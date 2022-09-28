Moody's downgrades Holland & Barrett's CFR to Caa3 from Caa1, outlook negative

London, September 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of L1R HB Finance Limited (Holland & Barrett).

Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1 the ratings on the company's backed Senior Secured credit facilities, comprising the equivalent £825 million term loan B (split between a £450 million and a euro-denominated £375 million equivalent tranche), and a £75 million revolving credit facility (RCF), due to mature in August 2024 and August 2023 respectively. The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's downgrade reflects the increased likelihood that losses will be crystalised for lenders to Holland & Barrett. Moody's expects losses for lenders will result either from (a) the conclusion of the tender offer recently launched by the company and its shareholders under which lenders are being offered between 75% and 80% of the loans' face value; or (b) a payment default at or before debt maturities due to the company's weak liquidity and a capital structure that is unsustainable on the basis of recent profitability.

Moody's notes that the tender offer is conditional upon minimum acceptance levels and a documentation amendment that would effectively allow the company's shareholders control any material decisions in respect of the credit facilities. The rating agency will consider a successful tender offer to be a distressed exchange under its definition of default, which is intended to capture events whereby issuers fail to meet debt service obligations outlined in their original debt agreements.

Holland & Barrett's results have been on a negative trajectory for almost a year since the rise in the Omicron variant of Covid led to a reversal of the steady upward trend in footfall to retail stores, in particular in high street and shopping centre locations. Subsequently, rising inflation has also squeezed disposable incomes and driven consumer confidence to record lows.

Against this backdrop Moody's considers it unlikely that the company's profitability will recover from the recent decline over the next 12-18 months. As such, the rating agency expects that in the absence of a comprehensive balance sheet restructuring ahead of debt maturities the company's credit metrics will remain unsustainably weak with interest coverage (even before taking account of both rising interest rates and spreads) well below 1x, and its leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA, at close to 8x.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that Holland & Barrett will experience a distressed exchange, either in the conclusion of the proposed tender offer or as debt maturities approach.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the short term but could arise if a sustainable capital structure is put in place following a restructuring.

Conversely, downward pressure could arise if expected recovery rates for lenders are less than 65%.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations have a low impact on the credit rating of Holland & Barrett. While the coronavirus pandemic was supportive of the company's credit quality in that it reinforced demand for immunity and health products, in Moody's view the long term dynamics around increasing awareness of the benefits of health supplements have only limited positive impact on credit quality in light of the ultimately discretionary nature of the products and multi-faceted competition.

From a governance perspective Moody's has historically noted the company's highly leveraged capital structure and the lower reporting requirements typical of private companies compared to listed ones. More recently, in early March this year, Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, stepped down from the board of the company's parent LetterOne after being sanctioned by the EU following the invasion of Ukraine. They were subsequently also sanctioned by the UK, and while LetterOne and Holland & Barrett issued statements stating that they are not affected by the sanctions, in Moody's view the events increased an existing lack of clarity about LetterOne's medium to long term strategy for its investments and this remains the case following the launch of the tender offer.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Holland & Barrett is a chain of health food shops with over 1,000 stores, mainly located in the UK but also in The Netherlands, Ireland and Belgium. In its fiscal year 2021, ended 30 September 2021, H&B reported £727 million of revenue and an operating profit of £55 million. The company is headquartered in Nuneaton, England and is owned by L1 Retail, a division of LetterOne, a privately-owned investment vehicle which invests across energy, health, technology and retail.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

