Moody's downgrades Hella to Baa3 with negative outlook

Frankfurt am Main, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Baa3 and Prime-3 from Baa1 ratings placed on review for downgrade and P-2 ratings placed on review for downgrade the long term and short term issuer ratings of German automotive supplier HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Hella) following the closing of the acquisition of a 79.5% stake by Faurecia (rated Ba2, negative). The outlook on the ratings has been changed to negative from ratings under review.

This concludes the rating review for downgrade initiated on August 20, 2021.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Following the final closing of the acquisition, Faurecia will hold a 79.5% stake in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, we continue to assess the credit risk of Hella to be partly independent and of a lower risk compared to the credit risk of its majority shareholder.

Hella's two notch higher rating compared to Faurecia is based on our view that Hella has to act and operate in the interest of all its shareholders (including the minority shareholders) providing limitations on the integration of Hella into the operations of Faurecia, i.e. absence of profit and loss and a domination agreement, and the existence of a significant share of minority shareholders.

We assume that Hella will continue to be run as a separate legal by existing management with separate reporting requirements as a listed entity.

Hella's credit risk on a stand alone basis remains of a solid investment grade quality and therefore justifying a Baa3 rating.

Hella's ratings continue to reflect as positives the company's: (a) leading position in the lighting technology and original equipment electronics markets; (b) meaningfully sized aftermarket business unit which is generally more stable than the original equipment business; (c) diversification through its Special Applications segment which reduces exposure to the automotive end market; (d) track record in reducing operational costs and improving operational efficiency; (e) increase in customer and geographical diversification; (f) conservative financial policy which includes limited shareholder distribution and the maintenance of a large cash (& equivalents) balance; and (g) still relatively strong credit metrics (debt / EBITDA of 2.5x and net debt / EBITDA of 1.0x at November 2021).

Nevertheless, the rating also reflects the company's: (a) strong dependency on the automotive end market which is highly cyclical; (b) relatively low profitability, as reflected in an operating margin of 5.5% in the last twelve months to November 2021 (Moody's adjusted EBITA margin); (c) significant expenditure on research & development (R&D) activities, around 9-10% of revenue; and (d) limited recent free cash flow generation, resulting from high capital expenditure and working capital needs.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance has been a major driver of the ratings change given that Hella's majority shareholder is a lower rated issuer with a higher leverage and overall weaker credit metrics, not fully balanced by larger scale and better diversification following the acquisition of Hella.

Consequently, Moody's also changed Hella's governance risk to moderately negative from low which is in line with that of Faurecia.

LIQUIDITY

Hella's liquidity position is excellent and consists primarily of around €1.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) at the end of November 2021. The company also has a €450 million long-term credit facility in place due in June 2022 and fully undrawn which has been amended and extended on August 16 until June 2023 (fully accessible as the previous change of control clause has been waived). Together with funds from operations, which we estimate at around €800 million, Hella's sources of liquidity for the next twelve months amply exceed expected cash needs of around €1.0 billion over the next 12 months, mainly comprising of working cash, some working capital built up and capex. Short-term debt maturities will consume only minor amounts of cash.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook mirrors the negative outlook on the ratings of Hella's majority shareholder Faurecia as well as the potential for both company's credit profile to come closer together over time. The negative outlook also reflects the risk of a change in Hella's financial policy, i.e. a more aggressive dividend policy or an increase in leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given its ownership structure and the 79.5% stake-holding from Faurecia in Hella clearly relates the credit rating of Hella to the credit risk of Faurecia. In the current ownership structure, we deem that a two notch higher rating for the credit quality of Hella (issuer rating) is the limit despite a currently stronger credit profile on a stand-alone basis.

Consequently, any future rating change will be highly dependent on the change in the credit rating of its majority shareholder Faurecia.

Moody's could downgrade Hella's ratings in case of (i) Faurecia acquiring incremental shares in Hella, allowing it to initiate a squeeze out process; (ii) a change in Hella's financial policy, including a more aggressive dividend payout policy or an increase in financial leverage.

In contrast, an upgrade of Hella's ratings is unlikely and largely dependent on a ratings upgrade of Faurecia.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Downgrades, Previously Placed on Review for Downgrade:

.... ST Issuer Rating, Downgraded to P-3 from P-2

.... LT Issuer Ratings, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Lippstadt, Germany, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA is one of the leading automotive lighting and electronics components suppliers, with a strong position in the European aftermarket. In fiscal year 2020/21 (31 May) Hella generated revenues of approximately €6.4 billion and reported an adjusted EBIT of €510 million.

