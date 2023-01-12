Moody's downgrades Hanover College's (IN) issuer and revenue bond ratings to Ba1; outlook negative

New York, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Hanover College's (IN) issuer and revenue bond ratings to Ba1 from Baa3. This action affects approximately $19.2 million of outstanding debt from the college's Series 2013 and Series 2019 revenue bonds. The bonds were issued through the Indiana Finance Authority. The Series 2013 revenue bonds have an expected final maturity in 2043 and the Series 2019 bonds have an expected final maturity in 2049. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907974706 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Hanover College's issuer rating to Ba1 from Baa3 is driven by its continued fiscal imbalance, with budget deficits forecast for at least the next two fiscal years, following an already extended period of weak operating results. Deficits will be driven by a combination of ongoing student market difficulties and strategic investments in new health science programs as the college seeks to reorient its programs. As the college makes these investments, it will continue elevated endowment draws to cover operating deficits, which will further reduce liquidity and limit financial flexibility. The ultimate ability of the college to strengthen its brand and strategic position in a highly competitive environment is speculative. A small scale additionally limits optionality around cost reductions without further impairing its competitive profile. Social and governance considerations are key drivers of this rating action, including weak regional demographics and shifting student preferences contributing to declining undergraduate enrollment in Hanover's traditional liberal arts degree programs. Additionally, financial strategy and risk management carry additional risk with planned use of liquidity, limited recent capital investment, and a relatively high proportion of illiquid and potentially volatile investment strategies in the endowment portfolio.

Hanover College's Ba1 issuer rating incorporates its still good wealth, with total cash and investments of $156 million in fiscal 2022 providing some cushion as it works to address its structural financial imbalance. Early results from strategic programmatic investments provide some prospects for gradual improvement of its market position. While Hanover's debt burden remains low, with total adjusted debt at $24 million in fiscal 2022, shrinking annual debt service coverage to below 0.69x exemplifies its strained financial position.

The college's Ba1 revenue bond rating is based on the issuer rating and the unsecured general obligation to pay debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Hanover College's ongoing student market difficulties and challenging regional demographics. It also incorporates the difficulties in executing a strategy of investing in new graduate programs while restoring structurally balanced operations and maintaining liquidity. The outlook further reflects the unknown all-in cost of accreditation and alumni support needed for strategic initiatives.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improvement in annual operating performance driven by net tuition revenue growth and expense reductions

- Healthier liquidity which will provide stronger coverage of debt and continued investments in strategic programs - Material growth in total wealth and financial reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further reduction in unrestricted liquidity and declining debt service coverage

- Inability to make substantial progress towards achieving balanced operations in fiscal 2023 and beyond - Declining enrollment for the fall 2023 semester and delays in the implementation of new graduate health programs - Issues or delays with achieving accreditation for new and existing graduate health programs - Material additional debt issuance and increased financial leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

Rated bonds are unconditional general obligations of the college with a secured interest in general revenue.

PROFILE

Hanover College, a small liberal arts college located in Hanover, IN, is the oldest private college in the state of Indiana. Hanover generated operating revenue of $43 million in fiscal 2022 and enrolled 1,121 full-time equivalent (FTE) students as of fall 2022.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907974706 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

- Rating Solicitation

- Issuer Participation - Participation: Access to Management - Participation: Access to Internal Documents - Endorsement

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Patrick Ronk

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Rachael McDonald

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

