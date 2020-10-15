Moody's downgrades High Tech High, CA Ser. 2017A revenue bond rating to Ba1; outlook negative

New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3 the rating assigned to the California School Finance Authority School Facility Revenue Refunding Bonds (HTH Learning Project), Series 2017A, affecting $21.8 million in outstanding debt. The outlook is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on August 18, 2020.

The bonds were issued by the authority on behalf of HTH Learning, who serves as the borrower under a loan agreement with the authority. In turn, High Tech High serves as the lessee pursuant to lease agreements between HTH Learning as landlord of the school properties and High Tech High as tenant.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Ba1 reflects the materially weakened financial position (as of audited fiscal 2019) at the two schools whose revenue is pledged to the repayment of the Series 2017A bonds - High Tech High Media Arts and High Tech High Chula Vista. The downgrade also reflects Chula Vista's weakening academic performance and several years of declining enrollment, though management reports an increase in enrollment year-to-date in fiscal 2021. Finally, governance is a key driver of this rating action. The school has recently had turnover in many of its senior leadership positions, though most positions were recently filled except for a Chief Financial Officer. The global pandemic is not a key driver of the rating downgrade because the state has guaranteed funding for fiscal 2021 based on the prior year's enrollment and the school has access to a $15 million working capital line of credit to help bridge cash flow issues caused by state aid deferrals for all 16 schools.

The Ba1 rating incorporates the two schools' long operating histories with several charter renewals. The schools are among 16 charter schools serving grades K-12, managed by High Tech High as a Charter Management Organization. Further, the rating takes into account a favorable legal structure that includes a state intercept mechanism through which state funding is paid directly to the trustee, the possibility of make-up provisions between the two schools, the two schools' combined 60-day liquidity requirement, a cash funded debt service reserve equal to the traditional three-part test, and management fees that are subordinate to rental payments.

The Ba1 rating also reflects the security provided by pledged rental payments from the two high schools pursuant to separate lease agreements between HTH Learning and High Tech High. Notably, HTH Learning may charge extraordinary monthly rent to High Tech High to make up any deficiencies in payments from a particular school, effectively creating a step-up provision.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the challenges to materially improve financial performance and reserves at the two obligated schools over the near-term. The schools will not realize additional state aid revenue in fiscal 2021 despite a reported increase in enrollment since funding is based on the prior year's enrollment. Further, state funding challenges could continue in fiscal 2022 given the ongoing economic downturn; state aid is the largest revenue source. Finally, the outlook incorporates the uncertainty regarding how High Tech High will effectively manage the state aid deferrals in 2021, during which there will be no monthly state aid payments sent directly to the trustee.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material and sustained improvement in financial performance at HTH Media Arts and HTH Chula Vista

- Material improvement in academic performance at HTH Chula Vista

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Further weakening of debt service coverage and/or liquidity at HTH Media Arts and HTH Chula Vista

- Failure to effectively manage state aid deferrals

- Trend of declining enrollment

- Material increase in leverage

- Deterioration in High Tech High's financial performance

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2017A bonds are secured under a loan agreement between the California School Finance Authority and HTH Learning as the borrower. Pursuant to the Indenture, loan repayments are secured by payments from High Tech High (HTH) as the lessee for which revenues from operations of two schools, High Tech High Media Arts and High Tech High Chula Vista (the "Schools"), have been pledged.

Central to the security structure for the bonds is a state intercept mechanism under which HTH as the lessee will direct California's State Controller to intercept on a monthly basis, from state aid that would otherwise be paid to the Schools, base rental payments equal to debt service and related fees on the bonds and pay such intercepted amount to the trustee prior to releasing the remainder to HTH as the CMO. Should state aid payments be insufficient for the required set aside, HTH Learning, as the landlord under the lease agreements, is authorized to request a payment of extraordinary monthly rent to HTH, as the tenant, which would then be due within three business days to make up for any shortfall. Any rent payments not received within 10 calendar days accrue a late charge equal to 5% of the delinquent amount.

Although it is the intention under the leases to make up for any shortfall from the other school, HTH could voluntarily make up shortfalls in the payment of extraordinary rental payments from any of its schools. While this provides HTH with additional flexibility, it exposes the security for the Series 2017 bonds to potential weakening on the part of other schools within HTH's CMO structure, even schools that have not yet been identified or opened.

HTH pays a fixed percentage of unrestricted public revenues for management expenses, with high schools paying 8%, middle schools 6% and elementary schools 5%. Payment of management fees is subordinate to debt service payments, although late payments accrue with interest. The availability of a cash funded reserve, equal to the lesser of the traditional three-pronged test, provides additional security against potential timing delays from payment of extraordinary monthly rent. Lease covenants require 60 days cash between the two schools as well as a combined debt service coverage level of 1.1x. Violation of either of these provisions requires that an independent consultant be hired if requested by most bondholders.

The additional bonds test requires 1.2x both historical and projected coverage of debt service, exclusive of balloon payments. The lease agreement also includes restrictions on refunding transactions, limiting the increase in MADS and indebtedness to no more than 10%, although these requirements do not apply to refinancing of balloon payments. In the event of default, bondholders would be granted a leasehold deed of trust in the long-term lease of the Chula Vista property, which extends until 2057, although the use of this property would be limited in purpose, and no appraisal is available. Under the leases, the schools may also enter into short-term indebtedness of up to $2 million.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Not applicable

PROFILE

High Tech High (HTH) is a charter management organization (CMO) operating 16 charter schools providing K-12 education to around 5,700 students. High Tech High Learning (HTH Learning) is a non-profit public benefit corporation organized for charitable purposes to support the public charter schools operated by HTH. High Tech High Foundation (HTH Foundation) is a non-profit public benefit corporation organized for charitable purposes to support and promote HTH. High Tech High Graduate School of Education (HTH GSE) is a non-profit public benefit corporation organized for charitable purposes.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1039451. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

