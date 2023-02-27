Moody's downgrades HealthChannels CFR to Caa1, revises outlook to negative

New York, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded HealthChannels Intermediate Holdco, LLC ("HealthChannels") ratings, including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, and senior secured revolving credit facility and senior secured term loan rating to Caa1 from B3. Moody's revised the outlook to negative from stable.

The ratings downgrade reflects lingering structural headwinds that have negatively impacted the business since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. HealthChannels' revenues have declined by approximately 35% since 2019 to about $250 million and Moody's expects revenues will continue to remain at or near these levels over the next 12 to 18 months. In addition, Moody's expects that HealthChannels EBITDA will remain pressured such that gross debt-to-EBITDA will remain above 7 times in the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's believes the company's capital structure may become increasingly unsustainable, thus elevating the risk of a distressed exchange or default and limiting the ability for the company to successfully refinance. Moody's expects that rising interest expense will make it difficult for HealthChannels to generate positive free cash flow on a consistent basis.

Governance risk is a factor in this rating action. Moody's believes that refinancing efforts by the company will become increasingly difficult over time, particularly as the business has yet to show material improvement in performance relative to pre-pandemic levels.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: HealthChannels Intermediate Holdco, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: HealthChannels Intermediate Holdco, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

HealthChannels' Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's very narrow focus on the medical scribe industry. The ratings also reflect HealthChannels' high gross financial leverage with debt/EBITDA in the low 8 times range for the last twelve month period ended September 30, 2022. Moody's expects HealthChannels' gross financial leverage to remain elevated in the 7 times range in at least the next 12 to 18 months. The company has moderate scale with revenues of approximately $250 million. HealthChannels is subject to customer concentration given that, while spread across multiple sites and markets, the company's top five customers account for over one-quarter of its revenues.

The ratings are supported by HealthChannels market leading position within the medical scribe industry. HealthChannels ratings are also supported by its highly variable cost structure, which provides flexibility. The company has adequate liquidity with healthy cash balances of approximately $89 million as of December 31, 2022, though the company has yet to extend the April 2023 expiration of its $30 million revolving credit facility.

Moody's expects HealthChannels to maintain an adequate liquidity position over the next 12 months. For the last twelve months ending September 30, 2022, HealthChannels generated approximately $11 million of free cash flow, inclusive of approximately $4 million of mandatory term loan amortization. Moody's expects HealthChannels to generate breakeven free cash flow in the next 12 months, which includes mandatory term loan amortization of approximately $4 million. HealthChannels has access to an undrawn $30 million revolving credit facility until its expiration in April 2023. Moody's anticipates HealthChannels will extend the maturity of the revolving credit facility.

HealthChannels' senior secured first lien credit facility, comprised of a $30 million revolver and $385 million term loan (of which approximately $358 million is outstanding as of December 31, 2022), is rated Caa1, equivalent to the company's Caa1 CFR given the first lien credit facility constitutes the preponderance of the company's debt.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that HealthChannels' scribe hours will continue to remain below pre-pandemic levels. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that financial leverage will remain high and that refinancing risks will remain present.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

HealthChannels ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5), reflecting its neutral-to-low exposure to environmental risks (E-2), moderately negative exposure to social risks (S-3), and very highly negative exposure to governance risks (G-5), most notably with aggressive financial policies under majority private equity ownership of the company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if HealthChannels effectively manages its growth while achieving greater scale. An upgrade could also occur if the company's debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.0 times while demonstrating conservative financial policies. The ratings could also be upgraded if HealthChannels maintains sustained positive free cash flow, improves its liquidity, including addressing refinancing risks.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company continues to experience deteriorating operating performance, including if the company experiences continued declines in scribe hours resulting in structural revenue deterioration. Further, debt-funded acquisitions or dividends could result in a ratings downgrade. Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens, reflected in sustained negative free cash flow or a failure to extend the maturity of the revolving credit facility. Lastly, further rising likelihood of debt impairment or actions that Moody's would deem a distressed exchange and thus a default could also lead to a ratings downgrade.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, HealthChannels provides medical scribing services to hospitals and physician staffing companies. HealthChannels is majority-owned by private equity firm Vesey Street Capital Partners, LLC. The company generated revenues of approximately $250 million for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

