(The) House of HR NV Related Research Credit Opinion: House of HR NV: Update to credit analysis following announcement of debt refinancing and capital reduction Credit Opinion: House Of HR NV: Update to credit analysis Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of House of HR NV Issuer Comment: House of HR NV: Extra €50 million debt raise will increase gross leverage, but not materially LGD Assessment: House of HR NV Rating Action: Moody's downgrades House of HR's rating to B2, outlook stable 09 Apr 2020 Paris, April 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded House of HR NV's ("House of HR") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B2 from B1 and its probability of default ratings to B2-PD from B1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's also downgraded the instrument ratings on the EUR370 million senior secured notes ("SSNs"), the EUR550 million term loan B and the EUR100 million revolving credit facility ("RCF"), issued by The House of Finance NV (The), to B2 from B1. The outlook remains stable for both entities. "House of HR's downgrade reflects our expectations that credit metrics will remain outside the B1 range for a prolonged period of time mainly due to the deteriorating prospects of the small and medium-sized enterprises segment, the company's core focus" said Florent Egonneau, Assistant Vice President and Moody's lead analyst for House of HR. "Liquidity is largely sufficient to cope with the lower level of activity during lockdowns, thanks to the flexibility of its cost structure, the counter-cyclical working capital and asset-lite nature of the business" added Mr. Egonneau. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The staffing industry sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected given the tendency of employers to quickly cut temporary workers and reduce hiring when economic conditions deteriorate. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. During the lockdown period, Moody's estimates that House of HR's revenues will decline in the range of 25% to 60% depending on the country of operations, with a higher level of disruption in France and Belgium compared to the Netherlands and Germany. House of HR benefits from a flexible cost structure, mainly consisting of candidate salaries, that will allow the company to limit cash burn in the short-term. However, the company's high exposure to small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") is likely to leave it vulnerable to downside risk given Moody's expectations of a weakening economic environment and an increase in defaults. In contrast, the focus on white-collar and specialized blue-collar workers is a credit positive. LIQUIDITY Moody's considers House of HR's liquidity to be adequate. As of 17th March 2020, the company had over EUR225 million cash on balance sheet, of which EUR95 million reflected full drawings of the company's revolving credit facility ("RCF"). Furthermore, the counter-cyclical nature of its working capital will generate cash when activity declines and will support its cash on balance sheet during the lockdown period. The RCF contains a springing financial covenant based on a senior secured net leverage set at 6.0x and tested on a quarterly basis only when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's expects the headroom under this covenant to be low at around 5% at the end of 2020. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS Using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology, the PDR is B2-PD, in line with the CFR, reflecting our assumption of a 50% recovery rate as is customary for capital structures including notes and bank debt. The RCF, term loan B and SSNs, which rank pari passu, are rated B2 in line with the CFR in the absence of any significant liabilities ranking ahead or behind. OUTLOOK RATIONALE The stable outlook reflects our expectation that House of HR's leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA, will return to below 5.0x in the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects that this will be supported by a recovery in earnings. The company's limited capex requirements (~1% of revenues) will also support good free cash flow generation. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS Positive rating pressure could arise if the company's: (1) operating performance returns to historical levels, both in terms of sales and EBITDA margin; (2) leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, decreases sustainably below 4.5x; (3) FCF/ debt rises sustainably above 5% and liquidity remains strong. Negative rating pressure could arise if the company's: (1) operating performance continues to deteriorate; (2) leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, increases sustainably above 5.5x; (3) free cash flow turns negative for a prolonged period and liquidity concerns arise. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE House of HR is a Belgium-based provider of human resource solutions with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises. The company predominantly operates in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and France, and serves three segments: (1) engineering/consulting -- secondment of engineers and highly skilled technicians, consultants and lawyers; (2) specialized staffing -- temporary and permanent staffing services of candidates with technical profiles in Belgium and the Netherlands; (3) general staffing -- temporary staffing services of primarily low-skilled profiles in Germany. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. 