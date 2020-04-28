Moody's downgrades Heide's CFR to Caa1, maintains negative outlook

Frankfurt am Main, April 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded Raffinerie Heide GmbH's ("Heide") corporate
family rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3 and downgraded the company's
probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD.
At the same time, Moody's downgraded the instrument rating
of the senior secured €250 million bond due 2022 to Caa1 from B3.The
outlook remains negative.
"Today's rating action reflects Heide's high Moody's adjusted leverage
at 7.9x debt to EBITDA at the end of 2019, which is outside
of our expectations for a B3 rating entering the downturn caused by COVID-19",
says Janko Lukac, Moody's analyst for Heide. "The negative
outlook reflects our expectations that Heide's earnings and cash
flows may erode meaningfully over the next quarters and weaken its liquidity",
adds Janko Lukac.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The refining sector has been affected by the
shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More
specifically, Heide's credit profile has left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and Heide remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Heide of the
breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in
credit quality it has triggered.
Moody's downgraded Heide's CFR to Caa1, as the downturn
caused by the spread of the COVID-19 virus is likely to depress
earnings and cash flow of refiners over at least the next several quarters.
Hence, Moody's does not foresee Heide reducing its leverage
to below 6.0x from the current 7.9x in 2020 as required
for the B3 rating and notes that Heide is likely to report negative free
cash flows in 2020.
As a result of the rapid collapse in crude oil prices, Moody's
expects the liquidity needs of the petroleum refining sector to be significantly
increased. In particular, the dislocation in crude oil prices
and unprecedented drop in refined product demand is likely to generate
a sudden and substantial increase in second quarter working capital needs
among the refiners, posing a significant near-term financing
requirement. In order to generate additional liquidity, Heide
has agreed with the German tax authorities to delay the payment of €38
million in energy taxes until September 2020 and €26 million of VAT
payments until November 2020 and postponed its statutory turnaround from
2020 into 2021, lowering CAPEX spending by about €25 million
in 2020. There are potentially other options of liquidity available
to the company such as KfW guaranteed facilities if it chooses to pursue
this. However, currently Heide does not see a need to do
so.
At the same time, Moody's notes that Heide has no revolving
credit facility in place and has a maintenance covenant (requirement of
at least €40 million cash on balance) under both its €150 million
receivables and inventory financing (no volume limit) programs.
Given the current market conditions, Moody's cautions that under
its base case assumptions the company's cash balance could weaken close
towards €40 million during the course of 2020. Hence,
the rating agency will closely monitor Heide's cash balance and
react if the headroom should tighten.
LIQUIDTY
Heide's liquidity profile has weakened in the current environment.
The cash balance amounted to approximately €80 million as of 31 March
2020 of which €5 million was restricted. Moody's believes
that this should be sufficient for day to day operations in combination
with the inventory and factoring facilities in place but cautions on potential
adverse negative working capital effects from the COVID-19 crisis.
Heide has no significant upcoming maturities until December 2022,
when its €250 million senior secured bond comes due.
The refinery has a receivables financing facility of €150 million
in place (of which 63% was utilized at the end of Q1 2020,
down from 86% by year end 19). This facility is provided
by Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ (senior unsecured rating: A3,
stable), NIBC Bank N.V. (senior unsecured rating:
Baa1, stable) and Raiffeisen Bank International AG (senior unsecured
rating: A3, stable). The facility has a fixed term
until November 2020 (or six months' notice thereafter).
Heide also has access to an inventory financing facility with Macquarie
Group Ltd (senior unsecured rating: A3, stable) which owns
and holds almost all of the crude oil and refined products requirements
of Heide. This helps the company to fund its crude and product
inventory financing needs. This facility is not considered as a
debt obligation under Moody's adjusted debt and has a fixed term until
December 2020 (or six months' notice thereafter).
GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Governance considerations for Heide include the dominant position and
ability to frame the company's strategy and financial policy of
A. Gary Klesch, the ultimate beneficial owner of the refinery.
Mr. Klesch has bought the refinery in 2010 from Shell Deutschland
AG for about $100 million (as reported by Shell). The current
bond documentation allows dividend distributions of up to 50% of
cumulative consolidated net income post 1 October 2017. The Company
has no plans for any dividend distributions in the short term and has
not issued any dividends since the issue of the bond. Total dividends
paid so far account for €366 million in total since 2015 (of which
€200 million was associated with the bond issue) and Klesch group
receives about €23 million fees annually from Heide on an arm's
length basis for services including the crude & product supply &
trading and hedging programs.
OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties around the demand for
Heide's refined products such as jet fuel, diesel and gasoline
and its impact on working capital and free cash flows in 2020/21 due the
downturn caused by Covid 19. Moody's will closely monitor
Heide's liquidity and downgrade Heide's rating if cash balance
should decline towards €40 million and at same time no waiver from
its banking group under the inventory and receivables facilities would
have been granted.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Heide's rating could be upgraded to B3 if: (1) the refinery shows
a resilience to highly volatile crude prices and its end market demand
were about to stabilize, (2) Heide lowers its adjusted debt to EBITDA
below 6.0x on a sustained basis (3) Heide generates meaningful
positive free cash flows and strengthens its liquidity profile.
Heide's rating could be downgraded if: (1) Heide's end
market for refined products and refining margins further deteriorate (2)
Heide's adjusted debt /EBITDA remains above 7.0x, when
approaching the maturity of its €250 million in December 2022 (3)
Heide posts meaningful negative free cash flows resulting in a deterioration
of its liquidity.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing
Industry published in November 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040610.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
PROFILE
Raffinerie Heide GmbH is a small-sized refining company owning
a fully integrated refinery and petrochemical complex located north of
Hamburg (Germany) which includes a refinery, pipelines, tankage,
a coastal terminal operation and a captive power plant. The refinery
has a crude distillation capacity of 33.5 million barrels per year
(91.7 kbpd) and was acquired by the Klesch group in 2010 from Shell
Deutschland Oil GmbH.
