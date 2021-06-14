Moody's downgrades Heritage Power to B2 from B1; outlook revised to negative from stable

Approximately $609.9 million of debt affected

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the rating on Heritage Power, LLC's (Heritage or Project or Borrower) senior secured credit facilities to B2 from B1. The credit facilities are comprised of a $510.9 million term loan B due in 2026 (originally $520 million), a $45 million revolving credit facility due in 2024 and a $54 million letter of credit facility due in 2022. At the same time, the rating outlook is revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects somewhat weaker financial performance and credit metrics than originally expected, and our belief that weaker than expected financial performance will continue on a prospective basis, particularly in light of the recent PJM capacity auction results. Heritage earns the majority of its revenues and cash flow from PJM capacity auctions, so the Borrower has concentrated exposure to the auction results.

The rating action also factors in the Issuer's need to fully utilize the $20 million liquidity reserve by the first quarter of 2021 caused by higher major maintenance expenditures from an unexpected plant outage that occurred in 2020 and continued during first quarter 2021, as well as not realizing the expected energy margin from non-HRCO units, and from unhedged basis risk effecting the HRCOs that was heightened during the low natural gas and power price environment owing to COVID. The $20 million liquidity reserve, established at financial close to help top up cash flows and coverages during a period of lower known PJM capacity prices during 2020 and 2021, was anticipated to last until Q1 2022, but was fully utilized one year sooner, reducing the Project's liquidity and future financial cushion.

The rating action also recognizes the recent outcome of the long-delayed PJM capacity auction. Heritage, which owns a 2,391 MW portfolio of 16 peaking and mid-merit generation facilities located across PJM, cleared all of its units during the recent auction covering the June 2022-May 2023 period. The Project has 74% of its plant capacity located in the MAAC (46% of capacity) and EMAAC (28%) pricing regions -- which had much higher prices than the rest of PJM (RTO) or ATSI, which makes up the remaining 26% of Heritage's plant capacity. However, these capacity auction results ($95.79/MW-day for MAAC and $97.86/MW-day for EMAAC vs. $50/MW-day for RTO and ATSI), were still well below the last auction prices for the 2021/22 capacity year and below our original assumptions in our base case. Of additional concern is the uncertainty around the outcome of the next auctions, which will be held at 6-month intervals until the 3-year forward cadence is re-established, as we do not anticipate material market changes to occur over the next twelve months when two additional auctions are completed for the 2023-2024 and for the 2024-2025 periods. While Heritage's financial results for the rest of 2021 and the first five months of 2022 will be stronger than 2020's performance, and the impact of the most recent capacity auction will not impact Heritage's financial results until the second half of 2022 and the first part of 2023, the recent capacity auction results highlight the uncertainty and volatility associated with the PJM capacity auction, particularly given Heritage's high reliance on this revenue stream.

Heritage's financial performance during 2020, which we understood would be weak, ended up being largely in line with our base case expectations. EBITDA after major maintenance for the full year ended 12/31/20 measured at approximately $50.8 million vs. Moody's expectations of $52.8 million under our base case, with the difference between attributed to higher major maintenance from the aforementioned unscheduled outage and associated repairs at the Sayreville plant.

As such, the financial metrics as calculated by Moody's (after major maintenance and changes in working capital and using cash interest) were moderately weaker than expected. For example, the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for 2020 was 1.08x (after factoring in usage of the liquidity reserve) compared to the Moody's base case of 1.10x for 2020 (also calculated after the liquidity reserve). For the LTM Q1 2021, the DSCR modestly improved to 1.12x, and we believe, based upon our review of the 2021 budget, the Project should show improving metrics for the rest of 2021, owing to higher known capacity prices for the 2021/22 capacity year. Moody's further notes that the Borrower's DSCR as calculated in the compliance certificate for LTM Q1 2021 was 1.11x, which came very close to tripping the financial covenant of 1.10x. We also expect compliance coverage to improve during the course of the current year as the higher capacity prices for the 2021/22 capacity year kick in.

Anticipated debt reduction has been slower than expected. For example, outstanding debt at year end 2020 was $512.2 million vs. $504.4 million in our base case. We understand that Heritage will sell excess property at the end of June 2021 for expected proceeds of $5.5 million, which must be used for debt reduction in the cash flow waterfall, but such sale does not fundamentally change our view that overall debt reduction will fall short of our expectations in future years owing to the lower capacity revenues.

On a positive note, Heritage's currently benefits from revenue sources from two heat rate call options (HRCOs) hedging arrangements with Morgan Stanley Capital Group that provide for incremental fixed payments of about $67 million over a 28-month period starting in December 2019 and running through March 2022. Under the terms of the HRCOs, Morgan Stanley makes a mandatory payment to Heritage based on a $/kW-month option premium. In exchange, Morgan Stanley owns a Day Ahead HRCO that financially settles on exercised energy. The settlement payment is based on a formula that includes certain parameters, including heat rate, a specified gas reference, a gas adder, a VOM adder and other components that are meant to closely track the operating parameters of the plants. Together, the capacity and HRCO payments provide some predictability and stability to the Project's cash flows through March 2022. Furthermore, settlement payments under the HRCOs have helped to offset lower energy margins resulting from the lower power price environment. While the HRCOs have generally been additive to cash flow, there has been some leakage around the HRCOs due to basis risk that was heightened during the very low natural gas and power price environment owing to COVID. While this leakage is expected to continue in 2021, Heritage has entered into some basis swaps that should reduce the leakage.

We further understand that management is currently in negotiations with several counterparties about extending the HRCOs to 2024 and perhaps longer. While management is confident in their ability to execute an extension, the outcome, including the final terms, remain uncertain at this stage. If successfully extended, however, the HRCOs provide incremental contracted cash flows, which help to offset the capacity revenue declines in future years.

From a liquidity perspective, Heritage has other forms of liquidity despite having fully drawn down the $20 million liquidity reserve. The Project has access to a $45 million revolving credit facility, available for working capital needs as well as the issuance of letters of credit, that matures in July 2024. Currently, there is about $10.8 million available under this facility. There is also a cash-funded, six-month debt service reserve of $26.5 million as well as about $9.7 million in unrestricted cash. Together, these available liquidity sources total about $47.0 million. Heritage is also required to fund a major maintenance reserve with $10 million starting in 2024 to meet major maintenance needs in the later years of the financing, but Heritage has the ability to fund this reserve sooner if necessary, with available cash.

Heritage also has a $54 million letter of credit facility available for the issuance of Project-related L/Cs to meet certain PJM obligations. Currently, there are about $52.2 million in outstanding Project L/Cs, leaving about $1.8 million available. Moody's notes that the facility has a July 2022 expiry date, which is expected to be extended. Progress on this extension is of particular concern given the facility's importance in providing necessary letters of credit to support certain Project obligations.

From an operating perspective, aside from the Sayreville outage, the plants have been running well, despite their age (some are more than 50 years old). Moody's notes that the plants have been well maintained, and many of the components have been replaced or refurbished over the years, including the coal to gas conversions on two of the most important plants -- Shawville and New Castle. The plants' average overall availability factor was 87.3% in 2020 and 85.5% in Q1 2021. Nevertheless, the age of the plants introduces the potential for operating risk down the road, especially if the Project fails to incur the level of major maintenance and capital expenditures needed to maintain performance for an older fleet.

Factors that Moody's will be examining over the coming months will be whether Heritage can successfully execute on new HRCOs, the results of future capacity auctions in PJM, and the progress the Project makes in extending its $54 million letter of credit facility that expires in July 2022.

Rating Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty relating to the outcome of future PJM capacity auctions, two of which will occur in the next twelve months, the power price volatility coming from the PJM wholesale market, and the narrower liquidity profile at Heritage. The outlook also recognizes the potential for increased refinancing risk given the age of the assets and issuer's reliance of capacity results for debt reduction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

In light of the downgrade and negative outlook, limited prospects exist for the rating to be upgraded. The outlook could stabilize if future PJM capacity prices improve and/or Heritage extends the HRCOs and/or Heritage is able to extend the expiry of the Project Letter of Credit Facility, and there is a recovery in power market fundamentals such that the credit metrics are solidly in the mid-B or higher range in the published Power Generation Projects Methodology, including a DSCR of 2.0x or above, the ratio of Debt to EBITDA of 6.0x or below, and the ratio of Project CFO to Debt at around 7.0%, all on a prospective and sustained basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

The rating could be downgraded if we do not see improvement in capacity prices in subsequent auctions or a recovery in power market fundamentals, and the Project is unable to take mitigating steps, such as an extension in the HRCOs or cost reductions such that Heritage appears unlikely to achieve key financial metrics, including a DSCR of at least 2.0x, Debt/EBITDA of 6.0x or less, and a ratio of Project CFO to Debt of at least 7.0%, all on a prospective and sustained basis. We could also take further negative rating action if there is lower debt reduction through the excess cash flow sweep, operating issues that severely impact cash flows and metrics, or further tightening in liquidity.

PROFILE

Heritage is a wholesale power generation and marketing company owned by GenOn Holdings, LLC, which in turn is owned by Strategic Value Partner, LLC (SVP) and a group of other investors. SVP is a private equity firm with over $3.0 billion invested in the power sector. Heritage owns a 2,391 MW portfolio of 16 peaking and mid-merit generation facilities located in the PJM power market.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244900. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

