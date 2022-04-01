Moody's downgrades Health and Happiness' ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited's corporate family rating to Ba3 from Ba2 and senior unsecured rating to B1 from Ba3.

Moody's has also changed the outlook to stable from negative.

"The downgrade reflects our expectation that H&H's leverage will stay elevated over the next 12-18 months, post its debt-funded acquisition and amid a continued challenging operating environment," says Shawn Xiong, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"Although the recently announced USD1.2 billion refinancing facilities will significantly strengthen H&H's liquidity position, the substantial debt taken as a result of the Zesty Paws acquisition, combined with deterioration in margins, will make the company's deleveraging towards 3.5x-4.0x unlikely over the next 12 to 18 months," adds Xiong.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect (1) H&H's leading position among domestic infant milk formula (IMF) and vitamin providers in China as well as among herbal and mineral supplements (VHMS) providers in Australia, (2) its expected free cash flow generation, and (3) its excellent liquidity position and track record of deleveraging post large debt-funded acquisitions.

At the same time, the ratings remain constrained by (1) the company's developing scale in competitive markets, and (2) regulatory and product safety risks.

Moody's forecasts that H&H's revenue will rise 8%-11% for 2022, driven by (1) stabilization of IMF sales, (2) its increased focus on domestic consumption in Australia and New Zealand, (3) growth in its probiotic product sales and (4) higher sales contribution from its PNC segment.

Moody's projects the company's adjusted EBITDA margin will remain around 15% over the next 12-18 months. These projections reflect intensifying competition in some of the BNC product categories in mainland China and increases in some of the company's raw material costs.

The above factors, together with higher debt from the acquisition of Zesty Paws, will slow H&H's deleveraging. As such, Moody's expects its leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, to fall to around 5.2x for 2022 from around 5.6x for 2021.

H&H's liquidity position is excellent. Its cash balance of around RMB2.4 billion as of 31 December 2021, combined with an expected annual operating cash flow of RMB1.5 billion-RMB1.6 billion, is sufficient to cover around RMB350 million of dividend payments and capital expenditure over the next 12 months.

H&H's senior unsecured bond rating is one notch lower than its CFR, because the bond is subordinated to the senior secured loan facilities.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

H&H's ESG Credit Impact Score is Moderately Negative (CIS-3). This assessment reflects the company's moderately negative exposure to environmental and social risks, including natural capital, waste and pollution, regulatory, reputational and production safety risks. The risks are driven by the fact that most of the company's revenues are derived from its infant milk formula and VHMS segments. These products are for human consumption, while their manufacture involves the procurement of raw materials such as dairy and fish oil and the use of plastic packaging.

The CIS-3 score also reflects H&H's moderately negative exposure to governance risks, reflected in its concentrated ownership by its board chairman, Luo Fei, and other principal shareholders. The company has also shown a willingness to use debt to fund its strong growth appetite, as demonstrated by its acquisitions of Zesty Paws and Swisse. These factors are partially tempered by (1) the company's good management credibility and track record, (2) its track record of achieving strong growth in its acquired businesses and deleveraging after large debt-funded acquisitions, (3) its excellent liquidity position, and (4) its public listing status, which ensures the timeliness and transparency of its financial reporting.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that H&H's credit metrics will gradually improve over the next 12-18 months. It also reflects the company's excellent liquidity position, supported by expected free cash flow generation and recently announced successful refinancing of its bridge loan and term facilities.

Upward rating pressure is limited in the near term. However, Moody's could upgrade the rating over the medium term if H&H can sustain growth in its key product categories, particularly its IMF segment, and improve its margins.

Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if H&H exhibits (1) weakening sales or market position; (2) deteriorating profit margins and sustained weak credit metrics or liquidity because of increased competition, regulatory changes and aggressive financial policies; or (3) failure to deleverage and/or execute on the growth strategy for its PNC segment.

Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include the company's adjusted EBIT margin falling below 10%, retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt decreasing below 12% on a sustained basis and its adjusted debt/EBITDA not likely trending towards 5.0x-5.5x over the next 12 to 18 months.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 1999, Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China, and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2010. The company is a global premium nutrition and wellness provider with leading position in infant milk formula in China and vitamin, herbal and mineral supplements (VHMS) in China, Australia and other countries. H&H recently expanded into the petr nutrition and care segment by acquiring Solid Gold and Zesty Paws, both U.S. brands.

