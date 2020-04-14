Moody's downgrades Howmet Aerospace (formerly Arconic Inc.) ratings (CFR to Ba3); outlook negative

Approximately $6 billion of rated debt affected
New York, April 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
its ratings for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (Howmet), including
the company's corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default
rating (to Ba3 and Ba3-PD, respectively), and the senior
unsecured debt ratings (to Ba3, from Ba2). Howmet's
speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating was downgraded to SGL-2
from SGL-1. The ratings outlook is negative.
The downgrades reflect Moody's expectation that 2020 will be a very
challenging year for commercial aerospace suppliers with double-digit
earnings declines stemming from a significant reduction in commercial
aerospace production by Tier 1 OEMs and suppliers. Stress on the
supply chain will result in unprecedented deterioration in earnings and
cash flows, resulting in key credit metrics that will remain strained
for some time.
Moody's expects a weakening in earnings as a consequence of the
disruption to the commercial aerospace industry emanating from the coronavirus
outbreak. Reduced commercial aerospace production at both Boeing
and Airbus are expected to put downward pressure on both the company's
top line and earnings.
The negative outlook reflects heightened uncertainty surrounding Howmet's
ability to de-lever given top-line and earnings pressure
from lower commercial aerospace production and ongoing disruption from
both the 737 MAX production halt and the coronavirus pandemic.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The aerospace & defense sector is directly
exposed to the airline sector, which has been one of the sectors
most adversely affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer
demand and market sentiment, and global travel restrictions.
More specifically, Howmet's elevated financial leverage post-spin
from Arconic coupled with its heavy exposure to the commercial aerospace
and commercial vehicle sectors leave it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's actions reflect the impact on Howmet of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
The following rating actions were taken:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Howmet Aerospace Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba3 from Ba2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1
....Pref. Stock Preferred Stock,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD6) from B1 (LGD6)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD4)
..Issuer: Iowa Finance Authority
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Howmet Aerospace Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Howmet's Ba3 CFR broadly reflects the company's considerable revenue
scale (approximately $7 billion) and well-established market
position as a key supplier to the aerospace & defense OEM and Tier
I suppliers, where the company maintains a significant presence
across key program platforms. The company possesses a healthy margin
profile that generally translates to high free cash flow conversion.
Moody's expects margins to meaningfully decline from the current
(approx. 23%) high level, however, due to near-term
top line revenue pressures from expected material reductions in commercial
aerospace production levels over 2020—2021. The company enjoys
a good liquidity profile, nonetheless, with sizeable cash
balances and backstop revolver capacity bolstered by a commitment to abstain
from share repurchases which combined will help it manage through the
coming challenging period.
Although the company's operating and free cash flow have improved meaningfully
over the past year, the unprecedented sector and macroeconomic environment
will weigh considerably on forward earnings and free cash flows.
Howmet's balance sheet also reflected a more levered profile proforma
for the company's separation from the former Arconic entity,
and Moody's believes that debt/EBITDA will increase from the already elevated
4x level (including the sizeable $1 billion underfunded pension
obligation) to more than 6x over the coming 12-18 months.
Corporate Governance and related financial policy is a also a credit consideration.
After multiple CEOs over the preceding few years, the company announced
in February 2020 that John Plant would continue as co-CEO (with
Tolga Oal, former President of Arconic Engineered Structures) post-spin
under a new three-year employment agreement. Additionally,
Moody's views the marked increase in cash deployed towards share repurchases
as a shift in Howmet's financial policy, one that prioritizes shareholder
returns instead of what could otherwise be more aggressive debt reduction
from current elevated leverage levels. Moody's also notes that
activist shareholder Elliott management remains the company's largest
shareholder and has representation on the Board. Moody's
expects that the shift to relatively more aggressive financial policies
will be maintained once the company's end markets resume somewhat
normalized activity levels.
Beyond governance, environment and social considerations have also
been factored into the ratings. On the environmental front,
the company is expected to benefit from the long-term trend towards
light-weighting and increased fuel efficiency. Social risk
considerations include the lower cost flexibility and related sizable
pension arising from the portion of the company's workforce that is expected
to continue to be unionized.
Howmet's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects the
deemed good profile anticipated over the coming year, with an expectation
of positive free cash flow and ample availability under the company's
undrawn $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility.
Moody's expects future free cash flows to be driven by EBITDA margins
in excess of 15%, bolstered by proactive and meaningful cost
reductions to contend with the negative impact on demand from the coronavirus
outbreak and maintenance of operating and working capital efficiencies
attained over the last year, with capital expenditures at roughly
4% of sales.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences an erosion
in EBITDA margins to below 12% and free cash flow turns negative.
In addition, debt-financed share repurchases, dividends
and acquisitions or spin-offs that further elevate financial leverage
as the company contends with end-market headwinds could also pressure
ratings downward.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company's top line grows organically
through positive end-market fundamentals, debt/EBITDA trends
improve to the 4x level post-2020, FCF/debt exceeds 5%
and the company maintains a good liquidity profile. The company's
ability successfully execute on its cost reduction actions, including
sustaining EBITDA margins above 15% will be important considerations
to any prospective ratings upgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
Industry published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Howmet Aerospace
is a major global player in the lightweight metals and high performance
multi-materials sector that serves the aerospace and commercial
transportation end-markets. Over 70% of the company's
revenues are derived from the aerospace and defense end-market.
2019 pro forma sales totaled approximately $7 billion.
