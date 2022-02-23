Moody's downgrades Haya's CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

Paris, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded Haya Real Estate S.A.U.'s ("Haya"
or "the company") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2,
from Caa1, and downgraded the company's probability of default
rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD, from Caa1-PD. Concurrently,
Moody's has downgraded to Caa2, from Caa1, the instrument
rating of the senior secured fixed- and floating-rate notes
maturing in November 2022 issued by Haya Finance 2017 S.A.,
Haya's subsidiary. The outlook on all ratings remains negative.
"Today's rating action considers the terms of the proposed refinancing
of the company's existing senior secured notes and the high likelihood
that the proposed exchange offer will constitute a distressed exchange
under Moody's methodology", said Fabrizio Marchesi,
Vice President and Moody's lead analyst for the company. "The action
also reflects Moody's concerns regarding the long-term sustainability
of Haya's capital structure even in the event of a successful refinancing"
added Mr. Marchesi.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's understands that Haya is in the process of extending the
maturity of its capital structure via an exchange offer, which would
involve bondholders exchanging their existing notes for new senior secured
notes due 2025. The exchange offer does not propose any debt write-off,
as a portion of the existing senior secured notes will be refinanced at
par using excess cash on the company's balance sheet. While
recognizing that the company has signed a lock-up agreement with
an ad hoc group of lenders in favor of the refinancing, representing
over 60% of the existing senior secured notes, the rating
agency considers that uncertainty remains regarding the ultimate outcome
of the proposed debt extension, which will require the support of
at least 75% of bondholders. The downgrade of the PDR to
Caa3-PD, which is one-notch lower than the CFR,
reflects the fact that, if completed as proposed, the debt
refinancing will likely constitute a distressed exchange, under
Moody's methodology, which is a form of default under Moody's
definition.
The downgrade of the CFR to Caa2 also reflects Moody's concerns
regarding the sustainability of Haya's capital structure over the
longer-term. Although a successful refinancing of the existing
senior secured notes would eliminate immediate refinancing risk,
the rating agency has concerns regarding the sustainability of Haya's
business model given the ongoing deterioration in its assets under management
(AuM) and the risk of erosion in profitability over time, also due
to potential changes in product mix. This could hinder the company's
capacity to fulfill its debt obligations even following an extension in
maturities to 2025.
Haya's Caa2 CFR also reflects (1) concerns about the company's ability
to secure enough new business to offset the natural decline in AuM;
(2) limited earnings visibility, as a large portion of its revenue
is derived from one-off sales commissions where the sales decision
lies with the company's clients; (3) a highly concentrated customer
base, which exposes Haya to a high degree of contract renewal risk,
including the need to renew contracts with Sareb in 2022 and Cajamar in
2024; and (4) geographical concentration.
The aforementioned weaknesses are partly mitigated by (1) Haya's scale,
know-how and status as a leading debt servicer in Spain; (2)
the company's track record of new contract wins and renewals, most
recently without the payment of upfront fees; and (3) Haya's free
cash flow (FCF) generation potential, with relatively high EBITDA
margin and relatively low capital spending needs.
Haya's financial performance has improved over the past four quarters,
but remains weak when compared to pre-coronavirus levels and leverage
remains high. Revenue and company-adjusted EBITDA rose to
€192 million and €60 million, respectively, as of
30 September 2021, from €177 million and €52 million in
2020, but Moody's forecasts for company-adjusted EBITDA
of €65 million in both 2022 and 2023 are well below pre-pandemic
levels (€146 million in 2017, €133 million in 2018,
€106 million in 2019). This is due to less favorable contractual
terms, as recent contract wins have not involved upfront payments,
and a shift in product mix towards lower-margin real estate-owned
(REO) assets. As a result, Moody's adjusted (gross)
leverage, of 6.6x as at 30 September 2021, is expected
to remain broadly flat at 2021 forecast levels of around 6.5x in
the absence of any debt repayments from the company's significant
cash on balance or expected free cash flow (FCF) generation of around
3-4% of total debt per year (based on current financing
costs).
Under its ESG framework, Moody's regards the COVID outbreak and
the effects that this has had on Haya's operating performance as
a social risk, and the company's high tolerance for leverage as
a governance risk.
Haya is a private company indirectly owned by funds managed by Cerberus
Capital Management L.P.. As is often the case in
highly levered, private-equity-sponsored deals,
owners have a high tolerance for leverage/risk and governance is comparatively
less transparent when compared to publicly-traded companies,
often with relatively limited board diversification. Moody's
takes a negative view on the absence of any financial support from Haya's
shareholders as part of the proposed debt refinancing.
LIQUIDITY
The company's liquidity is weak. Although the company held €109
million of cash on balance sheet as of 30 September 2021, benefits
from €14 million of availability under a €15 million revolving
credit facility (RCF), and is expected to generate FCF of around
€15-20 million per year going forward (based on its current
cost of financing), crucially, €424 million of Haya's
senior secured notes will mature in November 2022. The RCF agreement
terms include a single springing covenant, applicable if 40%
or more of the RCF is drawn. The RCF matures in May 2022.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The senior secured fixed- and floating-rate notes due in
November 2022 benefit from guarantees from entities representing 100%
of the group's EBITDA and assets. The senior secured notes also
benefit from a security package comprising a pledge over shares,
bank accounts, credit rights under servicing contracts, receivables
under insurance policies, and receivables under intercompany loans.
The RCF benefits from the same guarantee and security package, but
will rank senior to the notes in an event of enforcement of the collateral.
The Caa2 rating on the senior secured notes is in line with the CFR,
reflecting a 50% family recovery rate typical for transaction with
a mix of bank debt and bonds.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Haya's ongoing weak financial performance
compared to historical levels and the uncertainty associated with the
ultimate outcome of the proposed exchange offer and eventual capital structure
of the company.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be stabilized if Haya successfully refinances its debt
falling due in November 2022; demonstrates an ability to stabilize
its AuM base and operating performance; and maintains liquidity at
an adequate level on a sustained basis.
Over time, positive rating pressure could develop if Haya demonstrates
an ability to win new business and renew its customer contracts on favorable
terms, so as to grow its AuM; improves its operating performance
on a sustainable basis, to levels that would remove concerns regarding
the ability to meet debt obligations as they fall due; ensures a
more sustainable capital structure going forward; and maintains adequate
liquidity.
Negative rating pressure would likely arise if it becomes increasingly
unlikely that Haya will successfully refinance its capital structure;
in the event that the company pursues a debt restructuring process which
leads to higher losses for creditors than currently expected; or
on the back of heightened concerns regarding the company's liquidity.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Haya Real Estate, S.A.U.
is a leading, independent servicer of nonperforming real-estate
developer (RED) loans and real estate owned (REO) assets on behalf of
financial institutions in Spain. The company manages REDs and REOs
with a gross book value of around €31 billion as at 30 September
2021. In the 12 months ended 30 September 2021, Haya generated
revenue of €192 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of €60
million. Haya is controlled by Cerberus Capital Management L.P.,
which advises funds that indirectly, through Promontoria Holding
62, B.V., own 100% of Haya.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Fabrizio Marchesi
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454