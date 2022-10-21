Moody's downgrades Helenbergh's ratings to Ca/C; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, October 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Helenbergh China Holdings Limited's corporate family rating to Ca from Caa1 and senior unsecured rating to C from Caa2.

The outlook remains negative.

"The rating downgrades reflect Helenbergh's heightened default risk and weak recovery prospects for the company's noteholders, following its missed interest payments and proposed consent solicitation on its offshore senior notes," says Alfred Hui, a Moody's Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that creditors' recovery prospects could weaken further if Helenbergh defaults on its debt obligations," adds Hui.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 19 October 2022, Helenbergh announced that it is proposing a consent solicitation to waive and carve out certain clauses related to an event of default on its offshore senior notes due on 8 October 2023. The company also announced that it had missed the interest payments on its two offshore senior notes due on 24 September 2022 and 8 October 2022 [1].

Moody's notes that the company will have a 30-day grace period to rectify the missed interest payments. A failure to rectify the situation within the grace period could result in an event of default.

The proposed consent solicitation and missed interest payments reflect Helenbergh's weak liquidity and constrained financial flexibility. Moody's believes the company does not have sufficient resources to service its maturing debt over the next 6-12 months.

Although Helenbergh may raise funds through asset disposals or other channels for debt servicing, these fundraising activities entail high uncertainties given the weak market sentiment and tight funding conditions.

Helenbergh's Ca CFR further considers the weak recovery prospect for the company's creditors if it defaults.

The C senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the company's CFR due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that the majority of claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over Helenbergh's senior unsecured claims in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance factors, Moody's has considered the company's status as a private company, its lower corporate transparency and a less-developed corporate governance structure compared with listed companies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade Helenbergh's CFR if the recovery prospects for Helenbergh's creditors weaken further.

An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook.

However, positive rating momentum could develop if Helenbergh repays its maturing debt obligations and improves its liquidity position materially.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018.

Helenbergh China Holdings Limited is a Guangdong-based residential property developer. The company offers products such as apartments, high-rise residential buildings and villas.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Helenbergh's filings to Hong Kong Stock Exchange, 19-Oct-2022

Alfred Hui

Analyst

Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

