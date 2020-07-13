Moody's downgrades Hi-Crush's PDR to D-PD on bankruptcy filing; downgrades CFR to C

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Hi-Crush Inc.'s (Hi-Crush) Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to D-PD from Caa2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded Hi-Crush's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to C from Caa2 and senior unsecured rating to C from Caa3. The outlook remains negative. These actions follow Hi-Crush's July 12, 2020 voluntary filing of petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

"The sudden drop in crude oil prices caused by decisions made by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and the decline in overall oil demand due to weak economic activity from the coronavirus outbreak, have materially impacted our expectations of Hi-Crush's creditors ability to recover their investment" said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Hi-Crush Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to C from Caa2

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to D-PD from Caa2-PD

.....Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hi-Crush Inc.

...Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing has resulted in a downgrade of Hi-Crush's PDR to D-PD, reflecting the company's default on its debt agreements. In addition, Moody's downgraded the company's CFR and senior unsecured notes to C from Caa2 and Caa3 respectively, to reflect Moody's view on expected recovery. Shortly following this rating action, Moody's will withdraw all of Hi-Crush's ratings. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Hi-Crush of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure to the volatile oil & gas industry, which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158917. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Houston, Texas, Hi-Crush is a fully-integrated provider of proppant and logistics services for hydraulic fracturing operations, offering frac sand production, advanced wellsite storage systems, flexible last mile services, and innovative software for real-time visibility and management across the entire supply chain.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

