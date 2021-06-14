Moody's downgrades Heritage Power to B2 from B1; outlook revised to negative from stable

Approximately $609.9 million of debt affected
New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded the rating on Heritage Power, LLC's (Heritage or
Project or Borrower) senior secured credit facilities to B2 from B1.
The credit facilities are comprised of a $510.9 million
term loan B due in 2026 (originally $520 million), a $45
million revolving credit facility due in 2024 and a $54 million
letter of credit facility due in 2022. At the same time,
the rating outlook is revised to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects somewhat weaker financial performance
and credit metrics than originally expected, and our belief that
weaker than expected financial performance will continue on a prospective
basis, particularly in light of the recent PJM capacity auction
results. Heritage earns the majority of its revenues and cash flow
from PJM capacity auctions, so the Borrower has concentrated exposure
to the auction results.
The rating action also factors in the Issuer's need to fully utilize
the $20 million liquidity reserve by the first quarter of 2021
caused by higher major maintenance expenditures from an unexpected plant
outage that occurred in 2020 and continued during first quarter 2021,
as well as not realizing the expected energy margin from non-HRCO
units, and from unhedged basis risk effecting the HRCOs that was
heightened during the low natural gas and power price environment owing
to COVID. The $20 million liquidity reserve, established
at financial close to help top up cash flows and coverages during a period
of lower known PJM capacity prices during 2020 and 2021, was anticipated
to last until Q1 2022, but was fully utilized one year sooner,
reducing the Project's liquidity and future financial cushion.
The rating action also recognizes the recent outcome of the long-delayed
PJM capacity auction. Heritage, which owns a 2,391
MW portfolio of 16 peaking and mid-merit generation facilities
located across PJM, cleared all of its units during the recent auction
covering the June 2022-May 2023 period. The Project has
74% of its plant capacity located in the MAAC (46% of capacity)
and EMAAC (28%) pricing regions -- which had much higher prices
than the rest of PJM (RTO) or ATSI, which makes up the remaining
26% of Heritage's plant capacity. However, these
capacity auction results ($95.79/MW-day for MAAC
and $97.86/MW-day for EMAAC vs. $50/MW-day
for RTO and ATSI), were still well below the last auction prices
for the 2021/22 capacity year and below our original assumptions in our
base case. Of additional concern is the uncertainty around the
outcome of the next auctions, which will be held at 6-month
intervals until the 3-year forward cadence is re-established,
as we do not anticipate material market changes to occur over the next
twelve months when two additional auctions are completed for the 2023-2024
and for the 2024-2025 periods. While Heritage's financial
results for the rest of 2021 and the first five months of 2022 will be
stronger than 2020's performance, and the impact of the most
recent capacity auction will not impact Heritage's financial results
until the second half of 2022 and the first part of 2023, the recent
capacity auction results highlight the uncertainty and volatility associated
with the PJM capacity auction, particularly given Heritage's
high reliance on this revenue stream.
Heritage's financial performance during 2020, which we understood
would be weak, ended up being largely in line with our base case
expectations. EBITDA after major maintenance for the full year
ended 12/31/20 measured at approximately $50.8 million vs.
Moody's expectations of $52.8 million under our base
case, with the difference between attributed to higher major maintenance
from the aforementioned unscheduled outage and associated repairs at the
Sayreville plant.
As such, the financial metrics as calculated by Moody's (after
major maintenance and changes in working capital and using cash interest)
were moderately weaker than expected. For example, the debt
service coverage ratio (DSCR) for 2020 was 1.08x (after factoring
in usage of the liquidity reserve) compared to the Moody's base
case of 1.10x for 2020 (also calculated after the liquidity reserve).
For the LTM Q1 2021, the DSCR modestly improved to 1.12x,
and we believe, based upon our review of the 2021 budget,
the Project should show improving metrics for the rest of 2021,
owing to higher known capacity prices for the 2021/22 capacity year.
Moody's further notes that the Borrower's DSCR as calculated
in the compliance certificate for LTM Q1 2021 was 1.11x,
which came very close to tripping the financial covenant of 1.10x.
We also expect compliance coverage to improve during the course of the
current year as the higher capacity prices for the 2021/22 capacity year
kick in.
Anticipated debt reduction has been slower than expected. For example,
outstanding debt at year end 2020 was $512.2 million vs.
$504.4 million in our base case. We understand that
Heritage will sell excess property at the end of June 2021 for expected
proceeds of $5.5 million, which must be used for debt
reduction in the cash flow waterfall, but such sale does not fundamentally
change our view that overall debt reduction will fall short of our expectations
in future years owing to the lower capacity revenues.
On a positive note, Heritage's currently benefits from revenue
sources from two heat rate call options (HRCOs) hedging arrangements with
Morgan Stanley Capital Group that provide for incremental fixed payments
of about $67 million over a 28-month period starting in
December 2019 and running through March 2022. Under the terms of
the HRCOs, Morgan Stanley makes a mandatory payment to Heritage
based on a $/kW-month option premium. In exchange,
Morgan Stanley owns a Day Ahead HRCO that financially settles on exercised
energy. The settlement payment is based on a formula that includes
certain parameters, including heat rate, a specified gas reference,
a gas adder, a VOM adder and other components that are meant to
closely track the operating parameters of the plants. Together,
the capacity and HRCO payments provide some predictability and stability
to the Project's cash flows through March 2022. Furthermore,
settlement payments under the HRCOs have helped to offset lower energy
margins resulting from the lower power price environment. While
the HRCOs have generally been additive to cash flow, there has been
some leakage around the HRCOs due to basis risk that was heightened during
the very low natural gas and power price environment owing to COVID.
While this leakage is expected to continue in 2021, Heritage has
entered into some basis swaps that should reduce the leakage.
We further understand that management is currently in negotiations with
several counterparties about extending the HRCOs to 2024 and perhaps longer.
While management is confident in their ability to execute an extension,
the outcome, including the final terms, remain uncertain at
this stage. If successfully extended, however, the
HRCOs provide incremental contracted cash flows, which help to offset
the capacity revenue declines in future years.
From a liquidity perspective, Heritage has other forms of liquidity
despite having fully drawn down the $20 million liquidity reserve.
The Project has access to a $45 million revolving credit facility,
available for working capital needs as well as the issuance of letters
of credit, that matures in July 2024. Currently, there
is about $10.8 million available under this facility.
There is also a cash-funded, six-month debt service
reserve of $26.5 million as well as about $9.7
million in unrestricted cash. Together, these available liquidity
sources total about $47.0 million. Heritage is also
required to fund a major maintenance reserve with $10 million starting
in 2024 to meet major maintenance needs in the later years of the financing,
but Heritage has the ability to fund this reserve sooner if necessary,
with available cash.
Heritage also has a $54 million letter of credit facility available
for the issuance of Project-related L/Cs to meet certain PJM obligations.
Currently, there are about $52.2 million in outstanding
Project L/Cs, leaving about $1.8 million available.
Moody's notes that the facility has a July 2022 expiry date,
which is expected to be extended. Progress on this extension is
of particular concern given the facility's importance in providing
necessary letters of credit to support certain Project obligations.
From an operating perspective, aside from the Sayreville outage,
the plants have been running well, despite their age (some are more
than 50 years old). Moody's notes that the plants have been well
maintained, and many of the components have been replaced or refurbished
over the years, including the coal to gas conversions on two of
the most important plants -- Shawville and New Castle.
The plants' average overall availability factor was 87.3%
in 2020 and 85.5% in Q1 2021. Nevertheless,
the age of the plants introduces the potential for operating risk down
the road, especially if the Project fails to incur the level of
major maintenance and capital expenditures needed to maintain performance
for an older fleet.
Factors that Moody's will be examining over the coming months will be
whether Heritage can successfully execute on new HRCOs, the results
of future capacity auctions in PJM, and the progress the Project
makes in extending its $54 million letter of credit facility that
expires in July 2022.
Rating Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty relating to the outcome
of future PJM capacity auctions, two of which will occur in the
next twelve months, the power price volatility coming from the PJM
wholesale market, and the narrower liquidity profile at Heritage.
The outlook also recognizes the potential for increased refinancing risk
given the age of the assets and issuer's reliance of capacity results
for debt reduction.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
In light of the downgrade and negative outlook, limited prospects
exist for the rating to be upgraded. The outlook could stabilize
if future PJM capacity prices improve and/or Heritage extends the HRCOs
and/or Heritage is able to extend the expiry of the Project Letter of
Credit Facility, and there is a recovery in power market fundamentals
such that the credit metrics are solidly in the mid-B or higher
range in the published Power Generation Projects Methodology, including
a DSCR of 2.0x or above, the ratio of Debt to EBITDA of 6.0x
or below, and the ratio of Project CFO to Debt at around 7.0%,
all on a prospective and sustained basis.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
The rating could be downgraded if we do not see improvement in capacity
prices in subsequent auctions or a recovery in power market fundamentals,
and the Project is unable to take mitigating steps, such as an extension
in the HRCOs or cost reductions such that Heritage appears unlikely to
achieve key financial metrics, including a DSCR of at least 2.0x,
Debt/EBITDA of 6.0x or less, and a ratio of Project CFO to
Debt of at least 7.0%, all on a prospective and sustained
basis. We could also take further negative rating action if there
is lower debt reduction through the excess cash flow sweep, operating
issues that severely impact cash flows and metrics, or further tightening
in liquidity.
PROFILE
Heritage is a wholesale power generation and marketing company owned by
GenOn Holdings, LLC, which in turn is owned by Strategic Value
Partner, LLC (SVP) and a group of other investors. SVP is
a private equity firm with over $3.0 billion invested in
the power sector. Heritage owns a 2,391 MW portfolio of 16
peaking and mid-merit generation facilities located in the PJM
power market.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects
Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244900.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Richard E. Donner
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Project Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
A.J. Sabatelle
Associate Managing Director
Project Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653