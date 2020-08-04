Moody's downgrades Host to Baa3; outlook remains negative

New York, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the senior unsecured ratings of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. ("Host") to Baa3 from Baa2 and its senior unsecured shelf to (P)Baa3 from(P)Baa2. The rating outlook remains negative. The rating downgrade reflects the magnitude of Host's revenue and cash flow erosion which Moody's expects will be sustained for several years coupled with the REIT's business focus on the upper luxury hotel segment with relatively high exposures to group and business transient that will take longer to rebound than the mid-scale/economy and leisure segment. The uncertain prospects for recovery, as job losses and declining asset values will continue to impact consumers' discretionary spending once the public health crisis subsides were also part of the downgrade driver.

Downgrades:

Issuer: Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

--Senior unsecured debt, Downgrade to Baa3 from Baa2

--Senior unsecured shelf, Downgrade to (P)Baa3 from (P)Baa2

Outlook Action:

Issuer: Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

Rating outlook remains negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Host of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure to the lodging real estate sector, which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

The Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating for Host reflects the REIT's dominant size and scale in the lodging sector, good asset quality, management's commitment to sustain a low leverage balance sheet, no secured debt and a fully unencumbered pool of assets. These credit positives are offset by the cyclicality inherent in the lodging sector and operator concentration. Furthermore, the lodging sector exhibits high fixed costs as well as cash flow and profit volatility. Host's properties are located in high barrier-to-entry locations and markets. However, due to Host's long-standing association with Marriott International, Inc. ("MA" ), most of its hotels are flagged and managed by Marriott, representing approximately 75% of Host's room count. The brand concentration concern is partially mitigated by the cost efficiency benefits that Host has enjoyed from Marriott's breath and scale. Moreover, major hotel brands such as Marriott generally have been proactive in creating, implementing and communicating new cleanliness and health and safety standards, with protocols that help to address the risk of contagion and establish trust with consumers during the pandemic.

Host has worked with its hotel operators to reopen a property when it's expected to sustain approximately a 10% to 15% occupancy level. At this level, the incremental revenues likely exceed the incremental cost of being operational, resulting in marginally lower EBITDA losses. As of the end of July 2020, 64 of Host Hotels' 80 hotels or 78% of its room count were operational. However, only ten of its 80 hotels exceeded or were close to achieving breakeven EBITDA as of the end of the second quarter 2020. Moody's expects leisure drive-to markets to rebound earlier than group and business transient, but only approximately 24% of Host Hotels' 2019 room revenue was from leisure business while approximately 71% of its 2019 room revenue was group and business transient. Moreover, lodging REITs pre-covid faced challenges with RevPAR growth that was below the 2019 inflation level, while costs grew above the inflation level throughout 2019. Host's 2Q 2020 RevPar declined by 93% year-over-year and average occupancy rate was just 8.8%, compared to 82% a year earlier.

Positively, Host entered the pandemic with a very strong balance characterized by very low leverage and a robust liquidity position with no near-term debt maturities. Host's net debt/EBITDA was strong at 1.8x at the end of 2019 and 2.4x at Q1 2020, giving the REIT's metrics cushion to absorb some earnings decline. Its fixed charge coverage was robust at 6.8x for Q1 2020 and 7.5x for 2019. Since 2015 the company's secured debt levels have been less than 1% of gross assets and currently it has zero secured debt on its balance sheet - a credit positive.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the current travel restrictions across the US related to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus will continue to put significant pressure on Host's occupancy, revenue per available room,earnings and operating cash flows in the next twelve to eighteen months.

Host Hotels' liquidity is solid with approximately $2.3 billion at Q2 2020, which includes $1.6 billion of cash and $750 billion of available capacity under its $1.5 billion credit facility revolver. This excludes its $154 million FF&E reserves. The $1.5 billion credit facility matures in January 2024 with two 6 month extentions taking the final maturity to January 2025. Moody's expects Host Hotels' liquidity to cover operating cash needs until approximately mid 2022, even in a scenario where its hotel operating performance remains at the average of Q2 2020 levels with 2020 levels of capex. Host Hotels' nearest maturities are March 2023 and October 2023 when its $448 million Series C and $399 million Series D senior unsecured notes, respectively, come due. Host amended its credit agreement to suspend the covenant tests through the end of Q2 2021. The amendment permits Host to fund up to $500 million in ROI capex and Host preserves the fully unencumbered status of its 80 properties.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded should the EBITDA decline meaningfully, such that its net debt/EBITDA remains above 5.0x by year-end 2021, fixed charge coverage falls below 3.80x or secured debt exceeds 5% of gross assets on a sustained basis. Meaningful deterioration of Host Hotels' liquidity profile or signs of sustained deteriorating operating performance could also lead to downward rating pressure.

Although not likely, ratings could be upgraded if net debt/EBITDA is sustained closer to 2.0x and operating between 2.0x-3.0x through economic cycles and fixed charge coverage is in excess of 7.0x on a sustained basis and operating between 5.0x-7.0x through economic cycles. The rating upgrade would also require that Host Hotels maintain an unencumbered asset pool in excess of 90% and increase brand diversification with no single operator representing more than 45% of total revenues.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Host Hotels and Resorts, Inc. [NYSE: HST] is a real estate investment trust (REIT) dedicated to the ownership of luxury and upper-upscale, full-service hotels and resorts operated primarily under premium brands, such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin and Fairmont. The company is the largest lodging REIT in the US and owns 80 properties with approximately 46,600 rooms.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

