Moody's downgrades Hornbeck's PDR to D-PD on bankruptcy filing

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.'s (Hornbeck) Probability
of Default Rating (PDR) to D-PD from Caa3-PD/LD following
Hornbeck's May 19, 2020 voluntary filing of petitions for
relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy
Court for the Southern District of Texas. [1] Concurrently,
Moody's downgraded Hornbeck's Corporate Family Rating (CFR)
to Ca from Caa3 and senior unsecured notes rating to C from Ca.
The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL) remains unchanged at SGL-4.
The rating outlook remains negative.
Downgraded and To be Withdrawn shortly after the rating action:
..Issuer: Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to D-PD from Caa3-PD/LD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ca from Caa3
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded
C (LGD5) from Ca (LGD5)
Unchanged and To be Withdrawn shortly after the rating action:
..Issuer: Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.
.Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating, Unchanged
SGL-4
Outlook Actions (To be Withdrawn):
..Issuer: Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing has resulted in a downgrade of Hornbeck's
PDR to D-PD. Shortly following this rating action,
Moody's will withdraw all Hornbeck's ratings. Please refer
to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings,
available on its website, www.moodys.com.
Hornbeck's Ca CFR reflects Moody's view on the potential overall recovery.
The senior unsecured notes rating of C reflects Moody's view of potential
recovery on the notes.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services
Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (Hornbeck) is a Covington,
Louisiana based marine transportation service provider that serves customers
in the offshore oil and gas and construction industries, as well
as the US military.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] United States Southern District of Texas Bankruptcy Court 19-May-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sreedhar Kona
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653