Moody's downgrades Hertz ratings, including CFR to Caa3; outlook negative

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of the Hertz Corporation (Hertz), including: 1) Hertz -- corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from B3; first-lien secured debt to B3 from Ba3; second-lien secured debt to Caa2 from B2; unsecured notes to Ca from Caa1; and, the covenant-stripped unsecured notes to Ca from Caa2; and 2) Hertz Holdings Netherlands BV -- unsecured notes to Ca from Caa1. The speculative grade liquidity rating is SGL-4. The outlook is negative.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Hertz Corporation (The)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD2) from Ba3 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD2) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Hertz Corporation (The) (Old)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Hertz Holdings Netherlands BV

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hertz Corporation (The)

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Hertz Holdings Netherlands BV

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATING RATIONALE

Hertz's revised ratings and negative outlook reflect the better-than-even likelihood that the company will face a cash and liquidity shortfall, potentially as soon as during the second quarter. This shortfall will likely require some form of relief from its lenders, possibly including asset backed security (ABS) creditors who provide the majority of the funding for the company's US rental fleet. These ABS obligations benefit from considerable overcollateralization.

With air travel having fallen by over 90% and likely to remain depressed through 2020, Hertz's revenues and earnings have declined precipitously, the company's earnings and cash flow will become significantly negative, and it is highly over-fleeted. Moreover, during late March and into April the normally quite stable and large market for used cars has contracted at an unprecedented pace, and Moody's believes prices have fallen by at least 10%.

As a result of Hertz's inability to begin defleeting in line with the collapsing utilization of its rental fleet early in April, the company's cash burn could exhaust its cash resources during the second quarter. In December 2019, the company's cash position stood at $865 million and revolver availability was approximated $526 million.

Moody's expects that demand and pricing in the 40 million-unit US used car market will begin to recover sometime during the late summer. Nevertheless, Hertz's liquidity position is unlikely to bridge the gap until that recovery occurs. Hertz entered this period of stress having made considerable progress strengthening its operational and financial position, although the gap with key peers has not been fully closed.

Hertz's rating could be downgraded again if the company is unable to raise additional liquidity.

An upgrade of Hertz's rating is unlikely unless the company raises new capital, possibly from government subsidy lending programs, that enable the company to fund itself through the current period of stress.

The car rental sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the credit shock given its heavy dependence on air travel and on the sale of used vehicles. Business activity in both of these markets, which are critical to Hertz's ongoing operations, have fallen precipitously, thereby resulting in a large monthly operating cash burn and a severe near-term liquidity shortfall. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety. Hertz has minimal environmental risk associated with the ownership and operation of its vehicle fleet. The company also maintains adequate relationships with its employees, regulatory bodies and the communities in which it operates.

The Hertz Corporation, headquartered in Estero, Florida, is one of the world's leading vehicle rental companies operating in both the on-airport and off-airport markets. The company's principal brands include: Hertz, Dollar Car Rental and Thrifty Car Rental.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation Rental Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

