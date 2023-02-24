Moody's downgrades Hysan to Baa1; outlook stable

Hong Kong, February 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Hysan Development Co., Ltd.'s (Hysan) and its subsidiaries' ratings.

The affected ratings are:

- Hysan's issuer rating downgraded to Baa1 from A3;

- Backed senior unsecured rating on Hysan (MTN) Limited's medium-term note (MTN) program downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3;

- Backed senior unsecured ratings on the notes issued under the Hysan (MTN) Limited's MTN program and the backed senior unsecured ratings on Elect Global Investments Limited downgraded to Baa1 from A3; and

- Backed preference stock rating on Elect Global Investments Limited's subordinated perpetual capital securities downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2.

These subsidiaries' securities and program are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hysan.

Concurrently, Moody's has revised the outlook to stable from negative.

"The ratings downgrade reflects our expectation that Hysan's financial leverage will remain elevated over the next two to three years, as debt levels will increase further to fund its construction capital spending. This view is despite an expected earnings recovery following China's reopening and the company's deleveraging efforts," says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Hysan's leverage to improve to around 6.8x in 2023 from 7.7x in 2022, but subsequently rise to about 7.8x in 2024 without material asset sales. This view incorporates an expected rebound in earnings, which will be offset by continued debt growth. This level of leverage will be more commensurate with the Baa1 rating level.

Moody's estimates Hysan's annual EBITDA will grow to around HKD3.7 billion in 2023 from HKD3.0 billion in 2022 and register at around HKD3.5 billion 2024. The projected earnings growth largely reflects (1) new contributions from its Lee Gardens Shanghai office portfolio and Villa Lucca residential project; (2) higher retail rental income following China's (A1 stable) reopening, which will offset weak office rental income; and (3) a normalization of operating costs without pandemic disruptions.

On the other hand, Moody's projects Hysan's adjusted net debt (after the pro rata consolidation of its attributable share of borrowings related to Caroline Hill) will rise to HKD27 billion by 2024 from HKD23 billion in 2022 because of higher capital spending related to the Caroline Hill project.

Moody's debt projections do not reflect any material asset sales over the next 12-18 months.

In 2022, Hysan's adjusted net debt/EBITDA (on a pro-rata consolidation basis) increased to 7.7x from 5.6x a year ago, as (1) adjusted EBITDA fell 3% to HKD3.0 billion because of a decline in the occupancy rates and rental incomes in its Hong Kong office portfolio; and (2) the drawdown of borrowings related to the Caroline Hill project increased adjusted net debt (on a pro-rata consolidation basis) to HKD23 billion from HKD18 billion.

Hysan's Baa1 issuer rating reflects the company's stable recurring income from its high-quality portfolio, which generated generally stable recurring income through economic cycles, and excellent liquidity. These strengths counterbalanced by the company's high financial leverage and geographic concentration.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations have a moderately negative impact on Hysan's credit rating. Hysan has moderately negative exposure to physical climate and carbon transition risks; as well as demographic and social trends risks. The ratings also consider the company's high leverage and concentrated ownership, which are balanced by its high management quality through business cycles.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Hysan's earnings will gradually improve over the next one to two years, which will curb a further deterioration in its financial profile from the current level.

Upward rating pressure could emerge over time if Hysan reduces its debt leverage and improves its scale and geographical diversification, while its adjusted net debt/EBITDA (after the pro-rata consolidation of its joint venture projects) trends below 6.0x-6.5x on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if Hysan's stable operations and occupancy rates deteriorate meaningfully; or if the company's debt level remains high, such that its adjusted net debt/EBITDA (after the pro-rata consolidation of its joint venture projects) exceeds 8.5x on a sustained basis.

In addition, any significant change to Hysan's business profile due to a more accelerated expansion could strain its ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hysan Development Co., Ltd. invests in commercial and residential properties in Hong Kong. It is one of the largest commercial landlords in the city's Causeway Bay. As of 5 May 2022, the company was 42% owned by Lee Hysan Company Limited, which is controlled by the founding Lee family.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Stephanie Lau

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Chris Park

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

