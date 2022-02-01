Moody's downgrades Hella to Baa3 with negative outlook

Frankfurt am Main, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded to Baa3 and Prime-3 from Baa1 ratings placed on review
for downgrade and P-2 ratings placed on review for downgrade the
long term and short term issuer ratings of German automotive supplier
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Hella) following the closing of the
acquisition of a 79.5% stake by Faurecia (rated Ba2,
negative). The outlook on the ratings has been changed to negative
from ratings under review.
This concludes the rating review for downgrade initiated on August 20,
2021.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Following the final closing of the acquisition, Faurecia will hold
a 79.5% stake in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA,
we continue to assess the credit risk of Hella to be partly independent
and of a lower risk compared to the credit risk of its majority shareholder.
Hella's two notch higher rating compared to Faurecia is based on
our view that Hella has to act and operate in the interest of all its
shareholders (including the minority shareholders) providing limitations
on the integration of Hella into the operations of Faurecia, i.e.
absence of profit and loss and a domination agreement, and the existence
of a significant share of minority shareholders.
We assume that Hella will continue to be run as a separate legal by existing
management with separate reporting requirements as a listed entity.
Hella's credit risk on a stand alone basis remains of a solid investment
grade quality and therefore justifying a Baa3 rating.
Hella's ratings continue to reflect as positives the company's:
(a) leading position in the lighting technology and original equipment
electronics markets; (b) meaningfully sized aftermarket business
unit which is generally more stable than the original equipment business;
(c) diversification through its Special Applications segment which reduces
exposure to the automotive end market; (d) track record in reducing
operational costs and improving operational efficiency; (e) increase
in customer and geographical diversification; (f) conservative financial
policy which includes limited shareholder distribution and the maintenance
of a large cash (& equivalents) balance; and (g) still relatively
strong credit metrics (debt / EBITDA of 2.5x and net debt / EBITDA
of 1.0x at November 2021).
Nevertheless, the rating also reflects the company's: (a)
strong dependency on the automotive end market which is highly cyclical;
(b) relatively low profitability, as reflected in an operating margin
of 5.5% in the last twelve months to November 2021 (Moody's
adjusted EBITA margin); (c) significant expenditure on research &
development (R&D) activities, around 9-10% of
revenue; and (d) limited recent free cash flow generation,
resulting from high capital expenditure and working capital needs.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Governance has been a major driver of the ratings change given that Hella's
majority shareholder is a lower rated issuer with a higher leverage and
overall weaker credit metrics, not fully balanced by larger scale
and better diversification following the acquisition of Hella.
Consequently, Moody's also changed Hella's governance
risk to moderately negative from low which is in line with that of Faurecia.
LIQUIDITY
Hella's liquidity position is excellent and consists primarily of around
€1.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents (including marketable
securities) at the end of November 2021. The company also has a
€450 million long-term credit facility in place due in June
2022 and fully undrawn which has been amended and extended on August 16
until June 2023 (fully accessible as the previous change of control clause
has been waived). Together with funds from operations, which
we estimate at around €800 million, Hella's sources of liquidity
for the next twelve months amply exceed expected cash needs of around
€1.0 billion over the next 12 months, mainly comprising
of working cash, some working capital built up and capex.
Short-term debt maturities will consume only minor amounts of cash.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook mirrors the negative outlook on the ratings of Hella's
majority shareholder Faurecia as well as the potential for both company's
credit profile to come closer together over time. The negative
outlook also reflects the risk of a change in Hella's financial
policy, i.e. a more aggressive dividend policy or
an increase in leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given its ownership structure and the 79.5% stake-holding
from Faurecia in Hella clearly relates the credit rating of Hella to the
credit risk of Faurecia. In the current ownership structure,
we deem that a two notch higher rating for the credit quality of Hella
(issuer rating) is the limit despite a currently stronger credit profile
on a stand-alone basis.
Consequently, any future rating change will be highly dependent
on the change in the credit rating of its majority shareholder Faurecia.
Moody's could downgrade Hella's ratings in case of (i) Faurecia
acquiring incremental shares in Hella, allowing it to initiate a
squeeze out process; (ii) a change in Hella's financial policy,
including a more aggressive dividend payout policy or an increase in financial
leverage.
In contrast, an upgrade of Hella's ratings is unlikely and largely
dependent on a ratings upgrade of Faurecia.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Downgrades, Previously Placed on Review for Downgrade:
.... ST Issuer Rating, Downgraded to
P-3 from P-2
.... LT Issuer Ratings, Downgraded to
Baa3 from Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers
published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276105.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Lippstadt, Germany, HELLA GmbH & Co.
KGaA is one of the leading automotive lighting and electronics components
suppliers, with a strong position in the European aftermarket.
In fiscal year 2020/21 (31 May) Hella generated revenues of approximately
€6.4 billion and reported an adjusted EBIT of €510 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Falk Frey
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454