Moody's downgrades Helenbergh to Caa1/Caa2; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, June 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Helenbergh China Holdings Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B2 and the company's senior unsecured rating to Caa2 from B3.

The outlook remains negative.

"The ratings downgrade reflects Helenbergh's heightened liquidity risks in view of its weakened operations, constrained access to funding and sizable debt maturities over the next 12-18 months," says Alfred Hui, a Moody's Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties over the company's ability to address its refinancing needs amid a tight funding environment," adds Hui.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has changed its assessment of Helenbergh's liquidity to weak from adequate, in view of the company's decline in sales, as well as its sizable onshore and offshore bonds coming due over the next 12-18 months. The company's constrained access to funding and sizable exposure to non-standard financing also escalate its refinancing risk.

Moody's expects Helenbergh's contracted sales to decline by around 35% year-on-year in 2022 to RMB43 billion because of weak consumer sentiment and tight funding conditions. The weak contracted sales will reduce the company's operating cash flow and, in turn, its liquidity. Moody's estimates that Helenbergh's contracted sales only reached RMB17.6 billion over the first five months of 2022.

As of the end of 2021, Helenbergh will have sizable debt maturities of around RMB2.5 billon of onshore bonds due in 2022, and USD350 million and USD270 million of offshore bonds due respectively in March and October 2023. Moody's expects Helenbergh will need to repay these bonds mostly with internal cash sources given the tight funding conditions.

In addition, Helenbergh has a high exposure to non-standard financing, mostly trust loans and loans from asset management companies. As of the end of 2021, these non-standard financing accounted for 29% of its total reported debt of RMB42 billion. Tight regulatory scrutiny over non-standard financing will limit Helenbergh's ability to raise new financing from these markets.

As of the end of 2021, Helenbergh had unrestricted cash of RMB10.9 billion. However, part of the amount would have to be kept at the project level to support its operations, which would limit the company's flexibility to use internal cash for servicing debt at the holding company level.

Moody's also notes that Helenbergh's auditor, Ernst & Young, indicated in its 2021 audited financial report the existence of material uncertainty in the company's ability to continue as a going concern. Moody's expects such an incident to weaken investors' confidence and the company's access to funding.

Helenbergh's Caa1 CFR also reflects its weak financial metrics. Its debt leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted debt, will decline to around 45%-55% over the next 12-18 months from 65% in 2021, driven by its slower revenue recognition. Its interest-servicing ability, as measured by EBIT interest coverage, will remain weak at 1.0x-1.1x over the same period.

The CFR further considers Helenbergh's status as a private company, with lower corporate transparency and a less-developed corporate governance structure compared with listed companies.

The Caa2 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the company's CFR due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that the majority of claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over Helenbergh's senior unsecured claims in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook.

However, positive rating momentum could emerge if Helenbergh improves its liquidity and access to funding, and strengthens its sales, profitability and credit metrics through the next 12-18 months.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Helenbergh's ratings if its liquidity deteriorates further.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Helenbergh China Holdings Limited is a Guangdong-based residential property developer. The company offers products such as apartments, high-rise residential buildings and villas.

