Moody's downgrades Harley-Davidson long-term rating to Baa2, affirms P-2 short-term rating; the outlook is negative

New York, April 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
the long-term ratings of Harley-Davidson, Inc.
(Harley-Davidson) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services,
Inc. (HDFS) to Baa2 from Baa1, and affirmed the Prime-2
short-term rating. The outlook is negative.
The following rating actions were taken:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Harley-Davidson Financial Services,
Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1
..Issuer: Harley-Davidson, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Harley-Davidson Financial Services,
Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
Assignments:
..Issuer: Harley-Davidson Financial Services,
Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Harley-Davidson Financial Services,
Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Harley-Davidson, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The transportation sector
is one of the sectors that will be significantly affected by the shock
given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Harley-Davidson
is vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions and remains at risk of the outbreak continuing to spread.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the expected impact on Harley-Davidson
of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
Harley-Davidson's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects Moody's
expectation that the company's EBITA margins are unlikely to exceed the
upper single digit level over the long term. This would be well
below historic levels, despite the company's extensive marketing,
restructuring and geographic expansion initiatives. Margin pressure
is a result of the prolonged decline in demand in Harley-Davidson's
core US market, which may accelerate with expected weak economies.
Demand is suffering from shifting demographics that erode the popularity
of the heavyweight motorcycle segment, and from the highly discretionary
nature of Harley-Davidson's products. This discretionary
characteristic, combined with a relatively high price-point,
will subject the company's motorcycles business to a potentially
steep and prolonged decline in demand in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
For 2019, Harley-Davidson's EBITA margin was a modest
7.0%, continuing a steady decline from 18.1%
in 2015. Moreover, the coronavirus outbreak is occurring
during a period in which Moody's had anticipated that the company
would begin to harvest some of the benefits of its extensive revitalization
efforts. Rather than improving, however, operating
performance, margins and return measures will contract during the
coming year, and any meaningful improvement resulting from the company's
recent initiatives could be extensively delayed.
Harley-Davidson has a relatively strong balance sheet with comparatively
low leverage at both the motor company and HDFS. At year-end
2019 Harley-Davidson's ratio of debt-to-EBITDA
stood at 1.4x, while the finance operation's level
of debt-to-equity is healthy at approximately 6.9:1.
In addition, HDFS' portfolio quality is sound, as past due
retail accounts were 3.8% of total receivables (in line
with delinquency levels maintained over the past three years) and annualized
losses-to-average-assets were 1.7%,
all measures of a prudently-managed finance company portfolio.
However, on a combined basis, Harley-Davidson and HDFS
have a modest liquidity profile as of year-end 2019. Principal
liquidity sources include approximately $0.8 billion in
cash and securities, and $1.8 billion in committed
credit facilities. This $2.6 billion in sources marginally
cover the $2.3 billion of debt that matures during the coming
twelve months at HDFS. This liquidity position has little capacity
to absorb the operating cash outflow that will likely occur as a result
of severe near-term declines in sales related to the coronavirus.
The negative outlook reflects the additional pressure that Harley-Davidson
will face in implementing its broad-based revitalization plan in
the aftermath of the coronavirus. It also reflects the company's
thin liquidity coverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be lowered if the company's liquidity position
narrows further as a result of operating losses or negative free cash
flow. It will also be pressured if Harley-Davidson experiences
a particularly sharp or prolonged fall-off in demand that it cannot
adequately counter through: accessing additional sources of liquidity;
implementing further cost reductions; or generating cash from the
natural run-off in the HDFS portfolio as sales and retail financing
requirements decline.
There are very limited prospects for an upgrade of the ratings.
An upgrade would require the company to moderate the degree of erosion
in performance during the initial months of the outbreak, and then
establish a trajectory for a sustained recovery in operating performance
by late 2020 or early 2021.
Environmental and governance factors do not pose significant risks for
Harley-Davidson. The company does not face major emission
regulation burdens; within the personal transportation sector its
products are viewed as more socially responsible than automobiles.
The company has undertaken repurchases in the past, although Moody's
anticipates the company will not pursue that approach for some time as
it shores up its liquidity.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Automobile Manufacturer Industry
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773,
Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published in
August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183459,
and Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is one of the world's
leading producers of motorcycles and related products. It also
provides retail and wholesale financing support for its motorcycle operations
through Harley-Davidson Financial Services, Inc. Consolidated
revenues for 2019 were approximately $5.4 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
