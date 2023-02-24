Moody's downgrades Hartwick College's (NY) issuer and debt ratings to B2; outlook negative

New York, February 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Hartwick College's (NY) issuer and debt ratings to B2 from B1. As of fiscal 2022, the college's total debt outstanding was approximately $36.5 million. The outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Hartwick's issuer rating reflects the college's ongoing multi-year deficit operations and decreasing liquidity. Fiscal 2022 marked the fifth consecutive year of operating deficits greater than 20%, a trend expected to continue through at least fiscal 2023. Continued reliance on large supplemental endowment draws to fund operations and strategic initiatives will result in further declines in wealth and liquidity. Fiscal 2022's 54 monthly days cash on hand has declined a marked 66% from fiscal 2018. While the college has articulated a multifaceted strategy to attract and retain more students, enhance the student experience and promote postgraduate preparedness, the ability to achieve desired outcomes remains uncertain given substantial financial and execution risks associated with this strategy. Weak regional demographics, a social consideration under Moody's ESG framework, along with heightened competition from an array of public and private colleges in the northeast, contribute to the college's deteriorating strategic position and are a driver of this rating action.

The B2 favorably incorporates the college's still good wealth, at $69 million, relative to operating scope and debt, though a sizeable portion of financial reserves is subject to restriction. The college also maintains good donor support for its size, as measured by three-year average gift revenue of $5.4 million. Ongoing philanthropy will remain critical to supporting strategic goals given expectations of continued student market challenges and resulting constrained net tuition revenue growth. Debt levels are modest and declining, although a very high age of plant suggests a need for capital improvement.

The downgrade of the revenue bond ratings incorporates the issuer rating and general obligation characteristics of the bond. While the bonds have a lien on unrestricted gross revenues, this provides limited additional security due to the college's fundamental operating difficulties.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Hartwick's ongoing student demand challenges and the potential for further credit deterioration if operating performance fails to improve and liquidity declines continue through fiscal 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improvement in brand and strategic positioning, reflected in student demand, revenue growth, and fundraising

- Significant improvement in operating performance leading to debt service coverage above 1x - Marked growth in unrestricted liquidity relative to expenses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to make meaningful progress toward improved operations by fiscal 2024

- Inability to stabilize net tuition revenue - Further material depletion of liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2015A bonds are a general obligation, payable from any legally available moneys of the college and further secured by a lien on unrestricted gross revenues. There is no debt service reserve fund.

Under a guaranty agreement with the trustee, Hartwick covenants that it must meet one of the following requirements to issue additional debt: maintenance of a rating no lower than Baa3 or BBB-, pro forma maximum annual debt service of at least 120% for two of the most recent audited fiscal years if financing a residence hall, or pro forma maximum annual debt service of 115% for the most recent audited fiscal year. The college's calculated annual debt service coverage was 0.56x in fiscal 2022.

PROFILE

Hartwick College is a small, tuition-dependent private liberal arts and sciences college with fall 2022 enrollment of 1,089 full-time equivalent students and fiscal 2022 operating revenue of about $44 million. The college is in Oneonta, New York, located between Binghamton and Albany in the northern foothills of the Catskill Mountains.

METHODOLOGY



Sanjay Motwani

Higher Education

Rachael McDonald

