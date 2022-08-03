Moody's downgrades Harbor Freight's CFR to B1 from Ba3

New York, August 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc.'s ("HFT") corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3, its probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD and its secured bank credit facility to B2 from Ba3. The outlook remains stable.

"Harbor Freight has had to contend with a considerable increase in costs and supply chain disruption which has weighed heavily on its profitability, free cash flow generation, and liquidity", said Senior Vice President, Christina Boni. "Debt/EBITDA is currently at 5.5x and credit metrics are expected to remain weak for the rating over the next twelve months until cost pressures abate. The rating downgrades also reflect governance considerations including its payment of a significant cash dividend in early fiscal 2022. The company's liquidity is adequate, as free cash flow improves from lower working capital investment and in-transit inventories decline." Boni added.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

HFT's B1 corporate family rating benefits from its unique niche in providing value priced tools and equipment which has historically resulted in consistent revenue growth and an ability to attract new customers. HFT's business strategy of direct sourcing its proprietary brands has driven its ability to price product at relatively lower price points historically. However, given its significant reliance on importing product from Asia, HFT has experienced considerable increases in freight costs and delays in product sourcing that have weighed on profitability, cash usage, and liquidity contributing to a substantial increase in debt. The rating also reflects governance considerations including the significant dividend paid in early fiscal 2022 and HFT's continued capital spend on new stores which both contributed to increased cash usage as investment in inventories was required to improve in stock levels. Harbor Freight has adequate liquidity as it has increased its asset based revolving credit facility (ABL) size due October 2025 to $1.275 billion from $850 million to meet its higher working capital needs. Approximately $1.0 billion of revolver borrowings were outstanding as of April 30, 2022 with $196 million of availability. Although freight rates are expected to begin to normalize in fiscal 2023, debt/EBITDA is projected to remain elevated at around 6x at the end of fiscal 2023 compared to 5.2x LTM April 30, 2022 given the company has contracted elevated rates for a significant portion of its product purchases. Despite its positioning as a value priced alternative and its continued ability to attract new customers, HFT remains at risk of further demand normalization and is constrained by its lack of ability to pass on increased costs to consumers. HFT is also relatively more modest in scale when compared to the larger home improvement and auto parts retailers, and has a more narrow product offering. Harbor Freight's rating is also limited by its track record of paying sizable debt financed dividends to its shareholders despite its historical commitment to deleveraging.

The stable outlook reflects our view that Harbor Freight's credit profile will remain pressured as cost of product remains elevated as freight contract rates secured for the next year remain well above historical levels. However, the stable outlook reflects that these pressures are expected to be temporary and that HFT's cost profile is expected to improve longer term and that demand will remain resilient as consumers seek value in an inflationary environment. Reduced inventory levels and working capital improvement are also expected to support free cash generation.

The downgrade of the term loan from Ba3 to B2 reflects the increase in the size of its asset based revolving credit facility given the term loan's junior position to the senior secured ABL revolver in a distress scenario. Its unrated $1.275 million asset based revolving credit facility has a first lien on accounts receivable and inventory and the $3 billion term loan which matures in October 2027 has a first lien on all other assets with a second lien on accounts receivable and inventory.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in an upgrade would require a return to consistent organic sales growth with operating margins reverting toward historical levels. An upgrade would also require a conservative financial policy that prioritizes maintaining good liquidity and using free cash flow for debt reduction and debt to EBITDA sustained below 4.5 times.

Factors that could result in a downgrade include a sustained deterioration in operating performance, or an increase in debt or deterioration in liquidity. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA was sustained above 5.5 times.

Headquartered in Calabasas, California, Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc. sells value priced tools and equipment through over 1,342 stores in 48 states as of July 31, 2022 as well as through the internet and its call centers. Harbor Freight is privately owned by Mr. Eric Smidt. Revenue is in excess of $6.7 billion as of July 31, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

