: HBI Australia Acquisition Co. Pty Ltd

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa2 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hanesbrands, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

..Issuer: HBI Australia Acquisition Co. Pty Ltd

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

..Issuer: Hanesbrands Finance Luxembourg S.C.A

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The apparel sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Hanesbrands' credit profile, including its exposure to widespread store closures and discretionary consumer spending have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Hanesbrands remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Hanesbrands of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Hanesbrands' Ba2 corporate family rating reflects governance considerations including Moody's expectation that its financial strategy will remain conservative, with a focus on reducing debt and leverage over the next two years as operating performance recovers. The rating also reflects Hanesbrands' significant scale in the global apparel industry, its well-known brands, and leading share in the inner wear product category. Also considered are Hanesbrands' double digit operating margins that are a result of product innovation, a low cost supply chain, and the company's ability to successfully leverage its brands. Liquidity is good, supported by balance sheet cash and excess revolver availability, along with ample covenant cushion given the recent amendment to its secured credit facilities. Hanesbrands' ratings are constrained by high leverage as a result of earnings and cash flow deterioration in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Also considered is its significant, but improving, customer concentration with two of its largest customers accounting for 25% of its 2019 total net sales, and its exposure to volatile input costs such as cotton, which can have a meaningful and unfavorable impact on earnings and cash flows.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if it appears that the company will be unable to improve 2021 EBITDA to a level within 30% below 2019. Ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates for any reason, or financial strategy becomes more aggressive, including share repurchases before returning to more normalized operating performance and reducing debt and leverage. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA were maintained above 4.75 times.

A higher rating would require sustained improvement in operating performance and credit metrics while maintaining good liquidity. Quantitative metrics include maintaining Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 4.0 times.

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, Hanesbrands is a manufacturer and distributor of basic apparel products under brands that include: Hanes, Champion, DIM, Maidenform, Bali, Bonds and Playtex, among others. Annual revenue approaches $7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

