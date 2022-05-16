Moody's downgrades Holland & Barrett ratings to Caa1 from B3; outlook negative

London, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to Caa1-PD from B3-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of L1R HB Finance Limited (Holland & Barrett or the company).

Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the ratings on the company's backed senior secured credit facilities, comprising a £825 million equivalent term loan B (split between a £450 million and a euro-denominated £375 million equivalent tranche), and a £75 million revolving credit facility (RCF), due to mature in August 2024 and August 2023 respectively. The outlook on the ratings was changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Holland & Barrett's results have been weak since before Christmas when the rise in the Omicron variant of Covid led to a reversal of the steady upward trend in footfall to retail stores, in particular in high street and shopping centre locations. Rising inflation and the resultant hit to consumer confidence and squeeze on disposable incomes have added to the challenges faced by retailers as they look to contend with the ever evolving mix between online and in-store shopping.

While Moody's considers spending on health and wellness to be fairly resilient, many products sold by specialists such as Holland & Barrett can be viewed as discretionary. As such, in an environment where the cost of living will remain in sharp focus the rating agency considers it unlikely that the company's profitability will recover from the recent decline over the next year.

Moody's therefore expects the company's credit metrics will remain weak, with its Moody's-adjusted leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA, rising to close to 8x by the end of the company's fiscal 2022, ending 30 September. This compares unfavourably to the 5.9x leverage ratio at the end of Holland & Barrett's fiscal 2021.

The rating agency also considers that Holland & Barrett's liquidity has become weak, bearing in mind that the company has a capital spending programme which aims to both enhance its online capabilities and its physical store estate. There is now only limited time for the company to demonstrate positive trading momentum that would, in Moody's view, be important to achieve a timely and cost effective refinancing of the RCF which matures in August next year and the pari-passu ranking term loan B that matures a year later.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk that ongoing weakness in profitability or liquidity could lead to a further deterioration in Holland & Barrett's credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be possible if a sustained recovery in revenue and profitability resulted in the company's leverage, measured in terms of debt to EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis, being maintained well below 7x on a sustained basis, and the company is able to maintain an adequate liquidity position, including evidence of its ability to address its debt maturities.

Conversely, downward pressure could develop if results do not begin to return to pre-crisis levels during the coming months or if the company's liquidity profile were to deteriorate further, which in either case would increase the risk of a balance sheet restructuring.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations have a low impact on the credit rating of Holland & Barrett. While the coronavirus pandemic was supportive of the company's credit quality in that it reinforced demand for immunity and health products, in Moody's view the long term dynamics around increasing awareness of the benefits of health supplements have only limited positive impact on credit quality in light of the ultimately discretionary nature of the products and multi-faceted competition.

From a governance perspective Moody's has historically noted the company's highly leveraged capital structure and the lower reporting requirements typical of private companies compared to listed ones. More recently, in early March this year, Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, stepped down from the board of the company's parent LetterOne after being sanctioned by the EU following the invasion of Ukraine. They were subsequently also sanctioned by the UK, but LetterOne and Holland & Barrett issued statements stating that they are not affected by the sanctions. Ultimately, in Moody's view the recent events add to an existing lack of clarity about LetterOne's medium to long term strategy for its investments.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Holland & Barrett is a chain of health food shops with over 1,000 stores, mainly located in the UK but also in The Netherlands, Ireland and Belgium. In its fiscal year 2021, ended 30 September 2021, H&B reported £727 million of revenue and an operating profit of £55 million. The company is headquartered in Nuneaton, England and is owned by L1 Retail, a division of LetterOne, a privately-owned investment vehicle which invests across energy, health, technology and retail.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

