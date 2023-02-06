Moody's downgrades Hanesbrands CFR to Ba3; assigns Ba2 to new term loan B

New York, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Hanesbrands Inc.'s ("Hanesbrands") corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba2, probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD, senior unsecured rating to B1 from Ba3 and the Hanesbrands Finance Luxembourg S.C.A entity's ("HF Lux") senior unsecured rating to Ba3 from Ba2. The speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) remains SGL-3. The outlook remains negative.

At the same time, Moody's assigned Ba2 ratings to the company's proposed $750 million senior secured term loan B ("TLB'), the existing $1.0 billion revolving credit facility and existing $975 million senior secured term loan A. Proceeds from the proposed $750 million term loan B will be used to refinance, in part, indebtedness under Hanesbrands' existing $1.43 billion (FX-adjusted) of senior unsecured bonds that mature in 2Q'2024.

The downgrade of the CFR to Ba3 reflects Moody's expectation that Hanesbrands' earnings will remain constrained in 2023 following a weak fiscal 2022. Hanesbrands has suffered from an industrywide pullback in inventory purchases from large retailers, a dynamic which is exacerbated by the company's material customer concentration. For fiscal year ended 2022, Hanesbrands' revenue declined 8% and operating income was down approximately 35%. These factors have led Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to increase to 5.4x for the year-ended Dec 31, 2022 from 3.3x a year earlier while Moody's EBITA/interest has also reduced to 3.3x from 5.0x over the same time period. Amidst this challenging operating environment, the company is also contending with materially higher interest rates as it looks to refinance approximately $1.43 billion that matures in 2Q'2024 which will further weaken interest coverage.

The current weak operating environment is anticipated to run through 2023 as retailers still contend with consumer demand softness and further inventory de-stocking. Moody's anticipates leverage and coverage to deteriorate through 1H'23 with leverage potentially peaking as high as approximately 7.0x by 2Q'23. However, earnings are expected to improve in 2H'23 as the company benefits from lower cost inventory and a normalization in demand. This should lead to Moody's adjusted leverage to be slightly above 5.0x and EBITA/Interest to be just below 2.0x by year-end 2023.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Hanesbrands Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Downgraded to B1 (LGD5) from Ba3 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Hanesbrands Finance Luxembourg S.C.A

.... Senior Unsecured Global Bonds, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD4)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Hanesbrands Inc.

.... Senior Secured Term Loan A, Assigned Ba2 (LGD2)

.... Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned Ba2 (LGD2)

.... Senior Secured Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba2 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hanesbrands Inc.

.... Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Hanesbrands Finance Luxembourg S.C.A

.... Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hanesbrands' Ba3 CFR reflects the company's significant scale in the global apparel industry, its well-known brands, leading share in the innerwear product category and typically low-cost supply chain. We expect that the company will remain focused on reducing leverage (stated long-term net leverage target is 2.0x-3.0x on reported EBITDA) while executing its multiyear growth strategy (Full Potential Plan). The Ba3 also reflects the company's adequate liquidity and sufficient covenant cushion following a recent amendment. Additionally, management has taken creditor-friendly steps such as halting dividends and reducing capital expenditures which will bolster free cash flow and liquidity.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that conditions will remain challenging for Hanesbrands through 1H'23. The negative outlook also reflects the risks associated with a highly uncertain consumer spending environment that may temper or delay the very significant earnings recovery that is required starting in 2H'23 through 2024 for leverage and coverage metrics to improve to levels that are appropriate for the Ba3 corporate family rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded following a sustained improvement in operating performance and credit metrics, a successful refinance of the 2Q'24 bond maturities and the maintenance of good liquidity with adequate covenant cushion. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is maintained below 4.5x and EBITA/Interest is maintained above 2.75x.

Ratings could be downgraded should the company fail to reverse its current negative cash flow or should liquidity deteriorate further including the inability to fully refinance the 2Q'24 bond maturities at rates that facilitate sufficient interest coverage ahead of these liabilities becoming current. Ratings could also be downgraded should operating performance remain pressured resulting in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained above 5.5x and EBITA/Interest sustained below 2.0x.

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, Hanesbrands Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of basic apparel products under brands that include Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, Bali, Bonds and Playtex. Revenue is about $6.2 billion for the twelve months ending Dec 31, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

