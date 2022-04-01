Moody's downgrades Honghua's ratings to B2; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, April 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Honghua Group Limited's corporate family and senior unsecured ratings to B2 from B1.

The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects our expectation that Honghua's leverage will remain elevated amid a likely volatile business profile over the coming 12 to 18 months, although its standalone credit profile will improve gradually. Honghua will maintain a high debt level to fund its working capital, and earnings will remain weak despite some benefits from higher exploration and production (E&P) activities amid higher oil prices," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Honghua's 2021 financial results were weaker-than-expected, driven by negative earnings from lower revenue, weaker margins and elevated debt to fund working capital amid tight capital spending from upstream oil and gas companies.

"The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty regarding Honghua's deleveraging pace given its track record of high business volatility," adds Lu.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Honghua's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects the company's standalone credit strength and a one-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation that Honghua will receive extraordinary support from its largest shareholder, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), or potentially Dongfang Electric Corporation in times of financial distress.

Honghua's standalone credit strength reflects the operational benefits from its largest shareholder; the company's strong market position and competitive edge in its land drilling rigs and equipment business; and its good geographic diversification.

These strengths are counterbalanced by Honghua's exposure to oil price volatility and emerging market risks, high but slowly improving debt leverage, and weak liquidity.

The rating factors in the company's weak liquidity profile due to its reliance on short-term debts including its USD200 million bonds due in August 2022. Moody's expects Honghua to refinance its USD bonds via a loan from its largest shareholder per the company's disclosure in its 2021 preliminary result announcement on 30 March 2022, stating that the company is in active communication with its largest shareholder for its USD bond refinancing. The largest shareholder is a central government state-owned enterprise with a strong credit profile and has a track record of providing loans to Honghua.

Honghua's revenue decreased 25.3% year on year to RMB2.94 billion in 2021, driven mainly by lower revenue from its land drilling rigs (down 101.9%) and fracturing (down 24.0%) segments, as well as China (down 25.1%) and Europe and Central Asia (down 40.1%), because of the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic and tight capital spending from upstream oil and gas companies despite a steady rise in global oil prices.

Moody's forecasts that Honghua's revenue will increase by about 40% in 2022 from its low base in 2021 and about 10% in 2023 because higher oil prices and the associated supportive operating environment will expand oil and gas companies' E&P activities, raising demand for Honghua's products and services. Because of its exposure to the natural gas sector in China, Honghua will also benefit from increased production activities in the country over the next two years.

Honghua's order backlog will support the company's revenue over the next 12-18 months. As of 28 February 2022, Honghua's order backlog totaled RMB3.0 billion, up from RMB1.72 billion as of the end of 2020.

Moody's growth assumption for Honghua is further underpinned by the company's continued product upgrades, new product offerings and strong customer base amid operational benefits from its largest shareholder. Honghua's offshore wind power business will also contribute to solid revenue growth.

Honghua's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to negative 12.1% in 2021 from 12.2% in 2020 because of (1) weaker gross margins from negative revenue in its drilling rigs business due to product returns of RMB72 million from sales in 2020, the increase in the proportion of products with low gross margins, and higher pricing pressure; and (2) large impairment losses on financial assets and contract assets. Excluding higher-than-normal impairment losses on financial and contract assets in 2021, its adjusted EBTIDA margin was negative 3.6%.

Moody's expects Honghua's adjusted EBITDA margin to improve to 9%-10% over the next 12-18 months, driven by operational efficiencies, continued strong cost and expense controls, and the absence of large impairment losses on financial assets and contract assets.

Honghua's adjusted debt/EBITDA will improve toward 10x-12x over the next 12-18 months from an adjusted EBITDA of negative RMB354 million (down from RMB479 million in 2020) and higher adjusted debt to fund high working capital needs in 2021. This improvement is underpinned by its higher earnings and a modest decrease in its adjusted debt.

Honghua's liquidity is weak. The company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB703 million as of the end of 2021. Moody's projects that the company's cash flow from operations will be about RMB540 million over the next 12 months. These cash sources are insufficient to cover the company's short-term debt of RMB5.1 billion (including USD200 million due in August 2022) and estimated maintenance capital spending of RMB100 million.

However, Honghua's good access to funding mitigates its weak liquidity, as reflected in its large amount of undrawn domestic credit facilities, which are supported by its largest shareholder, and its track record of receiving shareholder loans.

Honghua's senior unsecured bond rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level. This is because, despite Honghua's status as a holding company, Moody's expects support from the largest shareholder to Honghua to flow through the holding company rather than directly to its main operating companies, which would mitigate any differences in the expected loss that could result from structural subordination.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if Honghua (1) increases its revenue and earnings and maintains a healthy order backlog; and (2) reduces its adjusted debt/EBITDA toward below 8x-9x on a sustained basis.

Moody's also expects Honghua's largest shareholder's support for the company to remain intact.

Downward pressure could emerge if (1) Honghua's order book and profitability decline significantly; (2) its corporate governance deteriorates; or (3) its largest shareholder's support for the company or its funding access weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Honghua Group Limited listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 2008. The company manufactures land drilling equipment and related products. It also engages in oil and gas engineering services.

As of the end of June 2021, the company was majority owned (29.98%) by Kehua Technology Co., Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation.

