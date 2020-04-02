Moody's downgrades Hotelbeds' corporate family rating to Caa1; outlook negative

|
|
02 Apr 2020
Paris, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded to Caa1 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) of
HNVR Midco Limited (Hotelbeds or the company). The rating agency
has also downgraded Hotelbeds' probability of default rating (PDR)
to Caa1-PD from B2-PD, and has downgraded to Caa1
from B2 the ratings on the senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF)
and senior secured term loans issued by HNVR Holdco Limited. The
outlook remains negative for both entities.
"The decision to downgrade Hotelbeds and maintain the negative outlook
reflects the negative impact that the rapid and widening spread of the
coronavirus outbreak is expected to have on Hotelbeds' financial
performance and the risk that a prolonged downturn will lead to a further
weakening of the company's liquidity position" said Fabrizio
Marchesi, Vice President and Moody's lead analyst for the company.
"These ratings are conditional on the successful completion of a €400
million liquidity injection by the company's financial sponsor in
the form of a new term loan D" adds Mr Marchesi.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The travel and lodging
sectors are among those most significantly impacted by the shock,
also due to the quarantine measures introduced by numerous governments.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of
the breadth and severity of the shock, as well as the deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered, on the company.
Moody's expects that Hotelbeds will experience a very significant
deterioration in its liquidity position going forward, on the back
of a severe contraction in travel volumes, a large increase in cancellations,
and a very material unwind of its large, negative working capital
position. The company's cash drain is also due to the company's
relatively high fixed cost base.
Although the Hotelbeds' liquidity consisted of €190 million
cash on balance sheet and a €178 million undrawn revolving credit
facility as at 31 December 2019, Moody's forecasts that this
will be insufficient to cover the company's liquidity needs over
the coming weeks. Moody's therefore positively views the
proposal by the company's private equity owners to inject €400
million of additional liquidity into Hotelbeds, subject to existing
lender approval, in the form of an add-on term loan that
will rank pari-passu with the company's existing credit facilities.
That said, we anticipate that a large portion of this liquidity
will be used to fund working capital outflows, leaving the company
with tight liquidity going forward, at least until revenue trends
improve and working capital builds back.
Hotelbeds' has posted a mixed operating performance in recent quarters
and entered the current period with an elevated Moody's-adjusted
(gross) leverage of 6.2x as at fiscal year-end 2019.
Moody's expects the company's key credit metrics will deteriorate
significantly over the coming quarters because of the coronavirus outbreak
such that leverage is now forecast to significantly exceed 5.5x
over the next 12-18 months. The company's profitability
and cash flow generation should improve once quarantine measures are removed,
but the timing of any recovery is uncertain and there is a risk that the
coronavirus outbreak may have longer-lasting negative effects on
consumer sentiment and spending.
The company is tightly controlled by Cinven, CPPIB, and EQT
which control the board. As is often the case in highly levered,
private equity sponsored deals, owners have a higher tolerance for
leverage/risk and governance is comparatively less transparent.
That said, we understand that Cinven considers the company to be
a strong performing asset to date and that any additional liquidity shortfalls
could be met by further support from the company's shareholders.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The company's capital structure consists of a €247.5 million
senior secured RCF maturing in 2022, a €1,008 million
senior secured term loan maturing in 2023, and a €400 million
senior secured term loan maturing in 2025. In Moody's assessment
of the company's ratings and capital structure, Moody's
has also taken into consideration the proposed €400 senior secured
term loan maturing in 2025, which will be provided by the company's
shareholders in early April 2020 subject to existing lender approval.
Each of these tranches is issued by HNVR Holdco Limited. The term
loans and RCF are rated in line with the CFR, reflecting the first
lien-only structure and pari-passu ranking of the facilities.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty associated with the duration
of lockdowns and travel restrictions, the future global macroeconomic
environment, and the lack of clarity with regards to the timing
and magnitude of a recovery in travel volumes. All these factors
could negatively and materially impact the company's cash flow and
liquidity position.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Positive rating pressure is not expected in the short to medium term.
However, the rating could be stabilized if Moody's adjusted
leverage remains around 6.5x on a sustained basis, cash flow
generation turns positive on a sustained basis, and liquidity is
maintained at an adequate level.
Conversely, further negative rating pressure could occur in the
event that the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak is stronger
than currently anticipated or if Hotelbeds' liquidity position deteriorates
further.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Hotelbeds is a leading B2B wholesale hotel accommodation distributor (bedbank),
offering hotel rooms to the travel industry from an inventory of approximately
180,000 hotels in 185 destinations. It also distributes tickets
and activities on a B2B basis and operates a range of travel-related
new ventures. In fiscal year 2019, ended September 30,
2019, the company generated gross operating profit of €552
million and company-adjusted EBITDA of €237 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Fabrizio Marchesi
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
