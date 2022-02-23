info

Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Haya's CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

23 Feb 2022

Paris, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Haya Real Estate S.A.U.'s ("Haya" or "the company") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2, from Caa1, and downgraded the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD, from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Caa2, from Caa1, the instrument rating of the senior secured fixed- and floating-rate notes maturing in November 2022 issued by Haya Finance 2017 S.A., Haya's subsidiary. The outlook on all ratings remains negative.

"Today's rating action considers the terms of the proposed refinancing of the company's existing senior secured notes and the high likelihood that the proposed exchange offer will constitute a distressed exchange under Moody's methodology", said Fabrizio Marchesi, Vice President and Moody's lead analyst for the company. "The action also reflects Moody's concerns regarding the long-term sustainability of Haya's capital structure even in the event of a successful refinancing" added Mr. Marchesi.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's understands that Haya is in the process of extending the maturity of its capital structure via an exchange offer, which would involve bondholders exchanging their existing notes for new senior secured notes due 2025. The exchange offer does not propose any debt write-off, as a portion of the existing senior secured notes will be refinanced at par using excess cash on the company's balance sheet. While recognizing that the company has signed a lock-up agreement with an ad hoc group of lenders in favor of the refinancing, representing over 60% of the existing senior secured notes, the rating agency considers that uncertainty remains regarding the ultimate outcome of the proposed debt extension, which will require the support of at least 75% of bondholders. The downgrade of the PDR to Caa3-PD, which is one-notch lower than the CFR, reflects the fact that, if completed as proposed, the debt refinancing will likely constitute a distressed exchange, under Moody's methodology, which is a form of default under Moody's definition.

The downgrade of the CFR to Caa2 also reflects Moody's concerns regarding the sustainability of Haya's capital structure over the longer-term. Although a successful refinancing of the existing senior secured notes would eliminate immediate refinancing risk, the rating agency has concerns regarding the sustainability of Haya's business model given the ongoing deterioration in its assets under management (AuM) and the risk of erosion in profitability over time, also due to potential changes in product mix. This could hinder the company's capacity to fulfill its debt obligations even following an extension in maturities to 2025.

Haya's Caa2 CFR also reflects (1) concerns about the company's ability to secure enough new business to offset the natural decline in AuM; (2) limited earnings visibility, as a large portion of its revenue is derived from one-off sales commissions where the sales decision lies with the company's clients; (3) a highly concentrated customer base, which exposes Haya to a high degree of contract renewal risk, including the need to renew contracts with Sareb in 2022 and Cajamar in 2024; and (4) geographical concentration.

The aforementioned weaknesses are partly mitigated by (1) Haya's scale, know-how and status as a leading debt servicer in Spain; (2) the company's track record of new contract wins and renewals, most recently without the payment of upfront fees; and (3) Haya's free cash flow (FCF) generation potential, with relatively high EBITDA margin and relatively low capital spending needs.

Haya's financial performance has improved over the past four quarters, but remains weak when compared to pre-coronavirus levels and leverage remains high. Revenue and company-adjusted EBITDA rose to €192 million and €60 million, respectively, as of 30 September 2021, from €177 million and €52 million in 2020, but Moody's forecasts for company-adjusted EBITDA of €65 million in both 2022 and 2023 are well below pre-pandemic levels (€146 million in 2017, €133 million in 2018, €106 million in 2019). This is due to less favorable contractual terms, as recent contract wins have not involved upfront payments, and a shift in product mix towards lower-margin real estate-owned (REO) assets. As a result, Moody's adjusted (gross) leverage, of 6.6x as at 30 September 2021, is expected to remain broadly flat at 2021 forecast levels of around 6.5x in the absence of any debt repayments from the company's significant cash on balance or expected free cash flow (FCF) generation of around 3-4% of total debt per year (based on current financing costs).

Under its ESG framework, Moody's regards the COVID outbreak and the effects that this has had on Haya's operating performance as a social risk, and the company's high tolerance for leverage as a governance risk.

Haya is a private company indirectly owned by funds managed by Cerberus Capital Management L.P.. As is often the case in highly levered, private-equity-sponsored deals, owners have a high tolerance for leverage/risk and governance is comparatively less transparent when compared to publicly-traded companies, often with relatively limited board diversification. Moody's takes a negative view on the absence of any financial support from Haya's shareholders as part of the proposed debt refinancing.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity is weak. Although the company held €109 million of cash on balance sheet as of 30 September 2021, benefits from €14 million of availability under a €15 million revolving credit facility (RCF), and is expected to generate FCF of around €15-20 million per year going forward (based on its current cost of financing), crucially, €424 million of Haya's senior secured notes will mature in November 2022. The RCF agreement terms include a single springing covenant, applicable if 40% or more of the RCF is drawn. The RCF matures in May 2022.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured fixed- and floating-rate notes due in November 2022 benefit from guarantees from entities representing 100% of the group's EBITDA and assets. The senior secured notes also benefit from a security package comprising a pledge over shares, bank accounts, credit rights under servicing contracts, receivables under insurance policies, and receivables under intercompany loans. The RCF benefits from the same guarantee and security package, but will rank senior to the notes in an event of enforcement of the collateral.

The Caa2 rating on the senior secured notes is in line with the CFR, reflecting a 50% family recovery rate typical for transaction with a mix of bank debt and bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Haya's ongoing weak financial performance compared to historical levels and the uncertainty associated with the ultimate outcome of the proposed exchange offer and eventual capital structure of the company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be stabilized if Haya successfully refinances its debt falling due in November 2022; demonstrates an ability to stabilize its AuM base and operating performance; and maintains liquidity at an adequate level on a sustained basis.

Over time, positive rating pressure could develop if Haya demonstrates an ability to win new business and renew its customer contracts on favorable terms, so as to grow its AuM; improves its operating performance on a sustainable basis, to levels that would remove concerns regarding the ability to meet debt obligations as they fall due; ensures a more sustainable capital structure going forward; and maintains adequate liquidity.

Negative rating pressure would likely arise if it becomes increasingly unlikely that Haya will successfully refinance its capital structure; in the event that the company pursues a debt restructuring process which leads to higher losses for creditors than currently expected; or on the back of heightened concerns regarding the company's liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Haya Real Estate, S.A.U. is a leading, independent servicer of nonperforming real-estate developer (RED) loans and real estate owned (REO) assets on behalf of financial institutions in Spain. The company manages REDs and REOs with a gross book value of around €31 billion as at 30 September 2021. In the 12 months ended 30 September 2021, Haya generated revenue of €192 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of €60 million. Haya is controlled by Cerberus Capital Management L.P., which advises funds that indirectly, through Promontoria Holding 62, B.V., own 100% of Haya.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

