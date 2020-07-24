Moody's downgrades Hero FinCorp Limited's ratings with a negative outlook

Singapore, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today downgraded Hero FinCorp Limited's
foreign and local currency issuer ratings to Ba1 from Baa3.
Today's rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated
on 13 April 2020.
The outlook has been revised to negative from ratings under review.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. Moody's expects Indian
non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) to be affected by the shock
given the extensive disruptions to India's economic activity.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on Hero FinCorp of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality
it has triggered.
Moody's expects Hero FinCorp's asset quality and profitability to
weaken as loan delinquencies and defaults increase, because customers
and businesses face a drop in earnings and cash flows due to the economic
disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Hero FinCorp's
unseasoned loan book also poses risks to asset quality, given its
limited operating track record and rapid growth in the past few years.
While the Reserve Bank of India's forbearance for banks and NBFCs --
whereby they can extend 6-month loan repayment moratoriums to customers
without affecting the asset classification -- will soften
some of the near-term strain on asset quality, the sharp
slowdown in India's economic growth will still weigh on asset quality.
Capital is a credit strength of Hero FinCorp, supported by capital
infusions from its shareholders. Moody's expects Hero FinCorp's
capital will remain largely stable as the company looks to conserve liquidity
and avoid expanding its balance sheet until economic conditions normalize.
Hero FinCorp has access to committed capital from its shareholders that
is callable by the company before the end of the fiscal year ending March
2021.
Despite the tight liquidity conditions for Indian NBFCs, Hero FinCorp
has been able to refinance its maturing obligations. In the past
year, the company has reduced dependence on short-term financing,
however, its modest liquidity buffers have left it exposed to volatile
refinancing conditions. That said, these weaknesses are somewhat
offset by the company's strong links with its parent, which
helps it access banks and debt market investors for funding.
The rating action also takes into account a very high degree of support
from its parent, Hero MotoCorp Limited (HMCL).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term.
The outlook could return to stable if Hero FinCorp is able to absorb the
impact of the asset quality deterioration and higher credit costs in the
current fiscal year without materially impacting its capital position,
and we expect the company's profitability and asset quality to stabilize
beyond fiscal year ending March 2021.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if there is a material deterioration
in the company's asset quality that pressures its profitability,
beyond what is incorporated in today's rating action. Moody's could
also downgrade the ratings if Hero FinCorp's funding and liquidity profiles
deteriorate.
Any change to Moody's expectation of support from HMCL will also
pressure on Hero FinCorp's ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in New Delhi, Hero FinCorp Limited reported total
assets of INR 256 billion at 31 March 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Alka Anbarasu
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Graeme Knowd
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077