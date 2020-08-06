Moody's downgrades Hornblower's PDR to Caa3-PD following announcement of distressed exchange

New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Hornblower Sub, LLC's ("Hornblower") Probability of Default
Rating to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD. Concurrently,
Moody's affirmed Hornblower's Corporate Family Rating at Caa2
and senior secured rating at Caa2. The outlook remains negative.
"The downgrade reflects the company's proposed debt exchange which
would defer cash interest payments and would be viewed as a distressed
exchange by Moody's despite modestly improving the company's
short-term liquidity" stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's
lodging and cruise analyst.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Hornblower
of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its
exposure to ongoing travel restrictions and limitations on public gatherings,
which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Hornblower Sub, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Hornblower Sub, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa2
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD3 from LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Hornblower Sub, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Hornblower's credit profile is constrained by Moody's forecast of weak
liquidity even with the potential to defer a portion of its cash interest
due to the impact from the spread of COVID-19 that has forced Hornblower
to suspend operations in most of its business segments. The company
has suspended most of its operations since March 2020 and significant
limitations on public gatherings and travel restrictions are expected
to remain in place at a minimum over the next two quarters. The
company's credit profile also reflects its small scale in terms of absolute
level of earnings and the company's earnings concentration in its concessions
segment. Following the Entertainment Cruises acquisition,
the company's concession segment -- which includes Alcatraz
Cruises, Statue Cruises, Niagara Cruises and the NYC Ferry
-- under normal operating conditions accounts for more than
40% of earnings. The Statue of Liberty/Ellis Island concession
is currently up for renewal, and the loss of this contract would
have a negative impact on operations until the company is able to redeploy
the ships. The company benefits from the exclusive nature of multiyear
contracts to operate ferry transportation services at two National Park
Service locations (Alcatraz and Statue of Liberty/Ellis Island) and the
Canadian side of the Niagara Falls for the Niagara Parks Commission.
The company is also the exclusive operator of the NYC Ferry system which
serviced about 6.3 million passengers in calendar year 2019.
The company recently began operating under a new contract for its Alcatraz
concession that runs through 2034.
The negative outlook reflects the continued pressures that Hornblower
faces as a result of COVID-19 related suspensions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The company's ratings could be downgraded if the expected recovery rate
declines for any reason or should the company pursue a debt restructuring
or Chapter 11 filing. Positive rating action is unlikely in the
near term given the negative outlook, however, ratings could
be upgraded should the company's operations return to a normalized level
and liquidity is improved. We expect to append the /LD to Caa3-PD
probability of default rating upon the closing of the proposed exchange
offer acknowledging the limited default event.
Through its various subsidiaries, Hornblower Holdco is a concessioner
of ferry transportation services to the National Park Service for Alcatraz
Island and the Statue of Liberty/Ellis Island and the Niagara Parks Commission
for the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, and is the exclusive operator
of the NYC Ferry system. The company also provides cruises &
events service in 11 markets in the US, Canada and the UK,
operates overnight cruises on the Mississippi River, the Pacific
Northwest, and the Great Lakes, as well as provides maritime
operations and management services to public and private clients.
The company, which is headquartered in San Francisco, California,
had gross revenues of about $687 million for the twelve month ending
period March 31, 2020 and does not file public financials.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Trombetta
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
