Moody's downgrades Hertz ratings, including CFR to Caa3; outlook negative

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of
the Hertz Corporation (Hertz), including: 1) Hertz --
corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from B3; first-lien
secured debt to B3 from Ba3; second-lien secured debt to Caa2
from B2; unsecured notes to Ca from Caa1; and, the covenant-stripped
unsecured notes to Ca from Caa2; and 2) Hertz Holdings Netherlands
BV -- unsecured notes to Ca from Caa1. The speculative
grade liquidity rating is SGL-4. The outlook is negative.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Hertz Corporation (The)
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa3 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa3-PD from B3-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD2) from Ba3 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD2) from B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Hertz Corporation (The) (Old)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Hertz Holdings Netherlands BV
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Hertz Corporation (The)
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Hertz Holdings Netherlands BV
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATING RATIONALE
Hertz's revised ratings and negative outlook reflect the better-than-even
likelihood that the company will face a cash and liquidity shortfall,
potentially as soon as during the second quarter. This shortfall
will likely require some form of relief from its lenders, possibly
including asset backed security (ABS) creditors who provide the majority
of the funding for the company's US rental fleet. These ABS
obligations benefit from considerable overcollateralization.
With air travel having fallen by over 90% and likely to remain
depressed through 2020, Hertz's revenues and earnings have
declined precipitously, the company's earnings and cash flow
will become significantly negative, and it is highly over-fleeted.
Moreover, during late March and into April the normally quite stable
and large market for used cars has contracted at an unprecedented pace,
and Moody's believes prices have fallen by at least 10%.
As a result of Hertz's inability to begin defleeting in line with
the collapsing utilization of its rental fleet early in April, the
company's cash burn could exhaust its cash resources during the
second quarter. In December 2019, the company's cash
position stood at $865 million and revolver availability was approximated
$526 million.
Moody's expects that demand and pricing in the 40 million-unit
US used car market will begin to recover sometime during the late summer.
Nevertheless, Hertz's liquidity position is unlikely to bridge
the gap until that recovery occurs. Hertz entered this period of
stress having made considerable progress strengthening its operational
and financial position, although the gap with key peers has not
been fully closed.
Hertz's rating could be downgraded again if the company is unable
to raise additional liquidity.
An upgrade of Hertz's rating is unlikely unless the company raises
new capital, possibly from government subsidy lending programs,
that enable the company to fund itself through the current period of stress.
The car rental sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected
by the credit shock given its heavy dependence on air travel and on the
sale of used vehicles. Business activity in both of these markets,
which are critical to Hertz's ongoing operations, have fallen
precipitously, thereby resulting in a large monthly operating cash
burn and a severe near-term liquidity shortfall. We regard
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety.
Hertz has minimal environmental risk associated with the ownership and
operation of its vehicle fleet. The company also maintains adequate
relationships with its employees, regulatory bodies and the communities
in which it operates.
The Hertz Corporation, headquartered in Estero, Florida,
is one of the world's leading vehicle rental companies operating in both
the on-airport and off-airport markets. The company's
principal brands include: Hertz, Dollar Car Rental and Thrifty
Car Rental.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation
Rental Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061773.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Bruce Clark
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Robert Jankowitz
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653