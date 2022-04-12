Moody's downgrades Hoffmaster's CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

New York, April 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Hoffmaster Group, Inc. 's (Hoffmaster) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1, and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also downgraded the company's senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and senior secured first lien term loan ratings to Caa1 from B3, and its senior secured second lien term loan to Ca from Caa3. The outlook is negative.

The downgrades reflect that Hoffmaster's high financial leverage and weak free cash flow will make it challenging to refinance the 2023 revolver and term loan maturities. Hoffmaster's financial leverage remains elevated at above 10x debt-to-EBITDA, hurt by lower EBITA margin due to significant raw materials cost increases and labor headwinds even at a time when demand and revenue are sharply recovering. Moreover, the company will need to invest in working capital to support revenue growth, which limits free cash flow generation in the next 12-18 months. Hoffmaster has been aggressively implementing pricing increases to offset cost pressures, and is having success passing on costs through pricing actions. However, Moody's expects the pricing actions may affect volume and there can be a time lag to pass on the cost increases. Moody's is concerned that the nearing May 2023 revolver expiration with a $17 million outstanding balance as of December 2021, as well as the $406 million term loan that matures in November 2023 may not afford the company enough time to stabilize earnings and strengthen credit metrics enough to permit a successful refinancing of the debt. Moody's thus views default risk as growing including the potential for a distressed exchange transaction such as a discounted debt repurchase by the company or by Wellspring Capital (PE sponsor).

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Hoffmaster Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Term Loan B1, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hoffmaster Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hoffmaster's Caa2 CFR reflects its relatively small scale with annual revenue around $500 million, and weak credit metrics including a very high debt-to-EBITDA leverage just under 12x for the twelve-month ending October 3, 2021. The company has a narrow product focus and limited geographic diversification. Hoffmaster has customer concentration in the foodservice/restaurant and specialty retail end markets, which are continuing to recover from coronavirus related disruptions. However, the company has been materially impacted by raw material cost increase such as paperboard, elevated freight cost, and labor headwinds, which significantly pressured the company's earnings and cash flow in 2021. The company has been aggressively implementing pricing increases to offset cost pressures, and is having success passing on costs through higher prices. Moody's also expects end market demand to continue to improve with revenue growth driving debt-to-EBITDA leverage below 9x in 2022. However, Moody's estimates the EBITA margin will remain in the low teens percentage range even with all the pricing actions, as costs continue to rise with additional pressure from the inflationary environment as a result of Russia/Ukraine crisis, as well as supply chain disruptions. Moreover, there can be a timing lag between cost inflation and price increases to customers and the company also needs to invest in working capital to support demand and revenue growth. Moody's is concerned that the company has limited time to stabilize and improve its earnings and cash flow because both the revolving credit facility and first lien term loan mature in 2023. Addressing this maturity could be challenging without demonstrated significant operating improvement due to the high leverage, heightening default risk including the potential for a distressed exchange by the company or Wellspring Capital (PE sponsor).

Changing consumer preferences related to environmental issues can affect demand for the company's products. For example, consumer shifts away from plastic to paper or no straws can necessitate shifts in the portfolio of products offered. Increasing investment in paper straws including through acquisitions demonstrates Hoffmaster's ability to alter the product line in response to customer demand changes. The desire by consumers to cut down on paper product usage and waste is more detrimental given the company's heavy focus on consumable paper products, but Moody's expects such shifts to happen only gradually.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, the continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around our forecasts remains.

Governance risks factors primarily relate to the company's aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership, including its high financial leverage and its growth through acquisition strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the increased risks of default or distressed exchange that Hoffmaster faces due to sharp cost increases, weak free cash flow and high leverage, which is weakening liquidity to address the approaching maturities including revolving credit facility expires in May 2023 as well as first lien term loan matures in November 2023.

The ratings could be upgraded if leverage materially declines driven by improved operating results, and liquidity improves including successfully addressing the May 2023 expiration of its revolving credit facility as well as the November 2023 maturity of its first lien term loan.

The ratings could be downgraded if Hoffmaster's liquidity weaken, or if the company is unable to proactively address its 2023 maturities. Ratings could also be downgraded if the risk of a debt restructuring or event of default increases for any reason, or if recovery prospects weaken.

Hoffmaster Group, Inc., headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, is a leading niche manufacturer and supplier of decorative disposable tableware products sold equally throughout the foodservice and retail channels. The company's primary products include napkins, displays, plates, cups, table covers, straws, and placemats among other complementary items. The company also sells sourced items such as cutlery and accessory items sold under the Hoffmaster, Touch of Color, Party Creations, Sensations, Paper Art and FashnPoint brand names. The company was by private equity firm Wellspring Capital in November 2016. Hoffmaster is a private company and does not publicly disclose its financials. Revenue for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2021 were approximately $470 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dawei Ma

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

