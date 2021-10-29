info

Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Hidrovias do Brasil's ratings to B1; stable outlook

29 Oct 2021

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B1 from Ba3 Hidrovias do Brasil S.A.(HBSA)'s corporate family rating and the senior unsecured ratings of the notes issued by Hidrovias International Finance S.a.r.l. due 2025 and 2031 and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by HBSA and its fully-owned subsidiaries, except for the bauxite operations subsidiaries (guarantor group). The outlook for the ratings is stable.

Ratings downgraded:

Hidrovias do Brasil S.A.

- Corporate Family Rating: to B1 from Ba3

Hidrovias International Finance S.a.r.l.

- 5.9500% Gtd senior unsecured notes due 2025: to B1 from Ba3

- 4.9500% Gtd senior unsecured notes due 2031: to B1 from Ba3

The outlook for the ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of HBSA's ratings to B1 follows the company's announcement on October 18th that it will raise BRL380 million in new incentivized infrastructure debentures to fund investments at the STS20 terminal at the Santos port, which will further delay HBSA's deleveraging plans. The new debt adds to several setbacks HBSA faced in the past few years that resulted into leverage falling behind Moody's initial expectations, including (i) the renegotiation of short-term take-or-pay volumes with COFCO in 2019-20; (ii) a contract cancellation with Mitsui in 2018; and (iii) a severe drought in 2021 that is impairing river navigability in the company's southern operations and reducing spot volumes due to lower crop output in the northern operations. With the new debt issuance, HBSA's adjusted gross leverage will hover around 4x-5x in 2022-24, compared to previous expectations of 3x-4x prior to the issuance. In 2021, the company's gross leverage will remain atypically high at 6x-6.5x, reflecting lower EBITDA coming from operational issues caused by the drought and the impact of the sharp depreciation of the Brazilian real in the company's unhedged foreign currency debt.

HBSA's credit metrics will improve from the 2021 trough in the next few years as the company benefits from the new contracts (namely the Santos port and salt contracts), ramp-up of the existing take-or-pay contracts, the additional EBITDA from the Imperial acquisition and additional spot volumes from the solid medium-term growth prospects of the northern operation, which will more than compensate for the volume lost with the Mitsui contract cancellation. However, until the company can increase EBITDA and generate positive free cash flow sustainably, leverage will remain high and execution risks on its expansion investments will heighten. HBSA's expansion plans include BRL2.6-3 billion in total investments until 2025, of which BRL900 million-BRL1 billion will be spent in 2021. With the downward revision of the company's EBITDA guidance to BRL630-710 million in 2021 from BRL800-880 million, the cash flow gap that HBSA will need to bridge to fund investments with internal or external liquidity sources increased.

The cancellation of the contract with Mitsui slowed HBSA's deleveraging process, but also brought BRL388 million in proceeds from the legal compensation for the cancellation that were sitting in the HBSA's cash position. In April 2021, HBSA announced the $85 million (BRL484 million) acquisition of some of Imperial Logistics International B.V. & Co. KG ("Imperial")'s Paraguayan navigation assets, which reduced its cash position to BRL534 million at the end of second quarter of 2021 from BRL1.2 billion at the end of the first quarter. Accordingly, HBSA's liquidity cushion to cover expansion capex diminished and net leverage ratios -- which served as a mitigant to the company's high gross leverage -- deteriorated.

HBSA's B1 ratings continue to be supported by the company's solid business model, with about 70% of its revenue and EBITDA ensured by long-term take-or-pay agreements with strong off-takers. The agreements contain minimum volume guarantees and cost pass-through clauses, which translate into predictable cash flow, high capacity utilization rates and high operating margins for the company. Moody's estimates that the existing agreements will bring around BRL6.5 billion in EBITDA from 2021 until 2030, sufficient to cover the company's total debt by 1.5x (pro forma for the new issuance), and five out of the seven existing contracts — all except HBSA's take-or-pay agreements with COFCO and Sodrugestvo in the south — will remain valid during most of the tenor of the notes, maturing after 2029.

The positive long-term outlook for agricultural production and waterborne transportation in Brazil and Paraguay, and the strategic location of HBSA's operations also support the ratings. The ratings also incorporate HBSA's good liquidity profile and Moody's expectation that HBSA's credit metrics will gradually improve from 2021's trough with the normalization of river navigability and ramp-up of northern operations and new contracts.

The ratings are constrained by the company's current high gross leverage and delays in deleverage over the past few years, short track record of operations and its small size relative to its rated peers. The high degree of product and geographic concentration also constrains the ratings because it exposes the company to adverse weather conditions that could limit agricultural production and river navigability. There is also a high degree of client concentration, although clients' good credit quality and history of contract compliance mitigate any related risk. Finally, given that the totality of HBSA's debt is indexed to the US dollar, the company's gross leverage ratios are exposed to currency volatility risk.

LIQUIDITY

HBSA has a good liquidity profile, with BRL534 million in cash at the end of June 2021, well above its minimum requirements of around BRL300 million, and only around BRL50-60 million in principal debt maturities per year over the next four years. Pro forma to the new issuance, the existing cash will continue to cover debt maturities through 2025, as the new debentures will be amortized from 2028 onwards. In Moody's view, HBSA's cash position and comfortable debt amortization schedule are key to mitigate operational and execution risks on investments, and support the company's credit quality as long as HBSA maintains a certain degree of financial discipline.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectations that HBSA's credit metrics will gradually improve with operations performing in line with the terms and conditions established by the existing take-or-pay agreements, and that the company will prudently manage its dividend distribution and future investments to preserve its good liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of HBSA's ratings could occur if the company is able to reduce leverage sustainably, while maintaining its current business model and profitability levels and generating stable cash flows on a sustained basis. Quantitatively, a rating upgrade would require the maintenance of adjusted leverage (measured as debt/EBITDA) sustainably below 4x and interest coverage (measured by adjusted FFO + interest/interest) above 3.5x. The maintenance of a strong liquidity profile would also be necessary for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if HBSA's operating performance remains weak, such that leverage remains high and liquidity deteriorates without prospects for improvement. A deterioration in the company's business profile because of the loss of any existing take-or-pay agreement without a financial compensation or further debt-financed expansions into the spot market would also put negative pressure on the ratings. Quantitatively, a downgrade could occur if leverage remains sustainably above 5x and interest coverage below 2x. A deterioration in the company's liquidity profile, stemming from large shareholder distribution or more aggressive financial policies, would also result in a downgrade of the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, HBSA is South America's largest independent provider of integrated logistics focused on waterway transportation. The company's operations include shipping, transshipment, storage and port services for dry bulk cargo, including grains, iron ore, bauxite, fertilizers and pulp in the Paraná-Paraguay waterway and Amazon river systems. For the 12 months ended June 2021, the company generated BRL1.5 billion ($282 million) in revenue with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 43.9%, coming mainly from shipping activities (80% of total) and other logistics services (20%). The company's Northern operations, which comprise mainly the transportation of grains represent around 56% of the company's total EBITDA, followed by the Southern operations (35%) and the Coastal Navigation operations (17%), which relate mainly to iron ore and bauxite transportation, respectively. Around 60% of the company's total revenue is generated in Brazil, with the remaining 40% generated through hard currency contracts in Paraguay and Uruguay.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Carolina Chimenti
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Marcos Schmidt
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2021 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

