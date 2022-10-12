Moody's downgrades Hudson Pacific's senior unsecured rating to Baa3; outlook stable

New York, October 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ('Moody's') has today downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties, L.P.'s ('Hudson Pacific') senior unsecured rating to Baa3 from Baa2. In the same rating action, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.'s preferred stock rating was also downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3. The rating downgrade reflects Hudson Pacific's high financial leverage as measured by net debt to EBITDA (including Moody's standard adjustments) which remains elevated, as a result of its more aggressive financial policies and debt in its consolidated joint ventures. The outlook is stable.

The stable outlook reflects the REIT's proven capital access, stable occupancy rates and positive leasing spreads on new and renewal leases.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2

....Preferred Stock, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3

....Preferred Stock Shelf, Downgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3

..Issuer: Hudson Pacific Properties, L.P.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Hudson Pacific Properties, L.P.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hudson Pacific's Baa3 senior unsecured rating incorporates management's strong operating expertise, high quality office assets in key gateway West Coast markets and solid demand for its studio portfolio (9.5% of total revenues) which brings diversification and stability to the REIT's concentrated portfolio. Hudson Pacific's operating performance has remained stable which supports the outlook with in-service office portfolio at 92.3% leased and healthy cash rent spreads of 5.5% for 2Q22.

Today's rating action also considers a more challenging operating environment for office operators as tenants reassess their real estate utilization needs particularly as the shift to a hybrid work model continues to evolve. While Hudson Pacific's portfolio is of very high quality, the company does face material lease expirations in the near-term with 11.9% of annualized base rent expiring in 2023 and 13.3% expiring in 2024. More volatile capital market conditions with increasing interest rates will also result in weaker fixed charge coverage due to the issuer's exposure to floating rate debt. That said, we still expect Hudson Pacific's fixed charge coverage to stay within the rating parameters for a Baa3 in the next 12-24 months. The REIT's fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.0x for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

As of the end of the second quarter, the REIT's leverage on a net debt to EBITDA basis (includes preferred stock and operating leases) was 9.0x on a consolidated basis and secured debt was 17% of gross assets. We expect leverage to decline modestly in 2023 but leverage is likely to remain above 8x with more meaningful improvements in leverage coming from stabilization of its development projects and lease up of vacancy in its portfolio.

The REIT's liquidity position is supported by its $1.0 billion unsecured credit revolver that matures in 2025. As of the end of the second quarter, there was $485 million outstanding, but a large portion of the line was paid down with proceeds from its most recent green bond issuance in September 2022. Hudson Pacific's debt maturities in 2023 and 2024 are manageable with $160 million and $306 million maturing, respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings movement would be predicated upon net debt to EBITDA closer to 6.0x (on a sustained basis), fixed charge coverage above 4.0x and effective leverage closer to 40%.

A downgrade would result in a reversal in operating trends such that same-store growth is negative for consecutive quarters, fixed charge coverage below 2.2x, and net debt + preferred to EBITDA above 8.5x on a sustained basis (including Moody's standard adjustments).

Hudson Pacific Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high quality office and state-of-the-art media and entertainment properties in select West Coast markets and Western Canada.

