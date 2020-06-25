Moody's downgrades Holy Redeemer Health System (PA) to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook stable

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Holy Redeemer Health System's (HRHS) PA's rating to Ba2 from Ba1. The outlook is revised to stable from negative at the lower rating level. This action affects about $45 million of rated debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Ba2 reflects fundamental challenges that HRHS will continue to face as an independent player in a highly consolidated market. Market dynamics will likely contribute to modest operating cash flow margins and relatively high leverage as measured by debt to cash flow even putting aside the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

HRHS will see a material downturn in volume and revenues in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 because of the suspension of elective services due to the outbreak, although federal CARES Act and stimulus grants will likely help to offset reductions in cash flow. Days cash and cash to debt metrics will moderate but will likely remain adequate even after federal and state loans are repaid; these cash measures will help to offset limited operating cash flow margins. That said, although HRHS has begun to reactivate elective services, the ability to return to pre-outbreak levels will remain uncertain.

HRHS will continue to face challenges to grow volume and revenue in this highly consolidated greater Philadelphia market with commercial insurer concentration. Management, however, expects that HRHS will benefit from value based contracts with various payors. In addition, a pending partnership with a national cancer center will help provide an opportunity for service line growth. HRHS's long term care businesses will continue to account for about 25% of total revenues. While this provides some diversification, HRHS will likely see ongoing declines in volume in its home health and hospice services. Although cash measures will likely remain adequate, liquidity risk will be elevated by a relatively high percentage of alternative investments. Covenant cushions will remain somewhat limited although concerns regarding covenant breaches will be mitigated by options to use alternative calculations of debt service in the MTI and other bank documents.

The most immediate social risk is the coronavirus outbreak, which resulted in the suspension of non-essential services and has significantly reduced revenues. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the full effects of the suspension, the reactivation of elective services and the recovery period. The ongoing effects of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that as HRHS reactivates elective services, it will likely be able to sustain adequate days cash and cash to debt measures that will help to offset modest operating cash flow margins.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material and sustained volume and enterprise growth

- Significant and sustained improvement in operating margins

- Increase in absolute investments and the liquidity of investments

- Material reduction in leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Inability to return to and sustain pre-outbreak operating cash flow levels

- Greater than anticipated decline in days cash or cash to debt levels

- Additional debt that results in higher leverage measures

- Increasing competitive or payor pressure

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a gross receipts pledge and a mortgage pledge of the hospital land and buildings .The obligated group currently includes Holy Redeemer Health System and Holy Redeemer Physician Services. In fiscal 2019, the obligated group represented approximately 79% of system revenue.

PROFILE

HRHS is a Catholic health care system comprised of a medical surgical hospital with 242 licensed acute care beds and 21 long term care beds (located in Meadowbrook, PA, north of Philadelphia), a physician services company, a freestanding ambulatory surgery center, and non-acute care facilities and services provided throughout southeastern Pennsylvania and eleven New Jersey (NJ) counties. These include one standalone skilled nursing facility, one facility with skilled nursing care and assisted care, one retirement community with independent, assisted and skilled nursing care, and five home health agencies along with Medicare certified hospices.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Diana Lee

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Beth Wexler

Additional Contact

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

