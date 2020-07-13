Moody's downgrades Hi-Crush's PDR to D-PD on bankruptcy filing; downgrades CFR to C

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Hi-Crush Inc.'s (Hi-Crush) Probability of Default
Rating (PDR) to D-PD from Caa2-PD. Concurrently,
Moody's downgraded Hi-Crush's Corporate Family Rating (CFR)
to C from Caa2 and senior unsecured rating to C from Caa3. The
outlook remains negative. These actions follow Hi-Crush's
July 12, 2020 voluntary filing of petitions for relief under Chapter
11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the
Southern District of Texas.
"The sudden drop in crude oil prices caused by decisions made by the Organization
of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and the decline in overall oil
demand due to weak economic activity from the coronavirus outbreak,
have materially impacted our expectations of Hi-Crush's creditors
ability to recover their investment" said Emile El Nems, a Moody's
VP-Senior Analyst.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Hi-Crush Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to C from Caa2
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to D-PD from Caa2-PD
.....Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes,
Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Hi-Crush Inc.
...Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing has resulted in a downgrade of Hi-Crush's
PDR to D-PD, reflecting the company's default on its debt
agreements. In addition, Moody's downgraded the company's
CFR and senior unsecured notes to C from Caa2 and Caa3 respectively,
to reflect Moody's view on expected recovery. Shortly following
this rating action, Moody's will withdraw all of Hi-Crush's
ratings. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for
Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Hi-Crush of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered,
given its exposure to the volatile oil & gas industry, which
has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these
unprecedented operating conditions.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials
published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158917.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Based in Houston, Texas, Hi-Crush is a fully-integrated
provider of proppant and logistics services for hydraulic fracturing operations,
offering frac sand production, advanced wellsite storage systems,
flexible last mile services, and innovative software for real-time
visibility and management across the entire supply chain.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Emile El Nems
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653