Moody's downgrades Holley's CFR to B3 and changes outlook to negative

New York, February 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Holley Inc.'s ("Holley") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2, probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD and senior secured rating to B3 from B2. The outlook was revised to negative from stable. The speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-3.

The downgrade of the ratings and change in outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Holley's earnings and cash flow will remain pressured in 2023 as declining demand for its discretionary automotive products persists. Holley's weaker sales and higher costs in 2022 have resulted in significant margin erosion and high financial leverage. As a result, Moody's anticipates Holley will be in violation of the maximum leverage covenant required in its credit agreement by the end of the first quarter of 2023. This would restrict access to the $125 million revolving credit facility.

Moody's expects that Holley will be able to partially offset the impact of volume declines on earnings in 2023 by rightsizing its cost base and realizing the benefit from lower freight costs. However, EBITA margin is expected to remain below 15%, which is materially lower than historical levels that exceeded 20%. Further, Moody's expects Holley to generate positive free cash flow in 2023, but notes that the company may be unable to unwind the recent build up in inventory should demand declines be more severe than anticipated.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Holley Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Holley Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Holley's B3 CFR reflects the company's modest scale, significant demand risk given the discretionary nature of its products and high financial leverage. The rating is supported by a strong competitive position within the niche market for performance automotive aftermarket products, a historically strong operating margin and adequate liquidity.

Moody's expects Holley's revenue to decline around 5% in 2023, but notes that demand drop off could be more pronounced as consumer discretionary spending remains weak. Holley experienced substantial organic revenue growth in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic, which Moody's believes was the result of a significant pull-forward in demand.

Holley's weaker performance in 2022 resulted from several factors, including difficulty in procuring semiconductor chips for key products, inventory destocking initiatives at primary customers, and softening consumer demand. As a result, Holley's earnings were negatively impacted and debt/EBITDA is expected to be a very high 7x at the end of 2022. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to only modestly decline in 2023 as Holley stabilizes earnings through cost savings.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that Holley may be unable to stem declines in earnings and cash flow over the next 12 months if demand declines for its products is substantial. Further, without covenant relief, Moody's believes that revolver availability will be severely limited.

Holley's SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation for adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects Holley to maintain a cash balance of at least $20 million over this horizon while generating modestly positive free cash flow of at least 2% of total debt in 2023. The primary risk to Holley's liquidity is a likely covenant violation absent any potential covenant amendment. Holley's $125 million revolving credit facility, expiring 2026 and undrawn at end of 3Q 2022, contains a maximum net leverage ratio of 5x. Moody's expects the company to breach the level by the end of the first quarter of 2023. Moody's expects Holley to maintain cash in excess of any revolver borrowings, but the loss of or reduced access to the company's revolver will materially weaken the company's liquidity.

Governance risks continue to have a highly negative impact on Holley's ratings. The departure of the company's CEO in February 2023 creates, in Moody's view, elevated execution risk as the company navigates through a more challenging demand environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OR UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if earnings and cash flow do not improve due to either persistent revenue declines or the company is unable to adjust its cost structure to lower volumes. Expectation for debt/EBITDA to be sustained above 6.5x or an erosion of liquidity with negative free cash flow could pressure the ratings. Lastly, an inability to adequately address a potential financial covenant violation and restore revolver availability would result in a downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded if Holley generates consistently strong organic revenue growth and restores its EBITA margin to near 20%. Debt/EBITDA maintained below 5.5x and good liquidity with sufficient access to its external credit facilities and free cash flow to debt of at least 5% could also support an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Holley Inc., headquartered in Bowling Green, KY, designs and manufactures performance engine products for the enthusiast focused automotive aftermarket. The company's product offerings include electronic fuel injection and tuner systems, ignition controls, carburetors, superchargers, exhaust systems and other products designed to enhance the performance of the car. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 2022 was $714 million.

