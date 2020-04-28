Moody's downgrades Heide's CFR to Caa1, maintains negative outlook

Frankfurt am Main, April 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded Raffinerie Heide GmbH's ("Heide") corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3 and downgraded the company's probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the instrument rating of the senior secured €250 million bond due 2022 to Caa1 from B3.The outlook remains negative.

"Today's rating action reflects Heide's high Moody's adjusted leverage at 7.9x debt to EBITDA at the end of 2019, which is outside of our expectations for a B3 rating entering the downturn caused by COVID-19", says Janko Lukac, Moody's analyst for Heide. "The negative outlook reflects our expectations that Heide's earnings and cash flows may erode meaningfully over the next quarters and weaken its liquidity", adds Janko Lukac.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The refining sector has been affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Heide's credit profile has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Heide remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Heide of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Moody's downgraded Heide's CFR to Caa1, as the downturn caused by the spread of the COVID-19 virus is likely to depress earnings and cash flow of refiners over at least the next several quarters. Hence, Moody's does not foresee Heide reducing its leverage to below 6.0x from the current 7.9x in 2020 as required for the B3 rating and notes that Heide is likely to report negative free cash flows in 2020.

As a result of the rapid collapse in crude oil prices, Moody's expects the liquidity needs of the petroleum refining sector to be significantly increased. In particular, the dislocation in crude oil prices and unprecedented drop in refined product demand is likely to generate a sudden and substantial increase in second quarter working capital needs among the refiners, posing a significant near-term financing requirement. In order to generate additional liquidity, Heide has agreed with the German tax authorities to delay the payment of €38 million in energy taxes until September 2020 and €26 million of VAT payments until November 2020 and postponed its statutory turnaround from 2020 into 2021, lowering CAPEX spending by about €25 million in 2020. There are potentially other options of liquidity available to the company such as KfW guaranteed facilities if it chooses to pursue this. However, currently Heide does not see a need to do so.

At the same time, Moody's notes that Heide has no revolving credit facility in place and has a maintenance covenant (requirement of at least €40 million cash on balance) under both its €150 million receivables and inventory financing (no volume limit) programs. Given the current market conditions, Moody's cautions that under its base case assumptions the company's cash balance could weaken close towards €40 million during the course of 2020. Hence, the rating agency will closely monitor Heide's cash balance and react if the headroom should tighten.

LIQUIDTY

Heide's liquidity profile has weakened in the current environment. The cash balance amounted to approximately €80 million as of 31 March 2020 of which €5 million was restricted. Moody's believes that this should be sufficient for day to day operations in combination with the inventory and factoring facilities in place but cautions on potential adverse negative working capital effects from the COVID-19 crisis. Heide has no significant upcoming maturities until December 2022, when its €250 million senior secured bond comes due.

The refinery has a receivables financing facility of €150 million in place (of which 63% was utilized at the end of Q1 2020, down from 86% by year end 19). This facility is provided by Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ (senior unsecured rating: A3, stable), NIBC Bank N.V. (senior unsecured rating: Baa1, stable) and Raiffeisen Bank International AG (senior unsecured rating: A3, stable). The facility has a fixed term until November 2020 (or six months' notice thereafter).

Heide also has access to an inventory financing facility with Macquarie Group Ltd (senior unsecured rating: A3, stable) which owns and holds almost all of the crude oil and refined products requirements of Heide. This helps the company to fund its crude and product inventory financing needs. This facility is not considered as a debt obligation under Moody's adjusted debt and has a fixed term until December 2020 (or six months' notice thereafter).

GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations for Heide include the dominant position and ability to frame the company's strategy and financial policy of A. Gary Klesch, the ultimate beneficial owner of the refinery. Mr. Klesch has bought the refinery in 2010 from Shell Deutschland AG for about $100 million (as reported by Shell). The current bond documentation allows dividend distributions of up to 50% of cumulative consolidated net income post 1 October 2017. The Company has no plans for any dividend distributions in the short term and has not issued any dividends since the issue of the bond. Total dividends paid so far account for €366 million in total since 2015 (of which €200 million was associated with the bond issue) and Klesch group receives about €23 million fees annually from Heide on an arm's length basis for services including the crude & product supply & trading and hedging programs.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties around the demand for Heide's refined products such as jet fuel, diesel and gasoline and its impact on working capital and free cash flows in 2020/21 due the downturn caused by Covid 19. Moody's will closely monitor Heide's liquidity and downgrade Heide's rating if cash balance should decline towards €40 million and at same time no waiver from its banking group under the inventory and receivables facilities would have been granted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Heide's rating could be upgraded to B3 if: (1) the refinery shows a resilience to highly volatile crude prices and its end market demand were about to stabilize, (2) Heide lowers its adjusted debt to EBITDA below 6.0x on a sustained basis (3) Heide generates meaningful positive free cash flows and strengthens its liquidity profile.

Heide's rating could be downgraded if: (1) Heide's end market for refined products and refining margins further deteriorate (2) Heide's adjusted debt /EBITDA remains above 7.0x, when approaching the maturity of its €250 million in December 2022 (3) Heide posts meaningful negative free cash flows resulting in a deterioration of its liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing Industry published in November 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040610. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Raffinerie Heide GmbH is a small-sized refining company owning a fully integrated refinery and petrochemical complex located north of Hamburg (Germany) which includes a refinery, pipelines, tankage, a coastal terminal operation and a captive power plant. The refinery has a crude distillation capacity of 33.5 million barrels per year (91.7 kbpd) and was acquired by the Klesch group in 2010 from Shell Deutschland Oil GmbH.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

