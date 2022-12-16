Moody's downgrades Hubbard Radio's CFR to B3; outlook stable

New York, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Hubbard Radio, LLC's (Hubbard) corporate family rating (CFR) and senior secured credit facility rating to B3 from B2. The senior secured credit facility consists of a $10 million revolver due March 2023 and a term loan due March 2025. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The ratings downgrade reflects the impact of high inflation and recessionary pressures on radio advertising demand which will cause Hubbard's leverage levels (5.5x as of Q3 2022 excluding Moody's standard adjustment) to remain at elevated levels. The $10 million revolving credit facility also matures in March 2023 and the level of compliance with financial covenants is expected to remain tight in the near term.

While the maturity of the revolver and the limited cushion with covenants are negatives to Hubbard's liquidity position, Moody's expects Hubbard to benefit from good free cash flow (FCF) generation (8% FCF as a percentage of debt as of LTM Q3 2022). Hubbard's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating is unchanged at SGL-3.

A summary of today's actions are as follows:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Hubbard Radio, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hubbard Radio, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hubbard Radio's B3 CFR reflects the high leverage level which Moody's expects will remain elevated as a result of high inflation and slow economic growth. The radio industry is also being negatively affected by the shift of advertising dollars to digital mobile and social media as well as heightened competition for listeners from a number of digital music providers. Secular pressures and the cyclical nature of radio advertising demand have the potential to exert substantial pressure on EBITDA performance. Hubbard is also relatively small in scale with operations in eight different markets which can increase volatility in performance.

Hubbard benefits from its strong position in several of the markets that it operates with leading positions in its formats. Moody's expects Hubbard's portfolio of stations and efficient operating performance to offset a portion of the cyclical economic pressure in 2023. While debt funded, leveraging acquisitions have occurred in the past, Hubbard has consistently used free cash flow to reduce debt and additional debt repayment is likely over the next twelve months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Hubbard's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly-negative (CIS-4) driven by the company's exposure to governance risks (G-4) and social risks (S-4). Hubbard has maintained leverage at relatively high levels and made debt funded leveraging acquisitions in the past. Although, the company does not pay dividends and FCF has consistently been used to pay down debt which Moody's expects will continue. A significant percentage of the Hubbard's revenue and profitability are generated from radio broadcasting which faces risk from social and demographical trends as competition for listeners from digital music services has increased and advertising dollars have shifted to digital and social media advertising. Hubbard is a private, family owned company and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc. (HBI). Moody's regards the $25 million equity contribution from HBI as part of the amendment to the credit agreement in Q1 2021 as an indication of support and a financial profile focused on debt reduction even though HBI is not a guarantor to the credit agreement.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Hubbard will experience negative pressure on operating performance in the near term due to recessionary pressures on radio advertising demand. But continued debt repayment is likely to offset a portion of the economic impact on leverage. Overall, Moody's projects Hubbard's leverage will increase to the 6x range in 2023. While the near term maturity of the revolving credit facility and limited cushion of compliance with financial covenants will detract from the liquidity profile, Moody's expects liquidity will remain adequate as FCF as a percentage of debt will be in the mid to high single digit range in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Hubbard's relatively small size constrains the ratings, but the ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates positive organic revenue growth, stable EBITDA margins, and leverage maintained well under 5x. FCF as a percentage of debt above 5% with a good liquidity position including no near term debt maturities would also be required.

Hubbard's ratings could be downgraded if leverage was maintained above 6.5x or if its free cash flow to debt ratio turned negative. A downgrade could also occur if the company's liquidity position weakened further or if it was unable to obtain an amendment to financial covenants if needed. Inability to address debt maturities in a timely manner would also lead to negative rating pressure.

Hubbard's SGL-3 rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain an adequate liquidity despite the near term maturity of the $10 million revolving credit facility in March 2023 ($4 million drawn as of Q3 2022). Cash on the balance sheet is $10 million and FCF was $22 million LTM Q3 2022. FCF was positive $16 million and $5 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively and capex is expected to remain modest ($1.4 million LTM Q3 2022) in 2023.

Hubbard's revolver and term loan are subject to a total leverage ratio of 5.75x (5.35x actual ratio as of Q3 2022). The covenant steps down to 5.5x in Q1 2023 and the cushion of compliance is likely to remain limited in the near term. Moody's expects FCF will continue to be used to repay debt to support compliance with the covenant going forward.

Formed in 2011, Hubbard Radio, LLC is a family controlled and privately held media company that owns and operates radio stations in eight of the top 50 markets, including Chicago, Washington, D.C., Minneapolis/St. Paul, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Seattle, Phoenix, and West Palm Beach, Florida. Hubbard also operates 2060 Digital, LLC, a national digital marketing agency based in Cincinnati, OH. Hubbard is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc. (HBI), a television and radio broadcasting company that was started in 1923. Headquartered in St. Paul, MN, Hubbard generated net revenues for the 12 months ending September 2022 on a standalone basis of approximately $218 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021.

